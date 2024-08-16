Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Aug. 16, 2024 / 9:30 AM

Complicated app settings pose threat to user privacy

By Joseph K. Nwankpa, Miami University
Default privacy settings in Venmo and other popular mobile apps might seem like a convenience, but they pose a potential risk to your privacy. Photo by Pixabay/Pexels
Default privacy settings in Venmo and other popular mobile apps might seem like a convenience, but they pose a potential risk to your privacy. Photo by Pixabay/Pexels

Default privacy settings in popular mobile apps seem like a convenience, allowing you to use a single setting to control the level of privacy -- who can see which actions you take -- across all of the app's functions. But default privacy settings are also a potential risk to your privacy.

The U.S. app market generated $44.9 billion in 2023, with smartphone users spending 217 billion hours on their apps. The growing popularity of mobile apps can be attributed to their convenience, ease of use, connectivity and flexibility.

Advertisement

For instance, Venmo, a popular peer-to-peer payment app for iPhone and Android users, lets users send and receive money from anyone with a Venmo account. It is particularly convenient when dealing with transactions that involve multiple people or groups, such as splitting bills.

However, mobile payment apps like Venmo present unique challenges. They combine financial transactions with social media, a blend that can significantly increase privacy risk, especially when coupled with often-ambiguous privacy settings.

Advertisement

Privacy settings complexity

As a cybersecurity scholar, I find that the privacy settings in many apps can often make end users more vulnerable to data exposure despite being presented as enabling privacy. These apps intentionally come with complicated default privacy settings that paradoxically make the user's information more public than private.

Users are often unaware of the additional steps needed for the best privacy settings. Understanding an app's complex privacy policy may require examining the fine print of each app's policy.

For example, Venmo's privacy setting requires the user to choose whether to share transactions or friends lists with the public, only friends, or keep them private. However, users need to set their Default Privacy Settings, Past Transactions and Friends List separately. Default Privacy Settings do not span all of the app's functions. Also, when you create a Venmo account, all of your transactions are public by default, immediately exposing your financial activities to anyone online.

Unsurprisingly, some high-profile people, including Ohio Sen. and Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance, have left their Venmo privacy settings public, resulting in their Venmo transactions and connections becoming available for anyone using the app to see. These events highlight the importance of understanding these settings to ensure your privacy is protected.

Advertisement

Not just Venmo

But Venmo is not alone in this. Apple released an app called Journal in late December 2023. Journal helps iPhone users write journal entries about their thoughts and feelings. These journal entries can include photos, videos, cities you visited and other personal activities. The app also uses an on-device artificial intelligence feature to provide personalized suggestions on topics relevant to the user.

Users recently discovered that underneath the complicated privacy settings of the Journal app was the "Discoverable by Others" option that posed a serious privacy concern. According to Apple, this feature allows other iPhones that are in your contacts and that have Journal to detect when you are nearby. The purpose is to help prioritize the other users' Journal prompts by including you.

However, the contacts on your phones are not exclusively filled with close acquaintances you are eagerly waiting to discover and have discover you. Instead, your phone contacts may include random numbers such as a plumber you used once for your home maintenance, a realtor who was recommended but you never used, and so on. As with other apps, the concern is that the "Discoverable by Others" feature is the default setting for new users regardless of whether you turned on the journaling suggestions.

Advertisement

How to protect your privacy

The key step to achieving privacy in a world of pervasive digital connections is to take ownership of your data and privacy. As mobile apps continue to access sensitive information about users, it's important to recognize that app providers and owners may not have the incentives to provide the most robust privacy-setting practices. Indeed, failing to effectively manage your app permissions and privacy settings can increase the risk that your data will be exposed to third parties, including people with malicious intent.

Also, too often, users struggle to separate their app contents from their device contents and, in some cases, assume that device-level protections are enough to mitigate the risk of using a mobile app with poor data security protection. But this is not the case. A great rule of thumb is to check each app's default privacy settings after downloading it.

Limiting access rather than granting access is a best practice for privacy. App users tend to incorrectly assume that limiting access can undercut an app's features and quality of service. As a result, when faced with a decision to grant or limit access, people tend to grant access and, in many instances, continue with the default settings.

Advertisement

Staying vigilant

In the era of AI and machine learning technologies, mobile apps can be powerful and provide more personalized services with more data. Still, users should watch out for privacy settings that provide more access and permissions than these apps need to function effectively.

It's important to recognize that the default privacy settings are not always in your best interest. Such settings aim to grant an app access to sensitive data that businesses can exploit and that data breaches can put in the hands of hackers and scammers.

As the complexity of these privacy settings increases, app users need to be aware that protecting their data, now more than ever, requires vigilance.The Conversation

Joseph K. Nwankpa is an associate professor of information systems & analytics at Miami University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Time is ripe for a new approach: Human rights up front in support of a free and unified Korea
Voices // 1 day ago
Time is ripe for a new approach: Human rights up front in support of a free and unified Korea
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Given recent policy changes in North Korea, it is the proverbial inflection point that requires examination of new policy options and strategy that can drive change or transformation on the Korean peninsula.
How real-time crime centers are transforming policing
Voices // 1 day ago
How real-time crime centers are transforming policing
Real-time crime centers are rapidly expanding nationwide and likely to become commonplace in policing soon.
The extraordinary makeover of Kamala Harris
Voices // 2 days ago
The extraordinary makeover of Kamala Harris
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- How did presidential hopeful Kamala Harris reverse widespread negative perceptions and bad press to become the darling of the media?
What Elon Musk's endorsement of Donald Trump might mean for U.S. space policy
Voices // 3 days ago
What Elon Musk's endorsement of Donald Trump might mean for U.S. space policy
If Donald Trump is elected president again, how might his relationship with SpaceX founder Elon Musk influence U.S. space policy?
Americans respond more to 'climate change' than other terms
Voices // 4 days ago
Americans respond more to 'climate change' than other terms
Americans are more familiar with -- and more concerned about -- climate change and global warming than they are about 'climate crisis,' 'climate emergency' or 'climate justice,' a new survey shows.
Pronatalism won't solve our social, economic problems
Voices // 1 week ago
Pronatalism won't solve our social, economic problems
Manipulating fertility is an inefficient means of solving social, economic and environmental problems that are almost always better addressed more directly through regulation and redistribution.
How police violence causes grief, worry and coping for Black parents
Voices // 1 week ago
How police violence causes grief, worry and coping for Black parents
From Michael Brown to Sonya Massey, police violence against Black Americans causes racial grief for Black parents.
August: The bleakest of months?
Voices // 1 week ago
August: The bleakest of months?
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The conflict between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran is at risk of escalation to a wider war. Following Haniyeh's assassination, is an Iranian rush to justice similar to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution of 1964 possible?
Grassroots efforts to increase voting gaining momentum in many states
Voices // 1 week ago
Grassroots efforts to increase voting gaining momentum in many states
Minnesota, New Mexico and other states have made significant advances toward promoting a more inclusive democracy by advancing the right to vote.
How racism, discrimination can lead to faster aging
Voices // 1 week ago
How racism, discrimination can lead to faster aging
In a new study, the toll of racism on the brain was linked to advanced aging, observed on a cellular level.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Backyard stargazers find object moving 1 million mph
Backyard stargazers find object moving 1 million mph
Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris
Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris
LAPD arrests 4 in slaying of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
LAPD arrests 4 in slaying of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Border agents find fentanyl in flatbed trailer trying to enter California
Border agents find fentanyl in flatbed trailer trying to enter California
Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank village, killing one Palestinian
Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank village, killing one Palestinian
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement