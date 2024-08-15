Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Aug. 15, 2024 / 9:23 AM

How real-time crime centers are transforming policing

By Kimberly Przeszlowski, Quinnipiac University
Real-time crime centers are rapidly expanding nationwide and likely to become commonplace in policing soon. Photo by Pixabay/Pexels
Real-time crime centers are rapidly expanding nationwide and likely to become commonplace in policing soon. Photo by Pixabay/Pexels

In 2021, a driver in Albuquerque, N.M., ran a red light, striking and killing a 7-year-old and injuring his father. The suspect fled the scene and eventually escaped to Mexico. Using camera footage and cellphone data, the Albuquerque Police Department's real-time crime center played a crucial role in identifying, apprehending and charging the person at fault. The driver was ultimately sentenced to 27 years in prison, providing a measure of justice to the grieving family.

Real-time crime centers are specialized units within police departments that use the latest technology to monitor public spaces and record incidents. The New York City Police Department was the first to institute a real-time crime center in 2005.

Advertisement

Real-time crime centers often focus on video surveillance, using closed-circuit television systems, license plate scanners, body cameras worn by officers and drone cameras. The centers sometimes also include gunshot detection and computer-aided dispatch systems, live or static facial recognition, cellphone tracking and geolocation data, and access to probation, parole and arrestee information. Police departments are adding the latest innovations, such as video analytics driven by deep learning artificial intelligence, to identify objects and assess subjects' behavior.

Advertisement

Some real-time crime center operations and surveillance methods are controversial, especially those using technologies that are rapidly evolving, such as drones and automated image analysis.

Related

As a professor of criminal justice and criminologist formerly embedded within the Miami Police Department, I can explain how these centers function -- and the safeguards they employ to assure accountability and appropriate use.

Instant assistance

Real-time crime centers typically function around the clock and fulfill several critical roles. They provide real-time video feeds and other essential data to officers responding to incidents. Police departments also use them to monitor ongoing situations such as protests or threats to critical infrastructure.

In some real-time crime centers, like those used by the Chula Vista Police Department, near San Diego, and Metro Atlanta, drones act as an initial first responder and can stream live footage from the field back to the center.

Real-time crime centers also can support investigations after an incident has occurred. The monitoring technologies can track the movement of a suspect's vehicle, assist in documenting video evidence for prosecution or even pinpoint where gun casings may be found at a crime scene. Many incidents showcase how this process leads to faster resolutions of criminal investigations, often allowing investigators to locate suspects in hours instead of days.

Advertisement

Agencies of various sizes increasingly collaborate with business communities and large institutions to share live CCTV video footage. This collaboration allows agencies to access video feeds from locations like hotels or arenas without needing to install their own expensive equipment, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars per unit.

Expanding, but effective?

Real-time crime centers are rapidly expanding across the United States, growing by 148% over the past four years. Around 150 police agencies have adopted these units. Despite this growth, real-time crime centers are still considered relatively new in policing, used by less than 1% of all agencies nationwide. Even among larger police agencies, characterized by the amount of full-time personnel and corresponding budgets, only 12% have done so.

Despite the increasing presence of real-time crime centers, only a few major studies have investigated their impact. A 2019 evaluation of decentralized real-time crime centers within the Chicago Police Department showed a 3% to 7% decrease in both violent and property crimes after the centers had been installed. A study of real-time crime center effectiveness using data from the same source revealed a 5% increase in solving violent crimes, a 12% increase in solving property crimes and an 11% overall improvement in case clearance rates.

Advertisement

A more recent Miami Police Department real-time crime center evaluation found a 66% higher likelihood of clearing cases of violent crime incidents compared with cases not supported by the center. Clearance rate is a measure of how many reported crimes the police successfully handle. A crime is considered cleared when the police arrest and charge those involved, or if it's resolved in other ways, such as if the suspect dies or if the victim decides not to cooperate.

Nonetheless, real-time crime centers have shown limited effectiveness in addressing some types of violent crime such as sexual assault and domestic violence, likely due to the typically private nature of these offenses. Further research is needed to fully understand how effective real-time crime centers can be across all types of crimes.

Safeguards against abuse

Accountability in policing is essential. The rapid advancement of technology raises particular concerns about privacy, surveillance and secure storage of sensitive information.

These issues underscore the need for strong safeguards, which are rapidly evolving and are sometimes overlooked by the police or those in charge of the systems they acquire. Recently, police departments have made changes to address these concerns to alleviate systemic issues or biases in investigations, including changing policies for the use of technologies like facial recognition. Human verification remains crucial for validating information and outcomes in each case.

Advertisement

Departments keep detailed records whenever any search or monitoring occurs, both to improve transparency and to justify additional support or funding. People can request these records through a Freedom of Information Act or request information from their local agencies records unit, though fees may apply. Commonly documented materials include video footage and license plate reader data.

Records related to less severe offenses are generally retained for no more than 30 to 90 days, while evidence pertinent to homicide investigations may be preserved indefinitely. Ongoing investigation data is typically withheld until the case is resolved.

Of the over 1,100 agencies that use drones, most offer the public access to a live drone flight map to improve transparency, and most are cautious that negative community feedback could result in a program eventually being cut.

Becoming commonplace

Real-time crime centers are rapidly expanding nationwide and likely to become commonplace in policing soon. The technologies they use are powerful, particular when combined in real time, but some of the concerns they raise are valid.The Conversation

Advertisement

Kimberly Przeszlowski is an assistant professor of criminal justice at Quinnipiac University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Time is ripe for a new approach: Human rights up front in support of a free and unified Korea
Voices // 21 hours ago
Time is ripe for a new approach: Human rights up front in support of a free and unified Korea
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Given recent policy changes in North Korea, it is the proverbial inflection point that requires examination of new policy options and strategy that can drive change or transformation on the Korean peninsula.
The extraordinary makeover of Kamala Harris
Voices // 1 day ago
The extraordinary makeover of Kamala Harris
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- How did presidential hopeful Kamala Harris reverse widespread negative perceptions and bad press to become the darling of the media?
What Elon Musk's endorsement of Donald Trump might mean for U.S. space policy
Voices // 2 days ago
What Elon Musk's endorsement of Donald Trump might mean for U.S. space policy
If Donald Trump is elected president again, how might his relationship with SpaceX founder Elon Musk influence U.S. space policy?
Americans respond more to 'climate change' than other terms
Voices // 3 days ago
Americans respond more to 'climate change' than other terms
Americans are more familiar with -- and more concerned about -- climate change and global warming than they are about 'climate crisis,' 'climate emergency' or 'climate justice,' a new survey shows.
Pronatalism won't solve our social, economic problems
Voices // 6 days ago
Pronatalism won't solve our social, economic problems
Manipulating fertility is an inefficient means of solving social, economic and environmental problems that are almost always better addressed more directly through regulation and redistribution.
How police violence causes grief, worry and coping for Black parents
Voices // 1 week ago
How police violence causes grief, worry and coping for Black parents
From Michael Brown to Sonya Massey, police violence against Black Americans causes racial grief for Black parents.
August: The bleakest of months?
Voices // 1 week ago
August: The bleakest of months?
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The conflict between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran is at risk of escalation to a wider war. Following Haniyeh's assassination, is an Iranian rush to justice similar to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution of 1964 possible?
Grassroots efforts to increase voting gaining momentum in many states
Voices // 1 week ago
Grassroots efforts to increase voting gaining momentum in many states
Minnesota, New Mexico and other states have made significant advances toward promoting a more inclusive democracy by advancing the right to vote.
How racism, discrimination can lead to faster aging
Voices // 1 week ago
How racism, discrimination can lead to faster aging
In a new study, the toll of racism on the brain was linked to advanced aging, observed on a cellular level.
'House of the Dragon' draws inspiration from medieval chaos
Voices // 1 week ago
'House of the Dragon' draws inspiration from medieval chaos
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" was inspired by the chaos of the Middle Ages, a world without law and order.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
NASA to make final decision on stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts by end of month
NASA to make final decision on stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts by end of month
Wally Amos, creator of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88
Wally Amos, creator of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement