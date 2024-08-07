Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Aug. 7, 2024 / 9:12 AM

August: The bleakest of months?

By Harlan Ullman
The conflict between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran is at risk of escalation to a wider war. Following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (pictured in 2018), is an Iranian rush to justice similar to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution of 1964 possible -- that is, going to war for the wrong reasons? File Photo by Ismael Mohamed/UPI
The conflict between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran is at risk of escalation to a wider war. Following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (pictured in 2018), is an Iranian rush to justice similar to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution of 1964 possible -- that is, going to war for the wrong reasons? File Photo by Ismael Mohamed/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Is August the bleakest of months? One century ago this August, World War I was about to set Europe and a good part of the world aflame. Seventy-nine years ago, two nuclear bombs eviscerated the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. With the advent of thermonuclear weapons, one thousand times more powerful than atom bombs, war would pose an existential threat to society.

Sixty years ago, Congress passed the Tonkin Gulf Resolution with only two dissenting Senate votes that sent the United States off to a war it would not win in Southeast Asia. The Tonkin Gulf incident may be surprisingly relevant today, as well as the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. Why?

Advertisement

First, the North Vietnamese PT boat attacks against two U.S. destroyers that triggered the resolution never occurred. Second, without any confirming evidence, suppose Israel was not responsible for Haniyeh's death. Yet, Iran might well have retaliated. Is history repeating or rhyming?

Advertisement

After France abandoned Indochina in 1954 and Vietnam was divided at the 17th parallel between north and south, the United States began upping its involvement to prevent the so-called "domino theory," in which Southeast Asian states would fall under communist control as North Vietnam had. This theory was perpetuated in the false belief of a monolithic, godless communist bloc headed by the Soviet Union and Communist China, posing a real if not existential danger to the West and its Asian friends.

Related

In November 1963, shortly after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, a CIA-led operation to remove Republic of Vietnam's President Ngo Dinh Diem went badly wrong. Diem was murdered. And a long line of military generals and air marshals would begin.

The CIA had also been supporting South Vietnamese commando raids against the north, run out of Danang, the capital of I Corps, the south's northernmost region situated on the DMZ. On Aug. 2, 1964, believing the US Navy destroyer USS Maddox, steaming in international waters on the DeSoto Patrol in the Tonkin Gulf was part of one raid, North Vietnamese PT boats attacked. There were no casualties on either side.

Advertisement

Not to be cowed, USS Maddox and USS Turner Joy were ordered back on station in the DeSoto area as a show of force. On the evening of Aug. 4th, both ships reported attacking North Vietnamese PT boats. With that as a pretext, President Lyndon B. Johnson drafted the Tonkin Gulf Resolution that Congress overwhelmingly passed. The resolution was a blank check for war.

As the United States would learn to its own regret in 2003 in Iraq over Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), there was no second North Vietnamese PT attack. In a rush to judgment, U.S. leadership thought America's massive military superiority over the North would terminate any conflict quickly and out terms. That did not happen.

Now, the conflict between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran is at risk of escalation to a wider war. Exacerbated by Haniyeh's assassination, is an Iranian rush to justice similar to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution possible -- that is, going to war for the wrong reasons? And further suppose those wishing the United States ill chose to attack increasing American military presence in the region as an opportunity to entangle Washington and to provoke an overreaction as Oct. 7th did for Israel?

Advertisement

The obvious suspect for the Haniyeh execution was Israel. But where is the evidence and proof? Why would Israel wish to kill the leader of Hamas' peace delegation if it put any stock in seeking peace? Could Israel have done it without the help of internal Iranian help? Surely, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps could not have been so incompetent as not to sweep guest houses for bugs and bombs on a frequent basis. And dissident Iranian or other elements could have been responsible.

Consider worst case possibilities. Iran retaliates for an assassination Israel did not commit. A U.S. warship is hit by the Houthis in the Red Sea, or a suicide bombing like the one that crippled USS Cole in Yemen in 2000 or killed 241 Marines in Beirut in 1983 reoccurs. What would be America's reaction? It would not be turning the other cheek.

August is not always a cheerful month. Sixty years ago, an erroneous report of a PT boat attack that never occurred catalyzed war. Regardless of guilt, Iran may retaliate against Israel. And if U.S. military forces were attacked in the region, what then? This is not August 1964. But could it be worse?

Advertisement

Harlan Ullman is UPI's Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist, a senior advisor at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Grassroots efforts to increase voting gaining momentum in many states
Voices // 23 hours ago
Grassroots efforts to increase voting gaining momentum in many states
Minnesota, New Mexico and other states have made significant advances toward promoting a more inclusive democracy by advancing the right to vote.
How racism, discrimination can lead to faster aging
Voices // 1 day ago
How racism, discrimination can lead to faster aging
In a new study, the toll of racism on the brain was linked to advanced aging, observed on a cellular level.
'House of the Dragon' draws inspiration from medieval chaos
Voices // 4 days ago
'House of the Dragon' draws inspiration from medieval chaos
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" was inspired by the chaos of the Middle Ages, a world without law and order.
Wildfires generate their own weather, intensifying the spread of flames
Voices // 5 days ago
Wildfires generate their own weather, intensifying the spread of flames
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Wildfires can create their own weather, further spreading the flames − an atmospheric scientist explains how a huge pyrocumulus cloud rises over the Park Fire near Chico, Calif., on July 26, 2024.
Suppose Donald Trump had never been president -- what then?
Voices // 6 days ago
Suppose Donald Trump had never been president -- what then?
July 31 (UPI) -- Suppose Donald Trump never left the business world and did not become the 45th president of the United States. How different America and the world would be... or would they?
Childless women have long played key roles in Catholic church
Voices // 1 week ago
Childless women have long played key roles in Catholic church
JD Vance's views on childless women are at odds with the attitude of his faith -- Catholic history is full of "childless cat ladies" respected for their work.
Legislation, donor influence among growing threats to academic freedom
Voices // 1 week ago
Legislation, donor influence among growing threats to academic freedom
The ability to teach and conduct research free from political interference is the cornerstone of higher education and its contribution to the public good. Academic freedom, however, has become increasingly threatened.
GoFundMe conceals invisible majority of campaigns that fail
Voices // 1 week ago
GoFundMe conceals invisible majority of campaigns that fail
GoFundMe's success leaves behind a trail of failed campaigns and disappointed users -- a reality the platform is designed to hide.
Service providers for homeless should measure success by long-term impact
Voices // 1 week ago
Service providers for homeless should measure success by long-term impact
By prioritizing and standardizing impact measures and clearly communicating them with funders, Americans can reduce homelessness and build stronger, more resilient communities.
Did Biden do the right thing?
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Did Biden do the right thing?
July 24 (UPI) -- Did Joe Biden take the correct course of action when, last Sunday, he made the decision to stand down from the presidency and not seek a second term?
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'No choice,' says Elon Musk as he confirms X's move from San Francisco
'No choice,' says Elon Musk as he confirms X's move from San Francisco
Rep. Cori Bush becomes second 'squad' member to lose 2024 primary
Rep. Cori Bush becomes second 'squad' member to lose 2024 primary
Buca di Beppo restaurant chain files for bankruptcy after closing locations
Buca di Beppo restaurant chain files for bankruptcy after closing locations
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement