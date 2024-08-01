Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Aug. 1, 2024 / 10:20 AM

Wildfires generate their own weather, intensifying the spread of flames

By Kyle Hilburn, Colorado State University
Wildfires can create their own weather. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI
Wildfires can create their own weather. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Wildfires can create their own weather, further spreading the flames − an atmospheric scientist explains how a huge pyrocumulus cloud rises over the Park Fire near Chico, Calif., on July 26, 2024.

Wildfire blowups, fire whirls, towering thunderstorms: When fires get large and hot enough, they can actually create their own weather.

Advertisement

In these extreme fire situations, firefighters' ordinary methods to directly control the fire don't work, and wildfires burn out of control. Firefighters have seen many of these risks in the enormous Park Fire burning near Chico, California, in summer 2024.

But how can a fire create weather?

I'm an atmospheric scientist who uses data collected by satellites in weather prediction models to better anticipate extreme fire weather phenomena. Satellite data shows fire-produced thunderstorms are much more common than anyone realized just a few years ago. Here's what's happening.

Advertisement

The wildfire and weather connections

Imagine a wildland landscape with dry grasses, brush and trees. A spark lands, perhaps from lightning or a tree branch hitting a power line. If the weather is hot, dry and windy, that spark could quickly ignite a wildfire.

When vegetation burns, large amounts of heat are released. This heats the air near the ground, and that air rises like a hot air balloon because hot air is less dense than cool air. Cooler air then rushes in to fill the void left by rising air.

Fires create their own wind patterns and weather as their heat rises. The illustration is based on a coupled fire-atmosphere computer model, WRF-SFIRE-CHEM. Adam Kochanski/San Jose State University/WIRC

What happens next depends on the stability of the atmosphere. If the temperature cools rapidly with elevation above the ground, then the rising air will always be warmer than its surroundings and it will keep rising. If it rises high enough, the moisture will condense, forming a cloud known as a pyrocumulus or flammagenitus.

If the air keeps rising, at some point the condensed moisture will freeze.

Once a cloud has both liquid and frozen water particles, collisions among these particles can lead to electrical charge separation. If the charge buildup is large enough, an electrical discharge - better known as lightning - will occur to neutralize the charges.

Advertisement

Whether a fire-induced cloud will become a thunderstorm depends on three key ingredients: a source of lift, instability and moisture.

Dry lightning

Wildfire environments typically have limited moisture. When conditions in the lower atmosphere are dry, this can lead to what's known as dry lightning.

No one living in a wildfire-prone environment wants to see dry lightning. It occurs when a thunderstorm produces lightning, but the precipitation evaporates before reaching the ground. That means there is no rain to help put out any lightning-sparked fires.

Fire whirls

As air rises in the atmosphere, it may encounter different wind speeds and directions, a condition known as wind shear. This can cause the air to spin. The rising air can tilt the spin to vertical, resembling a tornado.

These fire whirls can have powerful winds that can spread flaming ash, sparking new areas of fire. They usually are not true tornadoes, however, because they aren't associated with rotating thunderstorms.

Decaying storms

Eventually, the thunderstorm triggered by the wildfire will begin to die, and what went up will come back down. The downdraft from the decaying thunderstorm can produce erratic winds on the ground, further spreading the fire in directions that can be hard to predict.

Advertisement

When fires create their own weather, their behavior can become more unpredictable and erratic, which only amplifies their threat to residents and firefighters battling the blaze. Anticipating changes to fire behavior is important to everyone's safety.

Satellites show fire-created weather isn't so rare

Meteorologists recognized the ability of fires to create thunderstorms in the late 1990s. But it wasn't until the launch of the GOES-R Series satellites in 2017 that scientists had the high-resolution images necessary to see that fire-induced weather is actually commonplace.

Today, these satellites can alert firefighters to a new blaze even before phone calls to 911. That's important, because there is an increasing trend in the number, size and frequency of wildfires across the United States.

Climate change and rising fire risks

Heat waves and drought risk have been increasing in North America, with rising global temperatures more frequently leaving dry landscapes and forests primed to burn. And climate model experiments indicate that human-caused climate change will continue to raise that risk.

As more people move into fire-risk areas in this warming climate, the risk of fires starting is also rising. With fires come cascading hazards that persist long after the fire is out, such as burn-scarred landscapes that are much more susceptible to landslides and debris flows that can affect water quality and ecosystems.

Advertisement

Communities can reduce their vulnerability to fire damage by building defensible spaces and firebreaks and making homes and property less vulnerable. Firefighters can also reduce the surrounding fuel loads with prescribed fire.

It's important to remember that fire is a natural part of the Earth system. As fire scientist Stephen J. Pyne writes, we as humans will have to reorient our relationship with fire so we can learn to live with fire.

Kyle Hilburn is a research scientist in Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University.This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Suppose Donald Trump had never been president -- what then?
Voices // 1 day ago
Suppose Donald Trump had never been president -- what then?
July 31 (UPI) -- Suppose Donald Trump never left the business world and did not become the 45th president of the United States. How different America and the world would be... or would they?
Childless women have long played key roles in Catholic church
Voices // 2 days ago
Childless women have long played key roles in Catholic church
JD Vance's views on childless women are at odds with the attitude of his faith -- Catholic history is full of "childless cat ladies" respected for their work.
Legislation, donor influence among growing threats to academic freedom
Voices // 3 days ago
Legislation, donor influence among growing threats to academic freedom
The ability to teach and conduct research free from political interference is the cornerstone of higher education and its contribution to the public good. Academic freedom, however, has become increasingly threatened.
GoFundMe conceals invisible majority of campaigns that fail
Voices // 6 days ago
GoFundMe conceals invisible majority of campaigns that fail
GoFundMe's success leaves behind a trail of failed campaigns and disappointed users -- a reality the platform is designed to hide.
Service providers for homeless should measure success by long-term impact
Voices // 1 week ago
Service providers for homeless should measure success by long-term impact
By prioritizing and standardizing impact measures and clearly communicating them with funders, Americans can reduce homelessness and build stronger, more resilient communities.
Did Biden do the right thing?
Voices // 1 week ago
Did Biden do the right thing?
July 24 (UPI) -- Did Joe Biden take the correct course of action when, last Sunday, he made the decision to stand down from the presidency and not seek a second term?
GOP attacks against Kamala Harris are about to get worse
Voices // 1 week ago
GOP attacks against Kamala Harris are about to get worse
Public opinion polls suggest that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is doing slightly better than Joe Biden was against Donald Trump, but Republican attacks against her are only now ramping up.
Montgomery, Ala., parks still reflect history of segregation
Voices // 1 week ago
Montgomery, Ala., parks still reflect history of segregation
Montgomery, Ala., touts itself as the birthplace of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. But although Montgomery now embraces its history of bus boycotts and protest marches, it remains one of the most segregated U.S. cities.
Trump assassination attempt sparks online rumors on both ends of political spectrum
Voices // 1 week ago
Trump assassination attempt sparks online rumors on both ends of political spectrum
Getting caught up in conspiracy theorizing after a tragedy -- whether it's for political, social or even entertainment reasons -- is a common human response.
Pennsylvania remains 'keystone state' in presidential elections
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Pennsylvania remains 'keystone state' in presidential elections
Pennsylvania's role as a swing state in presidential elections is a modern continuation of a characteristic noted as early as 1802.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
British teen charged for Southport stabbing attack
British teen charged for Southport stabbing attack
One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres
One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres
Green Power Ranger actor sought for alleged Idaho assault of elderly man
Green Power Ranger actor sought for alleged Idaho assault of elderly man
U.S. urges citizens in Lebanon to leave as tensions rise over assassination of Hamas leader
U.S. urges citizens in Lebanon to leave as tensions rise over assassination of Hamas leader
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement