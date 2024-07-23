Trending
Advertisement
Voices
July 23, 2024 / 9:24 AM

GOP attacks against Kamala Harris are about to get worse

By Stephen J. Farnsworth, University of Mary Washington
Public opinion polls suggest that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is doing slightly better than Joe Biden was against Donald Trump, but Republican attacks against her are only now ramping up. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
1 of 3 | Public opinion polls suggest that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is doing slightly better than Joe Biden was against Donald Trump, but Republican attacks against her are only now ramping up. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Public opinion polls suggest that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is doing slightly better than Joe Biden was against Donald Trump, but Republican attacks against her are only now ramping up.

Even as a candidate for vice president, Harris was the target of an intense barrage of conservative attacks that claimed, among other things, that she slept her way to political prominence, a common slur against women in power. The anti-Harris rhetoric is part of what a report by the Wilson Center, a nonpartisan think tank, described as a broad pattern of gendered and sexualized attacks on prominent women in public discourse.

Advertisement

More recently, those comments were joined by conservative attacks branding Harris as the "border czar," part of an effort to tie her to immigration, a hot-button topic for conservatives.

Advertisement

The intense attacks so far are only a fraction of what will come. Trump is skilled at both character assassination and political self-defense. Together, they translate into an exceptional ability to defeat his political rivals once they enter the presidential campaign arena.

Related

But Harris also has sharp rhetorical skills that could make this a fierce election fight.

Trump's alternative facts

As I discuss in my book Presidential Communication and Character, Trump is highly skilled at both channeling White working-class anger into political support for himself and at convincing his supporters to disregard the former president's own well-chronicled professional and personal failings.

Trump's character generates enduring contempt among liberals, but those voters will back the Democratic nominee.

In 2016, Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He also defeated several well-known Republican presidential hopefuls in the primary race, including Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas and former Governors Jeb Bush of Florida, John Kasich of Ohio and Scott Walker of Wisconsin.

Earlier in 2024, Trump easily dispatched another round of highly experienced Republicans, most notably Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Advertisement

Like those other opponents, President Biden has long endured Trump's personal attacks. But in 2020, Trump's original nickname of "Sleepy Joe" failed to become as effective as his insults aimed at other politicians, and Biden's election marked Trump's only electoral defeat.

As the 2024 election approached, Trump and conservative voices once again demonstrated their immense influence in shaping political narratives. They have convinced many voters this year to absolve Trump for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, ignore that he designed a Supreme Court majority to overturn Roe v. Wade and agree with him that the 2020 election was stolen.

In an even more powerful demonstration of Trump's skills at political marketing, polls show that many voters follow Trump's lead and condemn Biden for U.S. economic conditions that in fact are quite good.

Unemployment is low. Job growth is booming. Infrastructure projects are underway. Inflation is much lower now than it was earlier in Biden's term, and individual retirement accounts are flush thanks to large stock market gains.

Given Trump's public relations mastery -- and the great susceptibility of many voters to his false narratives -- one can marvel about how the Biden campaign had been able to endure the never-ending rhetorical assault and keep the contest as close as surveys show it had remained until recently.

Advertisement

During a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., on July 20, Trump attacked both Biden and Harris, repeatedly calling Biden "stupid" and insulting his IQ. But Harris, Trump said, was "crazy."

"I call her laughing Kamala," Trump told the crowd. "You can tell a lot by a laugh. She's crazy. She's nuts."

A former prosecutor against a convicted felon

With Biden dropping out of the campaign, political developments suggest Trump may be in for a taste of his own medicine.

Harris' previous career as a U.S. senator who challenged Trump administration officials and the former president's judicial nominees demonstrates that she is among the most effective Democratic officeholders when it comes to holding Republicans accountable.

Her career as an attorney general and a prosecutor also allows her to use law-and-order themes to fight back against America's first convicted felon former president.

Biden's departure may provide another major opportunity for Harris to reset the character assassination narrative, as the focus on age can now boomerang against Republicans. Trump now holds the record as the oldest major-party nominee for president, and a key issue that he used against Biden is likely to be turned back toward the former president.

Advertisement

For voters, it promises to be a scorched-earth campaign season.The Conversation

Stephen J. Farnsworth is a professor of political science and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Montgomery, Ala., parks still reflect history of segregation
Voices // 1 day ago
Montgomery, Ala., parks still reflect history of segregation
Montgomery, Ala., touts itself as the birthplace of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. But although Montgomery now embraces its history of bus boycotts and protest marches, it remains one of the most segregated U.S. cities.
Trump assassination attempt sparks online rumors on both ends of political spectrum
Voices // 3 days ago
Trump assassination attempt sparks online rumors on both ends of political spectrum
Getting caught up in conspiracy theorizing after a tragedy -- whether it's for political, social or even entertainment reasons -- is a common human response.
Pennsylvania remains 'keystone state' in presidential elections
Voices // 5 days ago
Pennsylvania remains 'keystone state' in presidential elections
Pennsylvania's role as a swing state in presidential elections is a modern continuation of a characteristic noted as early as 1802.
The hypocritical state of America
Voices // 6 days ago
The hypocritical state of America
July 17 (UPI) -- Following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, how can both parties and both candidates change the direction and tone of their respective campaigns?
How to break the cycle of social media and political violence
Voices // 1 week ago
How to break the cycle of social media and political violence
Today's Internet narratives can spread like wildfire, stoking some to dangerous political violence.
Japan's Supreme Court ruling hits Unification Church donations
Voices // 1 week ago
Japan's Supreme Court ruling hits Unification Church donations
July 16 (UPI) -- A recent Japanese Supreme Court ruling opens the door for families to seek the refund of deceased parents' donations to the Unification Church of Japan.
'Strange Fruit': Billie Holiday song remains a testament to injustice
Voices // 1 week ago
'Strange Fruit': Billie Holiday song remains a testament to injustice
Billie Holiday's rendition of "Strange Fruit" remains a testament to injustice decades after the singer's death.
How to improve healthcare for immigrant moms in Philadelphia and beyond
Voices // 1 week ago
How to improve healthcare for immigrant moms in Philadelphia and beyond
Health care providers and systems can take several actions to make pregnant immigrants feel safer during their medical visits.
AI energy use strains the grid, slows sustainability efforts
Voices // 1 week ago
AI energy use strains the grid, slows sustainability efforts
The artificial intelligence boom has had such a profound effect on big tech companies that their energy consumption, and with it their carbon emissions, have surged.
Absolute immunity: Absolute catastrophe?
Voices // 1 week ago
Absolute immunity: Absolute catastrophe?
July 10 (UPI) -- Does unlimited immunity for presidents lead to the potential for unlimited catastrophe?
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
NASA picks next 4 crew members for simulated Mars mission in Texas
NASA picks next 4 crew members for simulated Mars mission in Texas
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
Korean Air, Japan Airlines buy wide-body jets from Boeing
Korean Air, Japan Airlines buy wide-body jets from Boeing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement