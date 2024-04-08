Advertisement
Voices
April 8, 2024 / 8:16 AM

New law gives U.K. workforce more flexibility from first day of job

By Jane Parry & Michalis Veliziotis, University of Southampton
Around 2 million employees a year in the United Kingdom are leaving their jobs due to a lack of flexible working arrangements (albeit informal flexible-working arrangements increased during the pandemic). File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Around 2 million employees a year in the United Kingdom are leaving their jobs due to a lack of flexible working arrangements (albeit informal flexible-working arrangements increased during the pandemic). File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- Employees in the United Kingdom have just received a new right to request flexible working arrangements from the first day of a new job. This is courtesy of the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act and supporting secondary legislation, which are in force from Saturday, and represent an important change to employment regulations for Britain's 1.5 million employers.

Flexible working covers numerous arrangements that deviate from "standard" employment practices, such as part-time work, compressed hours, job shares, flex time and remote working. U.K. employees all received a right to ask for such arrangements when the Flexible Working Regulations were extended in 2014. However, this came with substantial restrictions, such as applicants having had to be in post for 26 weeks, so that in practice most workplaces arranged flexible working either informally or outside the statutory request process.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The new rules may well make the statutory system mainstream. Around 2 million employees a year are leaving their jobs due to a lack of flexible working arrangements (albeit informal flexible-working arrangements increased during the pandemic).

Organizations should therefore prepare for an increase in statutory requests. Most employers are expecting this, according to research by work communications platform Slack, which also finds that a majority have not made their workforce aware of their new rights.

Related

What are the key changes, and what do they mean for employers and workers?

1. The right to a request from day 1

It will be vital that recruitment teams are well equipped to discuss flexible working during job interviews, and also that managers have the skills to design jobs that reflect the needs of their staff.

The government's intention is that by encouraging a more diverse range of job applicants, organizations will have a wider talent pool from which to recruit. Many employees, women in particular, stay in posts where they have secured a flexible working arrangement, knowing it might be difficult to obtain a similar arrangement elsewhere.

In many cases, this hampers their career progress, which can have lifelong financial consequences. This helps to explain why a survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found that 57% of HR professionals favor the new day 1 right to a request.

Advertisement

2. How requests work

Employers must now respond to requests within two months, whereas previously they were allowed three, which can be too long in a crisis situation. Employees under the old system could only submit one request a year, but can now submit two.

The idea is that those with changing circumstances will be supported to work flexibly in different ways over the course of a year. For example, someone supporting their partner through cancer treatment may want to vary their working patterns around anticipated care demands. Employers might find these shifting arrangements challenging, but it will hopefully help them to retain valued staff.

Equally, employees whose first application has been turned down can now make a new request without having to wait too long. For example, they might come back with a new proposal that demonstrates an understanding of their employer's constraints and proposes a more mutually beneficial arrangement.

It will be incumbent on employers to make sure their decision-making process is as transparent as possible, since this will help employees to tailor future requests and ensure that there's a constructive and efficient dialogue.

3. Rejecting requests

In another change to the 2014 rules, employers must not reject a request without first consulting the employee. This is essential to make sure employers understand the circumstances behind requests, particularly given that these are often motivated by rapidly changing, unavoidable things like family health crises. The starting position for employers should always be to consider what may be possible, and to identify viable alternatives if the employee's request isn't workable.

Advertisement

4. Applicant requirements

Employees submitting requests are no longer required to explain how their proposed arrangement would affect their employer and how it could be dealt with. This means that line managers will need to have a central role in making decisions about requests, since they will usually have the greatest knowledge about job roles and will have to implement any new arrangement. Employers will accordingly need to train and support their line managers around managing flexible working.

For anyone needing more information, national employment-relations adviser Acas' code of practice helps to explain what the changes mean for employers and employees.

More flexibility

We recently conducted research for Acas, for publication this summer, looking at how organizations in different sectors have been using flexible working since the pandemic. We found that only a small minority of the huge range of today's flexible working practices have been organized through the statutory right to request process.

Statutory requests have mostly been restricted to more complicated cases. This might include situations where a line manager is known to be unsympathetic to flexible working, or where a request would run contrary to normal shift patterns, such as in a supermarket or hospital.

The large volume of informal flexible working in organizations provides some indication of employee demand for these arrangements. An informal set-up can be fine for everyday demands like needing to take time off to look after a sick family member. But where a flexible arrangement has become more routine, such as working longer or shorter hours on different days, employees might benefit from the enhanced security of having it written into their contracts rather than relying on a verbal agreement.

Advertisement

While some employers will probably regard the legislation as a major shakeup, the government's impact assessment highlighted business benefits such as improved productivity, more motivated employees and reduced absenteeism. We would also argue that the legislation offers employers a unique opportunity to take stock of how their employees' needs for flexible working have changed since the pandemic.

Such an approach can enable them to gain a deeper understanding of their employees' circumstances and take a more inclusive and fair approach to supporting requests.The Conversationp>Jane Parry is an associate professor of work and employment, and Michalis Veliziotis is an associate professor of human resource management at the University of Southampton.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Supplement industry leans on three marketing myths
Voices // 2 days ago
Supplement industry leans on three marketing myths
April 5 (UPI) -- The business of supplements is booming, and with all the hype around them, it's easy to forget what they actually are: substances that can powerfully affect the body and your health, yet aren't regulated like drugs are.
Nex Benedict's suicide coincides with a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws
Voices // 3 days ago
Nex Benedict's suicide coincides with a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws
April 4 (UPI) -- The news of Nex Benedict's death generated outrage from LGBTQ+ rights activists, who connected the tragedy to the sentiment and ideology behind a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws sweeping the country.
At 75, with new members, Russian threat, NATO needs a new strategy
Voices // 4 days ago
At 75, with new members, Russian threat, NATO needs a new strategy
April 4 is an important date in American history, particularly after World War II. On that date 75 years ago, 12 states gathered in Washington to sign a treaty that created the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Ontario school boards are suing social media platforms as 'public nuisance'
Voices // 6 days ago
Ontario school boards are suing social media platforms as 'public nuisance'
April 2 (UPI) -- Four of Ontario's largest school boards have brought a lawsuit against four of the biggest social media companies for causing an epidemic of addiction among teens. The boards are seeking over $4 billion in damages.
Is this the least productive Congress ever? Yes, but not just because they're lazy
Voices // 6 days ago
Is this the least productive Congress ever? Yes, but not just because they're lazy
April 1 (UPI) -- Congress has once again been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with multiple news outlets in recent months touting the current 118th Congress as possibly the least productive in the institution's history.
Tweaking U.S. trade policy could help reduce migration from Central America
Voices // 1 week ago
Tweaking U.S. trade policy could help reduce migration from Central America
March 29 (UPI) -- Small changes to U.S. trade policy could significantly reduce the number of migrants arriving at the southern border, according to our peer-reviewed study, which was recently published in The World Economy.
Climate change may be driving up price of Easter chocolate
Voices // 1 week ago
Climate change may be driving up price of Easter chocolate
March 28 (UPI) -- Chocolate eggs and bunnies cost more than ever this Easter -- but the farmers who make these treats possible are in dire straits.
Joe Biden needs to make voters understand how to make this 'the best of times'
Voices // 1 week ago
Joe Biden needs to make voters understand how to make this 'the best of times'
Joe Biden must understand that the presidency will likely be decided on whether he can convince Americans he is fit to serve another term. He must take a new approach.
Gary, Ind.'s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by new law after 25 years
Voices // 1 week ago
Gary, Ind.'s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by new law after 25 years
March 26 (UPI) -- After 25 years of legal wrangling, a lawsuit described as "the most consequential legal case against the gun industry in this country" appears to have met its end -- but the industry isn't out of the legal woods yet.
ISIS-K's attack in Moscow risks escalating Russia-Ukraine war
Voices // 2 weeks ago
ISIS-K's attack in Moscow risks escalating Russia-Ukraine war
March 25 (UPI) -- A music concert in suburban Moscow became the scene of a bloody terrorist attack on Friday as gunmen with automatic weapons and Molotov cocktails killed more than 130 people and injured dozens more.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
Two Nigerians arrested over sextortion case of Australian boy who died by suicide
Two Nigerians arrested over sextortion case of Australian boy who died by suicide
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
Sheriff: Fla. pre-med student confesses to stabbing mother to death
Sheriff: Fla. pre-med student confesses to stabbing mother to death
Kentucky's John Calipari finalizing deal to coach at Arkansas
Kentucky's John Calipari finalizing deal to coach at Arkansas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement