Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 5, 2024 / 9:38 AM

Supplement industry leans on three marketing myths

By Katie Suleta, George Washington University
Thanks in large part to a 1994 law, the Food and Drug Administration is essentially toothless when it comes to supplements. Photo by M W/Pixabay
Thanks in large part to a 1994 law, the Food and Drug Administration is essentially toothless when it comes to supplements. Photo by M W/Pixabay

April 5 (UPI) -- Americans seem to have quite a positive view of dietary supplements. According to a 2023 survey, 74% of U.S. adults take vitamins, prebiotics and the like.

The business of supplements is booming, and with all the hype around them, it's easy to forget what they actually are: substances that can powerfully affect the body and your health, yet aren't regulated like drugs are. They're regulated more like food.

Advertisement

Thanks in large part to a 1994 law, the Food and Drug Administration is essentially toothless when it comes to supplements. As the agency acknowledges: "FDA does not have the authority to approve dietary supplements before they are marketed. Companies can sell supplements without going through any sort of approval process, or even having to share safety evidence."

As a research faculty member in graduate medical education, I'm responsible for teaching resident physicians how to understand and critically engage with health research. I also write about health, wellness and supplements for a broader audience. As a result, I spend a lot of time thinking about supplements.

Advertisement

It's important to consider why so many people believe supplements can help them lead a healthier life. While there are many reasons, how supplements are marketed is undeniably an important one. In my years following the industry, I've found that three mistaken assumptions appear over and over in supplement marketing.

1. The appeal to nature fallacy

The appeal to nature fallacy occurs when you assume that because something is "natural" it must be good. The word natural is used a lot in the marketing of supplements. In the context of health, it often feels right to want natural medicine, remedies, prevention techniques and so forth.

For example, if I say "vitamin C," what do you immediately think of? Probably oranges or citrus in general and flu prevention. But if I say "the flu shot," what immediately comes to mind? Probably doctor's offices, a little bit of pain and pharmaceutical companies. One of these is clinically proven to prevent flu infections and lessen the severity of illness. The other has been marketed as though it does those same things, but there's no clinical evidence to support this.

The supplement industry is awash with brand names that incorporate the word "nature," invoking the appeal to nature fallacy. Also, look at websites and advertisements that urge customers to forgo "artificial" products in favor of "pure" and "natural nutrition." Using the word artificial to describe other products and natural to describe a specific supplement is intended to make you feel like that product will be superior to the competition and that you need it to be healthy.

Advertisement

To be clear, "natural" does not equate to "better," but that's what the marketing wants you to think.

2. The belief that more of a good thing is always better

There's another assumption that piggybacks on the appeal to nature fallacy: If something is natural, it must be good, and more of it must also always be better. If a little vitamin C is good for us, then a lot of it must be great!

The truth is that our bodies tightly regulate levels of the vitamins and minerals we consume. If you don't have a deficiency, consuming more of a particular vitamin or mineral through a supplement won't necessarily lead to health benefits. That's why supplement skeptics sometimes say, "You're just paying for expensive pee" -- since your body will excrete the excess.

For an example of the more-is-better myth, look at basically any vitamin C supplement. The packaging often prominently displays dosages that can reach 750 or 1,000 milligrams. But adults need only about 75 to 120 milligrams of vitamin C per day. Similarly, look at vitamin D supplements that can come in dosages of 5,000 IU, or international units -- a fact also often prominently displayed on packaging. But adults should have no more than 4,000 IU daily. Again, it's easy to exceed what we need.

Advertisement

3. The action bias

Finally, the supplement industry likes to capitalize on the idea that doing something is better than doing nothing. This is the action bias. Taking action makes people feel like they have more control of a situation, which is especially powerful when it comes to health. "Even if I don't need the extra vitamin C," they might think, "I'll take it just to be sure. What's the harm?"

The examples in the last section show that supplements often contain many times the recommended daily intake of a particular vitamin or mineral. This assumes that taking that much of any of those particular substances is safe.

It is possible to have too much of a good thing. Too much vitamin C can lead to diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and more. Too much vitamin D can lead to conditions including nausea, vomiting and kidney stones. Supplements can also interact with prescribed medications. For example, St. John's wort is famous for interacting with contraceptives, immunosuppressive drugs, statins and chemotherapy by exacerbating or dulling their effects. When it comes to supplements, taking them isn't necessarily better than not.

Be on the lookout for these marketing messages -- they aren't necessarily correct or good for your health. And talk with your doctor before taking any supplements.The Conversation

Advertisement

Katie Suleta is a doctorate in health sciences candidate at George Washington University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nex Benedict's suicide coincides with a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws
Voices // 1 day ago
Nex Benedict's suicide coincides with a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws
April 4 (UPI) -- The news of Nex Benedict's death generated outrage from LGBTQ+ rights activists, who connected the tragedy to the sentiment and ideology behind a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws sweeping the country.
At 75, with new members, Russian threat, NATO needs a new strategy
Voices // 2 days ago
At 75, with new members, Russian threat, NATO needs a new strategy
April 4 is an important date in American history, particularly after World War II. On that date 75 years ago, 12 states gathered in Washington to sign a treaty that created the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Ontario school boards are suing social media platforms as 'public nuisance'
Voices // 3 days ago
Ontario school boards are suing social media platforms as 'public nuisance'
April 2 (UPI) -- Four of Ontario's largest school boards have brought a lawsuit against four of the biggest social media companies for causing an epidemic of addiction among teens. The boards are seeking over $4 billion in damages.
Is this the least productive Congress ever? Yes, but not just because they're lazy
Voices // 4 days ago
Is this the least productive Congress ever? Yes, but not just because they're lazy
April 1 (UPI) -- Congress has once again been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with multiple news outlets in recent months touting the current 118th Congress as possibly the least productive in the institution's history.
Tweaking U.S. trade policy could help reduce migration from Central America
Voices // 1 week ago
Tweaking U.S. trade policy could help reduce migration from Central America
March 29 (UPI) -- Small changes to U.S. trade policy could significantly reduce the number of migrants arriving at the southern border, according to our peer-reviewed study, which was recently published in The World Economy.
Climate change may be driving up price of Easter chocolate
Voices // 1 week ago
Climate change may be driving up price of Easter chocolate
March 28 (UPI) -- Chocolate eggs and bunnies cost more than ever this Easter -- but the farmers who make these treats possible are in dire straits.
Joe Biden needs to make voters understand how to make this 'the best of times'
Voices // 1 week ago
Joe Biden needs to make voters understand how to make this 'the best of times'
Joe Biden must understand that the presidency will likely be decided on whether he can convince Americans he is fit to serve another term. He must take a new approach.
Gary, Ind.'s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by new law after 25 years
Voices // 1 week ago
Gary, Ind.'s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by new law after 25 years
March 26 (UPI) -- After 25 years of legal wrangling, a lawsuit described as "the most consequential legal case against the gun industry in this country" appears to have met its end -- but the industry isn't out of the legal woods yet.
ISIS-K's attack in Moscow risks escalating Russia-Ukraine war
Voices // 1 week ago
ISIS-K's attack in Moscow risks escalating Russia-Ukraine war
March 25 (UPI) -- A music concert in suburban Moscow became the scene of a bloody terrorist attack on Friday as gunmen with automatic weapons and Molotov cocktails killed more than 130 people and injured dozens more.
Russia's Baltic neighbors to strengthen borders as Donald Trump undermines NATO
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Russia's Baltic neighbors to strengthen borders as Donald Trump undermines NATO
March 22 (UPI) -- With Donald Trump leading in many of the polls for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, his comments about global security and foreign policy have to be taken seriously.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
Famous birthdays for April 5: Sterling K. Brown, Lily James
Famous birthdays for April 5: Sterling K. Brown, Lily James
Opendoor to pay $62 million for misleading home sellers
Opendoor to pay $62 million for misleading home sellers
Colorado State University predicts 23 named storms for Atlantic hurricane season
Colorado State University predicts 23 named storms for Atlantic hurricane season
Ex-Trump Justice Dept. lawyer faces disbarment over 2020 election scheme
Ex-Trump Justice Dept. lawyer faces disbarment over 2020 election scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement