Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 1, 2024 / 9:08 AM

Is this the least productive Congress ever? Yes, but not just because they're lazy

By Charlie Hunt, Boise State University
President Joe Biden delivers the annual State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 7. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden delivers the annual State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 7. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Congress has once again been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with multiple news outlets in recent months touting the current 118th Congress as possibly the least productive in the institution's history. In 2023, Congress only passed 34 bills into law, the lowest number in decades.

Congress was only recently able to pass a budget bill that will keep the government open until the fall of 2024 after months of delay and stopgap measures.

Advertisement

As a result, House Speaker Mike Johnson's gavel seems to be hanging in the balance yet again, as conservative Republicans revolt over his support for the bill.

Even so, the dire warnings from the media, and even from members of Congress, about the legislative branch's lack of productivity frequently lack context and are often misleading. Let's drill down into the numbers and see what political science has to say about it.

Advertisement

What makes Congress productive?

Historically, there's been significant variation in the amount of legislating Congress does from year to year. There are a few well-understood factors that influence this, and all help explain why 2023 wasn't ever likely to be a banner year for congressional productivity.

One obvious factor is party control of Congress and the presidency. If the Senate, House and the presidency are controlled by the same party, then there is typically more policy agreement between them, smoothing the way for easier passage of bills. Both Democrats and Republicans enjoyed what political scientists like me call "unified government" control during the most productive initial years of the Biden, Trump and Obama administrations.

There's also evidence that election years spur more, not less, legislative productivity. Members of Congress know each other better in the second year of their term; they have dispensed with many of the ceremonial duties that begin a congressional session; and members are eager to demonstrate their legislative action to constituents during their re-election campaigns.

It's possible that Congress will pick up its pace in 2024. Last year, Congress passed a number of stopgap funding bills, along with smaller legislation on veterans and environmental issues. But crucial issues like foreign aid, social media regulation and immigration are still on the table.

Advertisement

Finally, and maybe most importantly, Congress is in the best position to succeed when it's led by competent and experienced legislators with lots of political capital.

This hasn't been the case so far in the current Congress. The House has had two brand-new speakers in the span of a year, and both lacked the political power, experience or acumen to command the chamber and produce passable legislation.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, was ousted in October due to lack of support within his own party. Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, has scant experience, having only served three complete terms in office.

Johnson's job has been made even more difficult by the continually shrinking majority that Republicans have in the chamber. And rampant polarization between the two parties has made finding legislative agreement increasingly difficult.

Measuring productivity

Most of the media coverage of Congress' historic lack of productivity tends to focus on the number of bills passed into law as a key measure. But this is a simplistic approach because it treats all bills as equally important, regardless of substance.

Some bills that become law are purely ceremonial; for example, they rename Veterans Affairs facilities or mint commemorative coins.

Advertisement

Others take more substantive action, like regulating foreign trade. Others still are not just substantive, but are what policymakers dub "landmark" pieces of legislation, like the Affordable Care Act of 2010 -- also known as Obamacare -- or the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Using the raw total of bills passed and enacted into law treats all of these as the same. More accurate counts might give less weight to, or remove, nonsubstantive legislation from the count, and give extra weight to landmark legislation.

A related issue is that the size and scope of the average piece of legislation has changed dramatically in recent decades. Congress increasingly engages in what's called "omnibus legislating," which combines multiple, sometimes unrelated, pieces of legislation into one megasize bill that receives one vote.

This process has led to fewer, and larger, substantive bills rather than a higher number of smaller pieces of legislation.

For example, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act -- price tag $800 billion -- or the 2021 American Rescue Plan -- price tag $1.9 trillion -- only count as two bills. In prior decades, their substance would have been divided into dozens of bills.

Advertisement

There are other ways legislators can be productive. When today's members introduce bills, hold committee hearings and advocate for their legislation, these actions can matter even if the bills don't pass in the current Congress. Legislative effort undertaken today can lay the groundwork for legislative progress achieved in the future.

2023 was low point

All of this context is crucial for understanding whether Congress is doing an effective lawmaking job. Even so, it looks like the Congress of 2023 -- particularly the House -- was historically unproductive, no matter how you slice it.

Lawmakers introduced about as much legislation as usual, but due to 2023's leadership chaos, along with the seemingly never-ending battles over the federal budget, very little of this legislation is getting any attention, much less votes on its final passage.

The 118th Congress lasts from January 2023 through the first few days of January 2025, so it still has time to make up this historic deficit. But at this point, it seems unlikely that Congress will be much more productive in the upcoming nine months than it has been for the last 15.

Charlie Hunt is an assistant professor of political science at Boise State University.The Conversation

Advertisement

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tweaking U.S. trade policy could help reduce migration from Central America
Voices // 3 days ago
Tweaking U.S. trade policy could help reduce migration from Central America
March 29 (UPI) -- Small changes to U.S. trade policy could significantly reduce the number of migrants arriving at the southern border, according to our peer-reviewed study, which was recently published in The World Economy.
Climate change may be driving up price of Easter chocolate
Voices // 4 days ago
Climate change may be driving up price of Easter chocolate
March 28 (UPI) -- Chocolate eggs and bunnies cost more than ever this Easter -- but the farmers who make these treats possible are in dire straits.
Joe Biden needs to make voters understand how to make this 'the best of times'
Voices // 5 days ago
Joe Biden needs to make voters understand how to make this 'the best of times'
Joe Biden must understand that the presidency will likely be decided on whether he can convince Americans he is fit to serve another term. He must take a new approach.
Gary, Ind.'s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by new law after 25 years
Voices // 6 days ago
Gary, Ind.'s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by new law after 25 years
March 26 (UPI) -- After 25 years of legal wrangling, a lawsuit described as "the most consequential legal case against the gun industry in this country" appears to have met its end -- but the industry isn't out of the legal woods yet.
ISIS-K's attack in Moscow risks escalating Russia-Ukraine war
Voices // 1 week ago
ISIS-K's attack in Moscow risks escalating Russia-Ukraine war
March 25 (UPI) -- A music concert in suburban Moscow became the scene of a bloody terrorist attack on Friday as gunmen with automatic weapons and Molotov cocktails killed more than 130 people and injured dozens more.
Russia's Baltic neighbors to strengthen borders as Donald Trump undermines NATO
Voices // 1 week ago
Russia's Baltic neighbors to strengthen borders as Donald Trump undermines NATO
March 22 (UPI) -- With Donald Trump leading in many of the polls for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, his comments about global security and foreign policy have to be taken seriously.
Battery price war is kicking off that could soon make electric cars cheaper
Voices // 1 week ago
Battery price war is kicking off that could soon make electric cars cheaper
March 21 (UPI) -- The main cost of an electric vehicle is its battery. The high cost of energy-dense batteries has meant EVs have long been more expensive than their fossil fuel equivalents.
'A Day with The Donald': Trump could turn back to TV to pay legal bills
Voices // 1 week ago
'A Day with The Donald': Trump could turn back to TV to pay legal bills
Has the Teflon or Kevlar coating protecting Donald Trump finally been penetrated?
Climate change is speeding up in Antarctica
Voices // 1 week ago
Climate change is speeding up in Antarctica
March 19 (UPI) -- Over the last year, we have seen the lowest levels of Antarctic sea ice coverage since records began.
Something felt 'off' -- AI messed with our human research
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Something felt 'off' -- AI messed with our human research
March 18 (UPI) -- Academic institutions need to start developing policies and practices to reduce the burden on individual researchers trying to carry out research in the changing AI environment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
Crews begin 'complex process' of removing wrecked Baltimore bridge
Crews begin 'complex process' of removing wrecked Baltimore bridge
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
NASA to use multiple North America locations to stream views of eclipse
NASA to use multiple North America locations to stream views of eclipse
On This Day: Hitler imprisoned for Beer Hall Putsch
On This Day: Hitler imprisoned for Beer Hall Putsch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement