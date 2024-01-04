Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Jan. 4, 2024 / 8:19 AM

Subtle misinformation can affect what we buy, trust in brands

By Giandomenico Di Domenico, Cardiff University
What if our choices as consumers are shaped not only by deliberate misinformation campaigns but also by subtle, indirect false information? File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
What if our choices as consumers are shaped not only by deliberate misinformation campaigns but also by subtle, indirect false information? File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Misinformation isn't just blurring political lines anymore. It's quietly infiltrating our shopping carts in subtle ways, shaping our decisions about what we buy and who we trust, as my research shows.

Spurred by political events, misinformation has garnered widespread media coverage and academic research. But most of the attention has been in the fields of political science, social psychology, information technology and journalism studies.

Advertisement

More recently though, misinformation has also gained traction among marketing and consumer experts. Much of that research has focused on the direct impacts of misinformation on brands and consumer attitudes, but a new perspective on the topic is emerging.

What if the influence of misinformation extends beyond explicit attacks on brands? What if our choices as consumers are shaped not only by deliberate misinformation campaigns but also by subtle, indirect false information?

Advertisement

My research has explored the dynamics of misinformation from a consumer standpoint. I have looked at how misinformation spreads, why people find it credible and what we can do to try to mitigate its spreading.

However, my latest study looks at direct and indirect forms of misinformation and their consequences for brands and consumers. I have found that one of the major consequences of these types of misinformation is the erosion of trust.

Direct, indirect misinformation

Misinformation comes in direct and indirect forms. It can be direct when it purposefully targets brands or their products. Examples of direct misinformation include fabricated customer reviews or fake news campaigns targeting brands.

It was fake news that led to the "pizzagate" scandal in 2016, for example. This involved unsubstantiated accusations of child abuse against prominent individuals linked to a Washington pizzeria. While last year, the brand Target was falsely accused of selling "satanic" children's clothes on social media.

The consequences of direct misinformation can be far reaching, leading to a breakdown in brand trust. This erosion is particularly pronounced when misinformation originates from seemingly trustworthy sources, forcing brands into crisis management mode.

For example, in late 2022, Eli Lilly's stock price fell by 4.37% after a fake Twitter account impersonating the pharmaceutical company falsely announced that insulin would be given away for free. Investors were misled and the company was forced to issue multiple statements to regain their trust.

Advertisement

But beyond the realm of blatant brand attacks lies a subtler, less understood territory I call "indirect misinformation." This type of misinformation doesn't zero in on specific companies, but instead cloaks itself in issues like politics, social affairs or health issues.

The constant exposure to misinformation around issues like COVID-19 and politics can have a ripple effect. And my research, which reviewed the academic marketing literature on direct and indirect misinformation, argues that this constant barrage has the potential to impact consumer choices.

Consider the two distinct levels where these effects unfold for a company. At the brand level, reputable names may unwittingly find themselves entangled in disreputable fake news sites through programmatic advertising, in which automated technology is used to buy ad space on these websites. And while the misinformation itself might not directly impact brand trust, the association with dubious websites can cast a shadow over attitudes to brands. It can also impair consumers' intentions toward the brand.

Simultaneously, at the consumer level, the impact of indirect misinformation is profound. It breeds confusion, doubt and a general sense of vulnerability. Continuous exposure to misinformation is linked to decreased trust in mainstream and traditional media brands, for example.

Advertisement

Consequently, people might become wary of all information sources and even fellow consumers. Subconsciously influenced by misinformation, they may make different purchase decisions and hold altered views of brands and products.

What can brands do?

While the negative repercussions of direct misinformation on brand trust have been well documented, shining a light on the subtler impacts of indirect misinformation marks a crucial step forward. It not only opens new avenues for researchers but also serves as a warning to brands. It urges them to be more proactive in their approach to misinformation.

If indirect misinformation makes consumers mistrustful and skeptical, brands could take pre-emptive measures. Tailoring specific marketing communications to instill trust in brands, products and offers becomes paramount in a world where trust is continually under siege. Building and maintaining a reputation for trustworthiness is essential for companies.

As we navigate this terrain of hidden influences, the call for a more comprehensive understanding of misinformation's multifaceted impacts also becomes clearer. Researchers, brands and consumers alike need to decode the hidden messages of misinformation. This could help to fortify the foundations of trust in an era when it has become a precious commodity.The Conversation

Advertisement

Giandomenico Di Domenico is a lecturer in marketing and strategy at Cardiff University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Political forecast for America in 2024: bitter conditions
Voices // 1 day ago
Political forecast for America in 2024: bitter conditions
Speculation about what happens in 2024 should be a nice parlor game that on Dec. 31 will reveal either brilliant luck or stupendous stupidity. The outlook, however, is grim.
Cleaner air from plant-based diets could save 200,000 lives around world
Voices // 2 days ago
Cleaner air from plant-based diets could save 200,000 lives around world
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Adopting a healthier diet will probably feature prominently in many of our New Year's resolutions. But it's often challenging for people to live up to their intentions. But there are good reasons to persist.
Several noteworthy space missions are on tap for 2024
Voices // 5 days ago
Several noteworthy space missions are on tap for 2024
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- From the moon's south pole to an ice-covered ocean world, several exciting space missions are slated for launch in 2024.
U.S. economy may continue to avoid recession in 2024
Voices // 6 days ago
U.S. economy may continue to avoid recession in 2024
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- With economic forecasters rewriting their 2024 outlooks following recent moves from the Federal Reserve, The Conversation turned to two financial economists to share their thoughts on the upcoming year.
Profiles in Cowardice: Suppose JFK and LBJ returned to America today
Voices // 1 week ago
Profiles in Cowardice: Suppose JFK and LBJ returned to America today
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Suppose John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson miraculously materialized today. Would either be competitive in politics or even electable? Would Jack Kennedy retitle his book on political courage to Profiles in Cowardice?
What to expect from top U.S. stocks in 2024
Voices // 1 week ago
What to expect from top U.S. stocks in 2024
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Tesla and Nvidia have driven a rally in U.S. stocks in 2023. But there are problems that could ambush some of these companies in 2024.
Meaning of Colorado decision to remove Trump from ballot is limited
Voices // 1 week ago
Meaning of Colorado decision to remove Trump from ballot is limited
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Mark A. Graber, regents professor of law at the University of Maryland Carey Law School, discusses what the Colorado Supreme Court decision means -- for Donald Trump, for regular Americans and for the 2024 election.
Ukraine digs in for war's long haul with bleak prospects for 2024
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Ukraine digs in for war's long haul with bleak prospects for 2024
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Almost two years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there are no signs of a military victory for either side. Nor are there clear prospects of a cease-fire, let alone a negotiated settlement.
In America, it's the winter of discontent
Voices // 2 weeks ago
In America, it's the winter of discontent
This should be time for cheer and goodwill. But the dire conditions of the state of this union and its politics in a winter of discontent will require a great deal of good cheer to raise national spirits.
End of E3 video game expo highlights industry's move to streaming
Voices // 2 weeks ago
End of E3 video game expo highlights industry's move to streaming
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Electronic Entertainment Expo, an annual trade event for the video game industry, has been permanently canceled by organizers, who cited the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in company marketing techniques as reasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Large crocodile jumps into Australian man's boat
Large crocodile jumps into Australian man's boat
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Police looking for suspect who shot Imam outside Newark mosque
Police looking for suspect who shot Imam outside Newark mosque
Passengers' safe escape from fiery Japan Airlines crash described as 'miracle'
Passengers' safe escape from fiery Japan Airlines crash described as 'miracle'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement