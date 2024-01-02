Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Jan. 2, 2024 / 8:14 AM

Cleaner air from plant-based diets could save 200,000 lives around world

By Toon Vandyck & Marco Springmann
Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatments of Animals, demonstrates outside the Supreme Court in 2022. Animal farming is a major source of ammonia emissions. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatments of Animals, demonstrates outside the Supreme Court in 2022. Animal farming is a major source of ammonia emissions. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Adopting a healthier diet will probably feature prominently in many of our New Year's resolutions. But it's often challenging for people to live up to their intentions.

There are good reasons to persist in making deliberate choices about what's on your plate. These choices not only impact your own health, they affect the health of the planet, too.

Advertisement

Food systems represent one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions. If left unchecked, these emissions would probably add enough extra warming to take Earth's average temperature beyond a 1.5°C rise in the 2060s.

Research is now also establishing air pollution on the list of problems caused by agriculture. Animal farming, in particular, is a major source of ammonia emissions. These emissions react with other pollutants to form fine particulate matter, which can cause health issues like cardiovascular disease, lung cancer and diabetes.

Advertisement

Our recent study reveals that shifting from current diets to healthier, more plant-based ones could prevent up to 236,000 premature deaths around the world and boost global GDP -- simply by improving air quality.

Healthier diets, cleaner air

According to the World Health Organization, there were 4 million premature deaths linked to outdoor air pollution in 2019. Agriculture is responsible for roughly one-fifth of these deaths.

We studied what would happen to air quality if people around the world shifted toward diets that are healthier and better for the environment. This includes flexitarian diets with less meat, vegetarian diets with no meat and vegan diets with no animal products.

Our results show that shifting toward plant-based diets could significantly reduce air pollution. Areas with lots of livestock, such as Belgium, the Netherlands, northern Italy, southern China and the midwestern United States (in Iowa, there are eight pigs for every person), would see particularly pronounced reductions in the concentration of fine particulate matter.

Better air quality leads to better health. We found that over 100,000 premature deaths could be prevented globally by adopting flexitarian diets. The health gains from cleaner air add to the benefits obtained from eating a more balanced diet.

Advertisement

These health benefits increase as people eat fewer animal products. For example, if everyone went vegan, the number of premature deaths from air pollution could fall by more than 200,000. In Europe and North America, adopting vegan diets could reduce premature deaths from all air pollution by about 20%.

Clean air is an often overlooked but important aspect of the work environment. Research has found that air pollution lowers the productivity of workers in many different jobs, from farms to factories. For instance, studies have shown that air pollution affects the productivity of blueberry pickers and pear packers.

Our estimates suggest that cleaner air can have a positive impact on the economy. We found that a shift to vegan diets could increase global GDP by more than 1% -- a gain of $1.3 trillion.

Enabling change

Improving air quality is undoubtedly beneficial for our health and the economy. We argue that dietary changes should thus be placed firmly on the policy menu.

Embracing more plant-based diets is a cost-effective strategy for tackling emissions. But it also lowers the need for expensive investments in emission-reducing equipment for livestock systems, such as scrubbers that remove ammonia from the air.

Advertisement

Eating less meat would also diminish the need for other, more drastic, measures to curb pollution. For instance, researchers have previously suggested moving 10 billion animals away from southern and eastern China to reduce ammonia exposure for people in these regions.

Shifting to healthier and more plant-based diets offers a wide range of benefits beyond clean air. These benefits include a lower risk of diet-related diseases, bringing down greenhouse gas emissions and lowering the use of land, water and fertilizers for agriculture.

Achieving ambitious progress in all these areas at the same time will be challenging if we rely on technological solutions alone.

During the summer of 2023, the German supermarket chain Penny carried out a week-long experiment to raise awareness of the real cost of food products on people's health and the environment. The prices charged to customers factored in the impact of food products on soil, water use, health and the climate.

This concept could be applied more broadly. But to make this policy fair and acceptable, it needs to be coupled with ways to use tax revenues to ensure consumers are not left worse off, such as reducing VAT on fruit and vegetable products and compensating vulnerable households. In this way, overall food expenditure would be kept in check and low-income households would be protected.

Advertisement

Together with measures to guide farmers in the transition, our food systems can be steered toward sustainability, helping people deliver on their New Year's resolutions.The Conversation

Toon Vandyck is a research fellow in economics at KU Leuven. Marco Springmann is a senior researcher on environment and health at the University of Oxford.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Several noteworthy space missions are on tap for 2024
Voices // 3 days ago
Several noteworthy space missions are on tap for 2024
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- From the moon's south pole to an ice-covered ocean world, several exciting space missions are slated for launch in 2024.
U.S. economy may continue to avoid recession in 2024
Voices // 4 days ago
U.S. economy may continue to avoid recession in 2024
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- With economic forecasters rewriting their 2024 outlooks following recent moves from the Federal Reserve, The Conversation turned to two financial economists to share their thoughts on the upcoming year.
Profiles in Cowardice: Suppose JFK and LBJ returned to America today
Voices // 6 days ago
Profiles in Cowardice: Suppose JFK and LBJ returned to America today
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Suppose John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson miraculously materialized today. Would either be competitive in politics or even electable? Would Jack Kennedy retitle his book on political courage to Profiles in Cowardice?
What to expect from top U.S. stocks in 2024
Voices // 6 days ago
What to expect from top U.S. stocks in 2024
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Tesla and Nvidia have driven a rally in U.S. stocks in 2023. But there are problems that could ambush some of these companies in 2024.
Meaning of Colorado decision to remove Trump from ballot is limited
Voices // 1 week ago
Meaning of Colorado decision to remove Trump from ballot is limited
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Mark A. Graber, regents professor of law at the University of Maryland Carey Law School, discusses what the Colorado Supreme Court decision means -- for Donald Trump, for regular Americans and for the 2024 election.
Ukraine digs in for war's long haul with bleak prospects for 2024
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine digs in for war's long haul with bleak prospects for 2024
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Almost two years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there are no signs of a military victory for either side. Nor are there clear prospects of a cease-fire, let alone a negotiated settlement.
In America, it's the winter of discontent
Voices // 1 week ago
In America, it's the winter of discontent
This should be time for cheer and goodwill. But the dire conditions of the state of this union and its politics in a winter of discontent will require a great deal of good cheer to raise national spirits.
End of E3 video game expo highlights industry's move to streaming
Voices // 1 week ago
End of E3 video game expo highlights industry's move to streaming
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Electronic Entertainment Expo, an annual trade event for the video game industry, has been permanently canceled by organizers, who cited the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in company marketing techniques as reasons.
Sandra Day O'Connor saw civics education as key to future of democracy
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Sandra Day O'Connor saw civics education as key to future of democracy
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Beyond her role as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Sandra Day O'Connor considered iCivics -- a civics education nonprofit founded after she retired -- to be her "most important legacy."
Racism produces brain changes that raise disease risk in Black populations
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Racism produces brain changes that raise disease risk in Black populations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States is in the midst of a racial reckoning. The COVID-19 pandemic, which took a particularly heavy toll on Black communities, turned a harsh spotlight on long-standing health disparities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
BART transit train derails, catches fire in California's East Bay
BART transit train derails, catches fire in California's East Bay
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
Missing Chinese exchange student found safe after 'cyber kidnapping' scheme
Missing Chinese exchange student found safe after 'cyber kidnapping' scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement