Advertisement
Voices
Dec. 18, 2023 / 8:08 AM

Sandra Day O'Connor saw civics education as key to future of democracy

By Joshua Jansa & Eve Ringsmuth, Oklahoma State University
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Conner laughs after reading some thoughts left by those touring the new Judicial Center in the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis on February 25, 2009. The center educates the public about the judicial branch of government and the importance of the rule of law in society. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Conner laughs after reading some thoughts left by those touring the new Judicial Center in the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis on February 25, 2009. The center educates the public about the judicial branch of government and the importance of the rule of law in society. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Beyond her trailblazing role as the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Sandra Day O'Connor considered iCivics -- a civics education nonprofit founded after she retired from the court -- to be her "most important legacy."

"The practice of democracy is not passed down through the gene pool," O'Connor once stated. "It must be taught and learned by each new generation."

Advertisement

iCivics is the toolkit she assembled to do just that. Fulfilling O'Connor's call to action, iCivics provides games and activities designed to help students learn about American democracy. iCivics is predicated on getting students to actively apply what they're learning through interaction and simulation. The website serves 9 million students annually, in all 50 states.

O'Connor's dedication to civics education was motivated by her keen awareness of its vital importance. She once noted, "Without basic civic education, we cannot expect to preserve or improve our system of government."

Advertisement

As researchers who examine the impact of civics coursework, we agree. The evidence shows that civics education generally -- and the iCivics initiative specifically -- has proven an effective tool for preparing citizens, especially when instructors get their students to actively engage with the material and one another.

One study found that elementary, middle and high school students exhibited substantial growth in political knowledge after interacting with iCivics for just 30 minutes twice per week.

While iCivics targets K-12 students, O'Connor considered the need for civics education to extend more broadly. She once observed that polls have shown that only a third of the public could name the three branches of government. "Compare that to the ... nearly three-quarters who can name two of the Three Stooges, and the numbers are disheartening," O'Connor stated.

Quest for what works

Like O'Connor, we are interested in identifying strategies for effective instruction. We study civics education at the college level. Specifically, we survey the thousands of students who take Introduction to American Government -- a required general education and foundational civics education course -- each year at Oklahoma State University. We ask students to answer basic political knowledge questions at the beginning and end of each semester. We also ask students to assess their confidence in understanding politics and their ability to effectively participate.

Advertisement

While students who take Introduction to American Government grow significantly in their belief that they can understand and effectively engage with the political process, we find that -- similar to the impact of iCivics activities -- students experienced even more growth when their instructors used strategies that were actively engaging. These strategies include analyzing data and current events, group discussions and posting on online discussion boards.

Like others, our analyses also show students gain knowledge about government and politics through civics coursework. Importantly, these outcomes and civics education more generally have been shown to be significant predictors of future political participation. This includes regularly talking politics with peers, voting, petitioning and protesting.

Our research also uncovers that there is flexibility in how to deliver effective civics education. Online classes promote as much or greater gains for students. Additionally, instructors can use technology to ensure learning about democracy persists even if the class format must shift unexpectedly, such as from in person to online.

Broader research from the middle, high school and college levels, and across formats, echoes these findings. Giving students opportunities to actively apply course material and engage with peers equips them with the knowledge and skills to be active citizens.

Advertisement

Changing futures

Civics education is especially useful for lifting students who did not grow up talking about politics and discussing its importance onto equal footing with those who did. Women and racial and ethnic minorities, for example, are on average less likely to be socialized by parents into learning about and taking part in politics. Civics education can compensate for these disparities, creating a pathway for all to understand how government works and how they can take part.

O'Connor was committed to empowering and engaging young citizens through civics education. She noted, "We have a complex system of government. You have to teach it to every generation. We want young people to continue to be part of it. We need 'em more than ever."

Though O'Connor made those comments in 2012, the need to encourage participation among younger generations persists. A recent poll indicates that the number of young Americans planning to vote in 2024 may be lower than in the 2020 election.

With more and more young Americans questioning whether it is essential to live in a democracy, O'Connor's efforts to increase access to civics education continue to light a path forward on how to reinvigorate democracy in the United States.The Conversation

Advertisement

Joshua Jansa and Eve Ringsmuth are associate professors of political science at Oklahoma State University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

Sandra Day O'Connor: a look back at first woman on U.S. Supreme Court

Sandra Day O Connor, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, arrives to receive a honorary degree and deliver the commencement address at New York's Benjamin Cardozo School of Law on June 1, 2004. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Racism produces brain changes that raise disease risk in Black populations
Voices // 2 days ago
Racism produces brain changes that raise disease risk in Black populations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States is in the midst of a racial reckoning. The COVID-19 pandemic, which took a particularly heavy toll on Black communities, turned a harsh spotlight on long-standing health disparities.
COP28 climate agreement is a step backward on fossil fuels
Voices // 4 days ago
COP28 climate agreement is a step backward on fossil fuels
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The COP28 climate summit in Dubai's "consensus" on fossil fuels is inconsistent with the scientific consensus on the urgency of drastically reducing fossil fuel consumption to limit global warming to 1.5°C.
Danger of Donald Trump is disruption, not dictatorship
Voices // 5 days ago
Danger of Donald Trump is disruption, not dictatorship
Perhaps the most hotly contested political question in America is whether Donald Trump will become a dictator if elected president next November.
Western hypocrisy helps drive Russian support for war in Ukraine
Voices // 6 days ago
Western hypocrisy helps drive Russian support for war in Ukraine
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In September, Russian pollsters conducted a survey of Russian attitudes toward the war in Ukraine. When asked whether they supported it, 73% of respondents said "yes" or "definitely yes."
Climate change: If warming approaches 2°C, trickle of extinctions will become flood
Voices // 1 week ago
Climate change: If warming approaches 2°C, trickle of extinctions will become flood
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- As delegates discuss the climate crisis in Dubai for COP28, the dazzling variety of life found on Earth hangs in the balance.
Conservatives' 'anti-woke' alternative to Disney has arrived
Voices // 1 week ago
Conservatives' 'anti-woke' alternative to Disney has arrived
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. conservatives are using action films, dramas and even kids' cartoons to build their own alternative entertainment industry, one shielded from the alleged liberal biases of Hollywood.
Yemen Houthis involvement in Israel-Hamas war could disrupt global shipping
Voices // 1 week ago
Yemen Houthis involvement in Israel-Hamas war could disrupt global shipping
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Three Israeli-linked commercial vessels were targeted by ballistic missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, marking a clear escalation in maritime attacks in the critical Bab el Mandab strait.
When government becomes destructive, it may be time for a new one
Voices // 1 week ago
When government becomes destructive, it may be time for a new one
As the Christmas season rapidly approaches, it is Ebenezer Scrooge and not Santa Claus who may dominate the holiday. Consider what a mess we collectively are in -- at home and abroad.
Ukraine war: Russia's hard line at European security meeting raises tensions
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine war: Russia's hard line at European security meeting raises tensions
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- After months of diplomatic wrangling, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe was granted another lease of life at the ministerial council meeting in a messy compromise between Russia and the West.
Georgia framing opposition to 'Cop City' as a criminal conspiracy
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Georgia framing opposition to 'Cop City' as a criminal conspiracy
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- When does lawful protest become criminal activity? That question is at issue in Atlanta, where 57 people have been indicted on racketeering charges for protest against a planned police and firefighter training center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin warns of 'problems' for Finland for joining NATO
Putin warns of 'problems' for Finland for joining NATO
Texas police hunt escaped inmate serving life sentence
Texas police hunt escaped inmate serving life sentence
Chief strategist for DeSantis super PAC resigns after 'false' statements by new chairman
Chief strategist for DeSantis super PAC resigns after 'false' statements by new chairman
Massive storm kills 13 in Argentina, bears down on Buenos Aires
Massive storm kills 13 in Argentina, bears down on Buenos Aires
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Brad Pitt, Keith Richards
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Brad Pitt, Keith Richards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement