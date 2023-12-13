Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Dec. 13, 2023 / 6:00 AM

Danger of Donald Trump is disruption, not dictatorship

By Harlan Ullman
Former U.S. President Donald Trump may have dictatorial intent in running for re-election. But does he have the competence and spine to rise to that level? File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Former U.S. President Donald Trump may have dictatorial intent in running for re-election. But does he have the competence and spine to rise to that level? File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Perhaps the most hotly contested political question in America is whether Donald Trump will become a dictator if elected president next November.

With the approach of Christmas, instead of sugar plums dancing in the heads not only of the left but Republicans such as Liz Cheney, as well, visions of sieg heil, jackboots and Trumpmania are keeping otherwise sane people wide awake at night.

Advertisement

After all, did not Trump promise on Fox's Sean Hannity show that he will be a dictator at least for one day?

Given the nature of Trump's personality and some of the more ludicrous statements he has made about embarking on a reign of revenge and retribution, these fears are easily justified.

Related

Trump has called for "weaponizing" the Department of Justice against his enemies and those who oppose him and imposing the death penalty on the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, as well as savagely attacking many of his top staff, including former Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly.

Advertisement

Surely, these tirades suggest someone who is severely off-balance or not in full control of their faculties. Or, as many who see Trump as a would-be dictator, this is clear evidence of things to come if he were ever to reoccupy the White House. Yet, is it possible, given all the checks and balances in place, that a Hitler or Stalin wannabe could ever take control of the United States?

Consider a third and even more chilling prospect. Trump may have dictatorial intent. But does he have the competence and spine to rise to that level?

In business, Trump made a small fortune from the large one he took from his father. No matter how rich he claims to be, according to Forbes, the some $400 million he reportedly inherited from his father in 1999, if invested in an index fund, would have made Trump some half-billion dollars wealthier than he is today.

Trump is a bully who when confronted backs down. That makes him less likely to become a dictator and much more likely to be a disruptor, who will do far more damage to the nation as a whole. Left unchecked and with the powers granted in the Constitution, consider how dangerous Trump's disruption could be.

Advertisement

In foreign policy, he has shown his colors. He flirted with Vladimir Putin, taking his word over that of U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials on Russian intervention in U.S. elections. He fell "in love" with Kim Jong Un, leading to a catastrophic summit in which North Korea's supreme leader rejected Trump's proposal for a marriage of convenience in which Pyongyang would abandon its nuclear weapons in exchange for promises of U.S. economic aid.

He called NATO obsolete and has threatened to withdraw from the alliance that has guaranteed the stability of the West and much of the rest of the world for 75 years. He has threatened Mexico and still is waiting for payment for the wall he was unable to build. And the chances that he would desert Ukraine and Taiwan are large enough to be taken seriously.

To compound the dangers of disruption, who would work in a Trump administration? Certainly not the best, brightest or those with a shred of integrity would seek appointments. Given Trump's belligerent leadership style, he would only want those who would be unquestioning of his orders and only seek to gain his approval. How would that work? It would not.

Running a government with over 3 million employees and 535 members of Congress is a Sisyphean labor. Were Trump to attempt to impose some form of dictatorial rule on the country, even with a Republican majority in Congress, the first branch of government would make that impossible.

Advertisement

Firstly, should Republicans win majorities in both houses, minority rule can deadlock Congress. As Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., successfully halted the confirmation process of 400 flag and general officers for a substantial period, consider that in a larger sense.

Congress can refuse to move on any laws it deems inappropriate, confirm appointees or approve spending. Even a minority could hold hearings on a president who attempted to ride roughshod over the Constitution, making life miserable for the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue. And it would be fantasy to think that even the conservative media would not rally against a president out of control.

The result would be chaos, disrupting virtually every aspect of the nation. The economy would be affected dramatically in the negative. And does no one recall a bit of history of what happened when the British tried to impose taxes on tea?

No, the danger of a Trump presidency is not that he could or would be a dictator. It would be far worse as Trump the disruptor.

Harlan Ullman is UPI's Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist, a senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Western hypocrisy helps drive Russian support for war in Ukraine
Voices // 22 hours ago
Western hypocrisy helps drive Russian support for war in Ukraine
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In September, Russian pollsters conducted a survey of Russian attitudes toward the war in Ukraine. When asked whether they supported it, 73% of respondents said "yes" or "definitely yes."
Climate change: If warming approaches 2°C, trickle of extinctions will become flood
Voices // 1 day ago
Climate change: If warming approaches 2°C, trickle of extinctions will become flood
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- As delegates discuss the climate crisis in Dubai for COP28, the dazzling variety of life found on Earth hangs in the balance.
Conservatives' 'anti-woke' alternative to Disney has arrived
Voices // 4 days ago
Conservatives' 'anti-woke' alternative to Disney has arrived
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. conservatives are using action films, dramas and even kids' cartoons to build their own alternative entertainment industry, one shielded from the alleged liberal biases of Hollywood.
Yemen Houthis involvement in Israel-Hamas war could disrupt global shipping
Voices // 5 days ago
Yemen Houthis involvement in Israel-Hamas war could disrupt global shipping
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Three Israeli-linked commercial vessels were targeted by ballistic missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, marking a clear escalation in maritime attacks in the critical Bab el Mandab strait.
When government becomes destructive, it may be time for a new one
Voices // 1 week ago
When government becomes destructive, it may be time for a new one
As the Christmas season rapidly approaches, it is Ebenezer Scrooge and not Santa Claus who may dominate the holiday. Consider what a mess we collectively are in -- at home and abroad.
Ukraine war: Russia's hard line at European security meeting raises tensions
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine war: Russia's hard line at European security meeting raises tensions
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- After months of diplomatic wrangling, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe was granted another lease of life at the ministerial council meeting in a messy compromise between Russia and the West.
Georgia framing opposition to 'Cop City' as a criminal conspiracy
Voices // 1 week ago
Georgia framing opposition to 'Cop City' as a criminal conspiracy
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- When does lawful protest become criminal activity? That question is at issue in Atlanta, where 57 people have been indicted on racketeering charges for protest against a planned police and firefighter training center.
Dug in: Artillery shortage defines war for Ukraine's frontline soldiers
Voices // 1 week ago
Dug in: Artillery shortage defines war for Ukraine's frontline soldiers
Across the more than 1,300+ kilometer frontline of the war in Ukraine, soldiers say, "Artillerymen's sweat saves an infantryman's blood." That is what artillery troops have taken from their time on the front.
ChatGPT turns 1: AI chatbot's success says as much about humans as tech
Voices // 1 week ago
ChatGPT turns 1: AI chatbot's success says as much about humans as tech
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- ChatGPT was launched on Nov. 30, 2022, ushering in what many have called artificial intelligence's breakout year. Within days of its release, ChatGPT went viral.
Henry Kissinger's bombing campaign likely killed hundreds of thousands of Cambodians
Voices // 1 week ago
Henry Kissinger's bombing campaign likely killed hundreds of thousands of Cambodians
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger's bombing campaign likely killed hundreds of thousands of Cambodians -- and set path for the ravages of the Khmer Rouge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Leopard tries to hunt wild dogs
Leopard tries to hunt wild dogs
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61
$2M winning lottery ticket spent four months in oblivious winner's truck
$2M winning lottery ticket spent four months in oblivious winner's truck
Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York
Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement