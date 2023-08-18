Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Aug. 18, 2023 / 9:34 AM

Ice age extinction may hold lessons for current climate crisis

By Emily Lindsey, University of California, Los Angeles & Lisa N. Martinez, University of California, Los Angeles & Regan E. Dunn, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Research from La Brea Tar Pits and Lake Elsinore has unearthed evidence of a dramatic event 13,000 years ago that transformed Southern California’s vegetation and caused the disappearance of iconic mega-mammals. Photo by northshore421c/Pixabay
Research from La Brea Tar Pits and Lake Elsinore has unearthed evidence of a dramatic event 13,000 years ago that transformed Southern California’s vegetation and caused the disappearance of iconic mega-mammals. Photo by northshore421c/Pixabay

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Over the past decade, deadly wildfires have become increasingly common because of both human-caused climate change and disruptive land management practices. Southern California, where the three of us live and work, has been hit especially hard.

Southern California also experienced a wave of wildfires 13,000 years ago. These fires permanently transformed the region's vegetation and contributed to Earth's largest extinction in more than 60 million years.

Advertisement

As paleontologists, we have a unique perspective on the long-term causes and consequences of environmental changes, both those linked to natural climate fluctuations and those wrought by humans.

In a new study, published in August 2023, we sought to understand changes that were happening in California during the last major extinction event at the end of the Pleistocene, a time period known as the Ice Age. This event wiped out most of Earth's large mammals between about 10,000 and 50,000 years ago. This was a time marked by dramatic climate upheavals and rapidly spreading human populations.

Advertisement

The last major extinction

Scientists often call the past 66 million years of Earth's history the Age of Mammals. During this time, our furry relatives took advantage of the extinction of the dinosaurs to become the dominant animals on the planet.

During the Pleistocene, Eurasia and the Americas teemed with enormous beasts like woolly mammoths, giant bears and dire wolves. Two species of camels, three species of ground sloths and five species of large cats roamed what is now Los Angeles.

Then, abruptly, they were gone. All over the world, the large mammals that had characterized global ecosystems for tens of millions of years disappeared. North America lost more than 70% of mammals weighing more than 97 pounds (44 kilograms). South America lost more than 80%, Australia nearly 90%. Only Africa, Antarctica and a few remote islands retain what could be considered "natural" animal communities today.

The reason for these extinctions remains obscure. For decades, paleontologists and archaeologists have debated potential causes. What has befuddled scientists is not that there are no obvious culprits but that there are too many.

As the last ice age ended, a warming climate led to altered weather patterns and the reorganization of plant communities. At the same time, human populations were rapidly increasing and spreading around the globe.

Advertisement

Either or both of these processes could be implicated in the extinction event. But the fossil record of any region is usually too sparse to know exactly when large mammal species disappeared from different regions. This makes it difficult to determine whether habitat loss, resource scarcity, natural disasters, human hunting or some combination of these factors is to blame.

A deadly combination

Some records offer clues. La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, the world's richest ice age fossil site, preserves the bones of thousands of large mammals that were trapped in viscous asphalt seeps over the past 60,000 years. Proteins in these bones can be precisely dated using radioactive carbon, giving scientists unprecedented insight into an ancient ecosystem and an opportunity to illuminate the timing -- and causes -- of its collapse.

Our recent study from La Brea Tar Pits and nearby Lake Elsinore has unearthed evidence of a dramatic event 13,000 years ago that permanently transformed Southern California's vegetation and caused the disappearance of La Brea's iconic mega-mammals.

Sediment archives from the lake's bottom and archaeological records provide evidence of a deadly combination -- a warming climate punctuated by decadeslong droughts and rapidly rising human populations. These factors pushed the Southern California ecosystem to a tipping point.

Advertisement

Similar combinations of climate warming and human impacts have been blamed for ice age extinctions elsewhere, but our study found something new. The catalyst for this dramatic transformation seems to have been an unprecedented increase in wildfires, which were probably set by humans.

The processes that led to this collapse are familiar today. As California warmed coming out of the last ice age, the landscape became drier and forests receded. At La Brea, herbivore populations declined, probably from a combination of human hunting and habitat loss. Species associated with trees, like camels, disappeared entirely.

In the millennium leading up to the extinction, mean annual temperatures in the region rose 10 degrees Farenheit (5.5 degrees Celsius), and the lake began evaporating. Then, 13,200 years ago, the ecosystem entered a 200-year-long drought. Half of the remaining trees died. With fewer large herbivores to eat it, dead vegetation built up on the landscape.

At the same time, human populations began expanding across North America. And as they spread, people brought with them a powerful new tool -- fire.

Humans and our ancestors have used fire for hundreds of thousands of years, but fire has different impacts in different ecosystems. Charcoal records from Lake Elsinore reveal that before humans, fire activity was low in coastal Southern California. But 13,200 to 13,000 years ago, as human populations grew, fire in the region increased by an order of magnitude.

Advertisement

Our research suggests that the combination of heat, drought, herbivore loss and human-set fires had pushed this system to a tipping point. At the end of this period, Southern California was covered in chaparral plants, which thrive after fires. A new fire regime had become established, and the iconic La Brea megafauna had disappeared.

Lessons for the future

Studying the causes and consequences of the Pleistocene extinctions in California can provide valuable context for understanding today's climate and biodiversity crises. A similar combination of climate warming, expanding human populations, biodiversity loss and human-ignited fires that characterized the ice age extinction interval in Southern California are playing out again today.

The alarming difference is that temperatures today are rising 10 times faster than they did at the end of the ice age, primarily because of the burning of fossil fuels. This human-caused climate change has contributed to a fivefold increase in fire frequency and intensity and the amount of area burned in the state of California in the past 45 years.

While California is now famous for extreme fires, our study reveals that fire is a relatively new phenomenon in this region. In the 20,000 years leading up to the extinction, the Lake Elsinore record shows very low incidence of any fire even during comparable periods of drought. Only after human arrival does fire become a regular part of the ecosystem.

Advertisement

Even today, downed power lines, campfires and other human activities start over 90% of wildfires in coastal California.

The parallels between the late Pleistocene megafaunal extinctions and today's environmental crises are striking. The past teaches us that the ecosystems we depend upon are vulnerable to collapse when stressed by multiple intersecting pressures. Redoubling efforts to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, prevent reckless fire ignitions and preserve Earth's remaining megafauna can help avert another, even more catastrophic transformation.The Conversation

Emily Lindsey is associate curator of La Brea Tar Pits and adjunct faculty at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, UCLA, University of California, Los Angeles; Lisa N. Martinez is a Ph.D. Candidate in geography at the University of California, Los Angeles; and Regan E. Dunn is an adjunct professor of Earth sciences at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

NASA's mission to metal asteroid may shed light on Earth's interior
Voices // 1 day ago
NASA's mission to metal asteroid may shed light on Earth's interior
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Scientists will explore whether the metal asteroid Psyche is an exposed planetary core during their mission there set to launch Oct. 5.
The greatest Chinese threat is an economic implosion
Voices // 2 days ago
The greatest Chinese threat is an economic implosion
Suppose the greatest threat posed by China is an economic implosion, What would be the global impact? The answer is probably catastrophic.
Donald Trump charged with racketeering, a favorite tool for prosecutors
Voices // 3 days ago
Donald Trump charged with racketeering, a favorite tool for prosecutors
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An Atlanta grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on Monday, charging him with racketeering and 12 other felonies related to his alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state.
After Maui fires, health risks linger in air, water, buildings
Voices // 4 days ago
After Maui fires, health risks linger in air, water, buildings
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- People returning to what remains of the beachside town of Lahaina, Hawaii, and other Maui communities after one of the nation's deadliest wildfire disasters face dangers beyond the buildings destroyed and lives lost.
Taliban's war on women in Afghanistan must be recognized as gender apartheid
Voices // 1 week ago
Taliban's war on women in Afghanistan must be recognized as gender apartheid
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is fast approaching. Since then, Afghan women have been denied the most basic human rights in what can only be described as gender apartheid.
Divers work to save Florida's coral reef from devastating ocean heat
Voices // 1 week ago
Divers work to save Florida's coral reef from devastating ocean heat
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Armed with scrub brushes, young scuba divers took to the waters of Florida's Alligator Reef in late July to try to help corals struggling to survive 2023's extraordinary marine heat wave.
Real danger to U.S. isn't Russo-Sino warships, it's attack on Constitution
Voices // 1 week ago
Real danger to U.S. isn't Russo-Sino warships, it's attack on Constitution
How does a nation survive when its Constitution is surrounded by circumstances never before contemplated? Fact and the political process are under simultaneous attack provoked by a divided nation on almost every issue.
In future, we could snuff out cyclones, but weather control brings new risks
Voices // 1 week ago
In future, we could snuff out cyclones, but weather control brings new risks
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Scientists are exploring ways of preventing natural disasters, from bushfires to floods to hailstorms. So why not cyclones?
Reimagining democracy: Technology may negate need for Congress
Voices // 1 week ago
Reimagining democracy: Technology may negate need for Congress
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The modern representative democracy was the best form of government that mid-18th-century technology could conceive of. The 21st century is a different place scientifically, technically and socially.
Biden's Mexico border policy may slow crossings but is not winning support
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Biden's Mexico border policy may slow crossings but is not winning support
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has been negotiating a new deal with Mexico in the hope of mediating the long-running immigration crisis on the U.S. southern border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
Belarus' Lukashenko threatens use of nuclear weapons if faced with 'aggression'
Belarus' Lukashenko threatens use of nuclear weapons if faced with 'aggression'
Texas atheist group protests denial of downtown space to advertise its event
Texas atheist group protests denial of downtown space to advertise its event
Appeals court maintains block on nation's first transgender student athlete ban
Appeals court maintains block on nation's first transgender student athlete ban
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement