Trending
Advertisement
Voices
July 27, 2023 / 9:25 AM

Progressives' embrace of Disney in battle over LGBTQ rights comes with risks

By Steven Gerencser, Indiana University
1/2
Disney vs. DeSantis raises questions of how advocates of free speech and democracy should approach a situation when a corporation joins their side. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Disney vs. DeSantis raises questions of how advocates of free speech and democracy should approach a situation when a corporation joins their side. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The battle between The Walt Disney Co. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over LGBTQ rights and whether those rights should be acknowledged -- let alone taught -- in schools has spurred an unlikely alliance between progressives and one of the world's biggest entertainment companies.

Progressive groups such as The Human Rights Campaign have welcomed Disney to their cause, while progressive columnists at The Daily Beast and MSNBC have cheered Disney's recent lawsuit against DeSantis.

Advertisement

The suit, filed in April, alleges that DeSantis violated the company's free speech rights by retaliating against Disney for opposing a Florida education law that would prevent teachers from instructing early grades on LGBTQ issues.

DeSantis has decried Disney as a "woke" company and sought to punish the media conglomerate by stripping the company of its powers to control development in and around Disney World in Orlando.

Advertisement

While joining forces with corporations to achieve political ends can be advantageous, given their tremendous resources, it also poses risks for progressives, who may suffer setbacks when their principles no longer align with corporate profits. Just look at how quickly Bud Light backed away from a transgender social media influencer promoting the beer when conservatives threatened boycotts and sales slipped.

Before the backlash, a top marketing executive had said the brand needed to become more inclusive; afterward Bud Light said it would focus marketing on sports and music.

I am a professor of political science who studies corporate political rights and the role corporations play in the public square. Disney vs. DeSantis raises questions of how advocates of free speech and democracy should approach a situation when a corporation joins their side.

RELATED Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies

Power to persuade

Business interests have long tried to influence public policy, even before the landmark Supreme Court decision Citizens United vs. FEC lifted restrictions on corporate spending on elections. Corporations spend billions of dollars each year to lobby Congress and billions more lobbying state legislators. They finance think tanks and foundations that promote their views and interests. They place "advertorials" in local newspapers' op-ed pages.

Advertisement

Citizens United, decided in 2010, cemented corporations' right to participate in politics. The high court ruled that political spending amounts to protected speech, and governments cannot infringe on corporations' right to free speech by limiting the money companies can spend to influence voters through advertising and other means.

RELATED Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right

Progressives have blasted the decision for unleashing torrents of corporate cash that they say is corrupting the political system.

Ironically -- at least for progressives -- Disney's lawsuit against DeSantis is based in part on Citizens United and the free speech rights it established for corporations. In the statement that caused trouble with DeSantis, Disney showed itself a reasonable partner for advocates of LGBTQ rights.

The statement went beyond just criticizing the legislation. Disney vowed to help overturn the law, which critics derided as "Don't say gay."

"Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts," the company said in the statement. "We remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."

Disney has since demonstrated its willingness to use its resources and power to take on DeSantis over the issue of LGBTQ rights, including filing the lawsuit, which centers on Disney's advocacy against the Florida law. In May, Disney canceled a $1 billion office project in Orlando that would have brought an estimated 2,000 jobs to Florida.

Advertisement

These actions show the extraordinary resources that corporations can bring to bear in support of political causes, and progressives have welcomed these resources in advancing their issues. For example, many progressives supported Major League Baseball when it moved its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to protest Georgia's restrictive voting laws and lauded two Atlanta-based companies, Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, for their support of MLB.

Politics and profits

But progressives' efforts to harness the powers of global companies come with risks.

Corporations' loyalties tend to lie with profits and shareholders, and the political principles that companies embrace may get quickly discarded when profits are threatened. The Vanguard Group's retreat from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative to reduce carbon emissions when it felt pressure from investors reveals this vulnerability.

Political alliances, of course, can shift as circumstances change. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., branded candidate Donald Trump as a "race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot" in 2015 but became one of the former president's staunchest supporters following Trump's election in 2016.

Corporations are not unlike other players in the political sphere. As the previous examples show, most groups or people -- whether businesses, advocates or political leaders -- will pursue their own interests and adjust their positions to achieve them.

Advertisement

But because corporations are market-oriented, they can be even more inconsistent allies than is usually the case with politicians, parties and interest groups.

Target Corp., for example, altered some displays and merchandise promoting Pride month -- the annual celebration of the LGBTQ community -- after a backlash from some customers.

The graver danger comes if corporations take actions or positions inimical to those of their allies and turn corporate power and resources to positions contrary to the groups with which they are momentarily aligned. Thus, conservatives were staggered to learn that Chick-fil-A, a reliable supporter of conservative causes, hired a vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. They even threatened to boycott the fast-food restaurant chain.

Progressives would be naive to reject the power and influence of corporations when their interests intersect, as they have in Disney vs. DeSantis. They would be just as naive to assume that corporations would consistently support a cause or treat employees, customers or the communities in which they operate with fairness because of laudable positions on public policies.

Corporate interests -- including profits, share prices, customer bases and employee relations -- are the primary drivers of business decisions, not a commitment to the range of progressive issues from racial diversity to LGBTQ rights to climate change that critics deride as "wokeness." So, while DeSantis and other conservatives may sound alarms about Disney and the rise of the "woke" corporation, in reality there may be no such thing.The Conversation

Advertisement

Steven Gerencser is a professor of political science at Indiana University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

In wake of Bud Light trans uproar, Florida Gov. DeSantis orders state pension review

Latest Headlines

It's time to find a way to end war in Ukraine
Voices // 1 day ago
It's time to find a way to end war in Ukraine
Two of the most unanswerable questions about the war in Ukraine are when and how it will end.
As judicial 'reform' becomes law, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu cements legacy
Voices // 2 days ago
As judicial 'reform' becomes law, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu cements legacy
July 25 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu's legacy will be based on shifting Israeli politics rightward, stymying the emergence of a Palestinian state and increasing links to nondemocratic foreign countries.
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan's Greek tragedy is Ukraine's reality
Voices // 3 days ago
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan's Greek tragedy is Ukraine's reality
July 24 (UPI) -- While daily life in the war-time Ukraine fluctuates between feeling like a farce and a Greek tragedy, "Oppenheimer" emphasizes the real level of the threat -- something the wider world doesn't fully grasp.
Migrant deaths at sea: real blame lies with policies created by European states
Voices // 6 days ago
Migrant deaths at sea: real blame lies with policies created by European states
July 21 (UPI) -- The real cause of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean is the deliberate policies set in place by European states and supported by the European Union.
AI shaping up to be player in surveillance capitalism; don't trust it
Voices // 1 week ago
AI shaping up to be player in surveillance capitalism; don't trust it
July 20 (UPI) -- Newer generations of AI models, with their more sophisticated and less rote responses, are making it harder to tell who benefits when they speak.
House holds shameful 'debates' over Christopher Wray, defense funding
Voices // 1 week ago
House holds shameful 'debates' over Christopher Wray, defense funding
The House of Representatives presented two examples of unimpeachable proof of how low American politics have descended and keep descending.
A feminist philosopher stops worrying and returns to loving Barbie
Voices // 1 week ago
A feminist philosopher stops worrying and returns to loving Barbie
July 18 (UPI) -- Barbie has long functioned as a proxy onto which cultural aspirations and anxieties about womanhood are projected. In the new movie, Barbie looks to be reinventing herself again.
Events that never happened could influence 2024 presidential election
Voices // 1 week ago
Events that never happened could influence 2024 presidential election
July 17 (UPI) -- Situation deepfakes represent the next stage of technologies that have shaken audiences' perceptions of reality. Voters could be swayed by events that never happened.
Support for legacy college admissions is rooted in racial hierarchy
Voices // 1 week ago
Support for legacy college admissions is rooted in racial hierarchy
July 14 (UPI) -- Not long after the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision to ban the use of race in college admissions, people began to ask questions once again about the fairness of legacy admissions.
Anti-LGBTQ laws struck down for limiting free speech of drag queens, doctors
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Anti-LGBTQ laws struck down for limiting free speech of drag queens, doctors
July 13 (UPI) -- Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures in the United States in 2023. Most of those bills have not become law. But many of those that have did not survive court challenges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement