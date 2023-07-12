Trending
July 12, 2023 / 5:55 AM

Supreme Court bringing American politics to a new low

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
The U.S. Supreme Court made a colossally misguided ruling in a case involving a website designer who doesn't want to serve same-sex clients. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Has America hit political bottom?

The Supreme Court may have demonstrated that there is no bottom to which America can descend, with its ruling in the 303 Creative vs. Elenis case. But here is the broader context.

A former president has been twice indicted and faces more charges for committing high crimes and misdemeanors beyond flagrantly disregarding the handling of classified material and obstructing justice. Fomenting the Jan. 6 riots and tampering with an election could be grounds for new indictments. And the loss of a civil case for sexual harassment resulted in a $5 million award for the plaintiff.

Half the current president's party believes he is too old to seek a second term. He has been accused of accepting many millions of dollars of bribes. A partisan committee of the House of Representatives is investigating those allegations that include his son, Hunter Biden. And entirely contradictory statements of the attorney general and the assistant attorney general who brought indictments and a guilty plea from the younger Biden make the relatively light sentencing seem suspicious.

Then, the last bastion of the U.S. political system, the Supreme Court, made a landmark ruling in 303 Creative vs. Elenis. Lorie Smith, a web designer, was allowed to forgo as clients a same-sex couple, based on religious grounds. But there was a small problem. The case was a complete hoax. There was no litigant, even though Smith claimed she received a request to design a website for the wedding.

In a statement to The Washington Post, the conservative legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom, which assisted Smith with legal representation, gave this extraordinary explanation for its action: "Whether Lorie received a legitimate request or whether someone lied to her is irrelevant. No one should have to wait to be punished by the government to challenge an unjust law."

The Supreme Court found that: To clarify her rights, Smith filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to prevent the state from forcing her to create websites celebrating marriages that defy her belief that marriage should be reserved to unions between one man and one woman.

RELATED Supreme Court rules in favor of web designer, limits LGBTQ legal rights

The majority opinion of the court, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch read: "The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place, where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands. Because Colorado seeks to deny that promise, the judgment is REVERSED."

Therein lies a glaring contradiction. How can an opinion that argued religious beliefs were the basis for the ruling be decided under the First Amendment's freedom of speech guarantee and not freedom of religion? That makes no sense. Or does the court believe that the First Amendment places free speech above freedom of religion and the right of assembly and grievance?

The consequences are potentially nightmarish. Does this precedent now mean that as soon as a bill is signed into law, it can be pre-emptively challenged through a specious lawsuit from an anonymous source on a website invented for that purpose? If so, this neuters the legislative process and thus unbalances the separation of powers among the three branches that conceivably created near permanent gridlock to governing. It is clear how this has been exploited in the 303 Creative case. And what about standing laws that some find offensive?

RELATED Japanese court: Transgender civil employee can use bathroom of her choice

Suppose someone sought an injunction based on the religious conviction that left-handed or red-headed people were evil and designing websites for them violated that belief. Indeed, Americans once burned witches based on religious beliefs. Can the court be empowered to determine which religious beliefs are valid or not?

Under that standard, Osama bin Laden could have been exonerated because his extreme view of Islam, hence his religious belief, made killing infidels his duty. This is reductio ad absurdum on steroids.

And how could potential enemies exploit this ruling? In the rare event that Congress passes a defense appropriation bill and the president signs it into law, on dozens of attorneys' websites, constitutional challenges could be raised. Lawsuits ranging from alleged violations of environmental, discriminatory, anti-competition and other regulatory laws could be filed. Conceivably, these cases could block defense spending for an extended period of time.

The Supreme Court has made what appears to be a colossally misguided judgment that could lead the way to far worse. Given that 2024 could be a rematch of the 2020 Joe Biden versus Donald Trump election, are we in political freefall?

If the answer is yes, sound the collision alarm.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

