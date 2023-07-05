1/2

President Joe Biden with his son Hunter Biden (L) and grandson Beau Biden Jr. arrive at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington on June 25. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

America celebrated the Fourth of July on Tuesday and honored the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson's great creation. Some 247 years later, how well is the United States doing in carrying out its noble intent and aspirations? Rereading the first few lines provides context for this assessment. And perhaps the most meaningful line in the entire document is underscored in bold. Advertisement

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness...That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government."

Over the past few years, government has become "destructive of these ends." That so many institutions across society are held in contempt and disrespect is symptomatic. It is difficult to name any institution that is held in some regard (I can only think of Washington's fire and rescue service that is superb).

Further, consider the two most likely candidates to win their party's nomination for president in 2024: President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Both are in serious trouble that could be very destructive to government and governing.

For the moment, Trump is more exposed, having twice been indicted and losing a civil suit for sexual harassment. Conceivably, the current indictment over classified materials could be expanded. Anyone who has read the indictment presented by Special Counsel Jack Smith would be stunned by the alleged criminal charges. And two other investigations are still pending in Georgia and on Jan. 6.

An August trial date has been set. It may be deferred. But whether Trump is found guilty or acquitted, almost certainly massive protests and even riots can be expected. Trump's apparent total disregard of the law and handling of classified material would have been inconceivable to the Founding Fathers.

Yes, Jefferson had his vice president, Aaron Burr, tried for treason. Burr was acquitted. However, since then, only Watergate forced a president to resign before he would be impeached and convicted of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Biden is also in extremis or close to it. He faces three potential politically existential threats to winning the nomination and a second term. The first is age.

Biden looks and acts like an old man. Whether 80 is the new 40 or 50 or not, Biden is plagued by his age and visual image. Much of his party believes he is too old to run.

Second is Kamala Harris. People here and abroad genuinely fear that she could become president if Biden is incapacitated. At 82 if elected, Biden's mortality and ability to serve in arguably one of the most stressful jobs on the planet is by no means assured.

And then there is Hunter Biden. No parent should be afflicted with a son whose past conduct was so disgraceful. Given the president's prior tragedies, including the loss of a wife and child in a car crash and then his son Beau dying of cancer, Biden can be excused for supporting Hunter Biden. However, the recent revelations about the plea deal that Hunter Biden received over failure to pay income tax and falsifying an application for a gun permit raise profound questions that the president must answer.

Two IRS whistleblowers have come forth questioning why Hunter Biden received what appeared to be preferential treatment. The possible contradiction between what Attorney General Merrick Garland said giving the prosecutor "all the authority" he needed to conduct the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes and David Weiss, who asserted he did not have that scope, must be resolved.

That he was paid $85,000 a month by Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company for unknown services, as well as from Chinese and Romanian entities, is at least suspicious.

Then there is the truly destructive nature of American politics -- revenge. Make no mistake. Republicans are out for blood to avenge Democrats' twice impeachment of Trump. The House is on the warpath. While no one knows, Joe Biden could be impeached, even though the chances of being convicted by the Senate must be zero.

The upshot is that the 2024 election could be between a former president convicted of serious crimes and another who may well have been impeached and otherwise highly discredited by his age, vice president and son. This might make the Burr trial trivial by comparison.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.