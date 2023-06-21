Trending
Strategy, not slogans, needed to deal with China, Russia

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
1/3
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing. Photo courtesy of MFA China/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing. Photo courtesy of MFA China/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Strategy by slogan is a prescription for failure and even disaster. Sun Tzu's dictums that the best strategy is to win by not fighting and the second best is to attack the enemy's strategy too often are ignored or forgotten.

Too many American administrations failed to heed that advice.

The war in Ukraine is raging with even greater casualties as Kyiv's offensive continues. Groupthink in Washington is preoccupied with the Chinese threat of invading Taiwan. And roiling beneath the surface are other hotspots, particularly Pakistan, which has descended into political, social and economic turmoil.

The Biden administration is offering a "foreign policy for the middle class," whatever that means. It is pushing "integrated deterrence" with specific reference to China. The former means using policy to enhance and broaden the size of the middle class while neglecting any consequences for the slices of America that are not included in that category, probably assuming that they will do well, too.

Integrated deterrence probably means using all the tools in the foreign policy toolbox to compete and deter China by developing partnerships to those ends. This reeks of Cold War containment, in which NATO and other less successful alliances such as SEATO and CENTO were designed to surround and check the old Soviet Union.

Thus, many Asian states are being asked to draw closer to the United States, including traditional allies to include Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea and others who have been ambivalent such as the Philippines and India.

The war in Ukraine, for the time being perhaps, has brought NATO much closer in purpose. The forthcoming NATO annual heads of state and government gathering in Vilnius, Lithuania in July may advance that unity if the alliance is prepared to agree to a real strategy for ending the war in Ukraine rather than relying on the empty slogan of supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

But suppose the United States were to follow Sun Tzu. How might that replace slogans with strategy?

Winning by not fighting and attacking the enemy's strategy form the foundation for such strategies. In both cases, understanding the weaknesses, as well as the strengths of potential adversaries is crucial. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled his strategy.

He believes he can outlast NATO. He also has declared he is shifting Russia's focus east to Eurasia and the so-called "no limits" partnership with China. Therein rests a fatal flaw. China is not a long-term partner. The historical and cultural animosities are too deeply embedded, along with Russian racism.

China is also transactional. Paramount leader Xi Jinping obviously places China's interests above all. What has been missed in the West was Xi's embrace of three American visitors to Beijing: Elon Musk with his Tesla production lines in China; J.P. Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon, who sees a market of 1.4 billion Chinese as important; and "my old friend" Bill Gates. What does this tell you?

Xi needs the West to bolster his economy. How do we exploit that? We do it with policies of conciliation and not confrontation to cut Putin off at the knees by moving closer to China. End the tariffs on China that also benefit U.S. consumers and will lower inflation. Drop the rhetoric about an invasion of Taiwan and follow Teddy Roosevelt's commonsensical approach of speaking softly without brandishing a big stick.

In Ukraine, develop a strategy for ending the war on terms favorable to Ukraine but not ignorant of Russian needs. Yes, it would be gratifying to drive Russia from Ukraine and having a regime in Moscow less belligerent to the West. Barring a double miracle, that will not happen.

Instead, provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and find an intermediary such as China to begin discussions with Moscow to end the fighting using those weapons as the means to threaten Crimea. But offer incentives for negotiations.

For example, would withdrawing Aegis ashore missiles, that could be returned if needed, from Poland and Romania be one such incentive? Sanctions relief under acceptable terms could be another. And long-term commitments for Ukraine, such as a Taiwan Relations-like Act supported by NATO or a coalition of the willing is essential.

All this calls for strategic thinking and a real strategy, not sloganeering. But the only task harder than inserting a new idea is removing an old one. That is the challenge. Can the Biden administration, Congress and the two political parties rise to meet that challenge? They had better.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

