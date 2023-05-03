Heavy is crown: Being king or queen of Britain isn't easy

1/2

Britain's King Charles III (L) greets people in the queue to see Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state on the south bank in London last September. Charles will be coronated on Saturday. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Tens of millions of Americans will watch the coronation of Britain's King Charles III on Saturday. Despite George III and the American Revolution, Americans have been infatuated with British royalty. But being a royal is not easy in what has been a sometimes tragic and recurring history of a human side to the monarchy that has not always helped the Windsor family. Advertisement

Is that because the unique pressure of being a royal in arguably the world's most famous monarchy and living under constant surveillance and scrutiny has made scandal or notoriety inevitable? Or are these circumstances such that normal human behavior cannot cope?

Since the Windsors became the Windsors in 1917, changing the name of the royal family from Saxe-Coburg and Gotha because of the war with Germany (Kaiser Wilhelm II was Queen Victoria's grandson), the last 10-plus decades have not always been kind. Subsequent monarchs were George V and VI; briefly Edward VIII; Elizabeth II; and now Charles III.

The family motto is also distinctive: Dieu et mon, Droit for God and My Right. But divine right never made for divine rule or always for divine rulers.

The first of these human crises followed George V's death in January 1936, making his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, king. The Church of England forbade a monarch marrying a divorcee. But Edward VIII gave up his crown that December to marry "the woman I love," Wallis Simpson, a twice divorced American. That marriage provoked a political crisis. Edward, known as David to his friends, was replaced by his younger brother the Duke of York, who became a reluctant King George VI.

George reigned during World War II courageously remaining in London and Buckingham Palace with his family during the Blitz. Daughters Elizabeth and Margaret became auto mechanics to aid in the war effort. In ill health, George died young at age 56 and a 25-year-old Elizabeth inherited the crown. She would wear it for a record 70 years and 214 days, the longest in British history.

Unfortunately, Princess Margaret fell in love with a dashing and highly decorated Battle of Britain pilot, Group Capt. Peter Townsend. But like Simpson, Townsend was divorced. Margaret was forced to abandon marital plans, unlike her uncle. She finally married photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960.

For many reasons, including incompatibility and infidelity, that marriage failed. In 1976, the couple were divorced, the first time in over 400 years and Henry VIII that the royals parted ways. Margaret died in 2002 at 71.

The most bittersweet of these personal affairs was Charles' long-term relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. whom he had met around 1970. In 1970, Camilla's later to be husband, Army Officer Andrew Parker-Bowles, had broken off with her to court Charles' sister Anne. That did not work out and in 1973, Parker-Bowles and Camilla were married.

Despite obvious mutual affection, why Charles and Camilla never married then was always a question. But that question, ultimately, fated Charles' marriage to Diana Spencer in 1981. Diana was only 19; Charles 32.

Separation in 1992 was followed by divorce in 1996. As Diana sadly noted before her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997, a three-way marriage could never work. Finally, Elizabeth gave her permission for Charles and Camilla to marry in 2005.

Elizabeth's son Andrew and grandson Harry, unfortunately, could not escape the darker human side of Windsor history. Andrew's 1986 rocky marriage to Sarah Ferguson ended in separation in 1992 and divorce in 1996. After allegations of sexual misconduct and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of sexual offenses with underage girls, Andrew was stripped of his military rank and all official duties.

Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, divorced and multi-racial, was well received. Harry was immensely popular. And Meghan was very attractive. However, the dark side intervened with Harry's split with his father and the palace and abandoning England for America. While Harry is to attend the coronation without his wife, the relationships remain fraught.

From presidents to kings to billionaires, many famous families undergo the harshest scrutiny because of who they are. Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have been viciously attacked. Yet, is today's coverage more vindictive?

How will King Charles III reign is the question. Immediately after Diana's death and urging by then-Prime Minister Tony Blair, Queen Elizabeth addressed the nation. After that address, she would become Britain's favorite grandmother.

Will Charles emulate that, becoming Britain's favorite grandfather? Or will the human side of the Windsor family intervene and determine that answer?

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

