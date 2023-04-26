Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 26, 2023 / 6:00 AM

After 60 years of foreign policy blunders, U.S. should rethink China strategy

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
Given that many in the U.S. Congress regard China as an "existential threat," will failure become endemic to U.S. China policy? File Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE
Given that many in the U.S. Congress regard China as an "existential threat," will failure become endemic to U.S. China policy? File Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE

The record of American interventions into Vietnam in 1964, Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003 is one of failure.

Given that many in the U.S. Congress regard China as an "existential threat," is the United States at risk of making similar errors and mistakes in judgment extending across several administrations that will end in future failure? Bluntly put, will failure become endemic to U.S. China policy?

Advertisement

The major reasons for these three failures were remarkably consistent. The United States was flagrantly deficient in basic knowledge and understanding about each country. And, another culprit was at work -- groupthink that excused successive governments from challenging basic assumptions before acting.

The investigation of the August 2021 evacuation from Kabul airport is a stark reminder of how four successive administrations caused the Afghan debacle. U.S. President Joe Biden was rightfully criticized for mishandling the withdrawal. But culpability and responsibility must also heavily rest on the accumulated actions and policies of Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump that, over 20 years, would return Afghanistan to medieval Taliban rule.

Advertisement

In Afghanistan, the kill or capture mission failed when U.S. operational incompetence allowed Osama bin Laden to escape into Pakistan in December 2001. The mission then metastasized into nation building, overlaying a Western-style democracy and constitution onto a tribal society to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist haven again.

The secret 2020 Trump negotiations with the Taliban, deliberately excluding the Afghan government, committed the United States to withdrawal and disaster.

In Vietnam, the 1964 Tonkin Gulf Resolution was provoked by a second North Vietnamese PT boat attack that never occurred. The Domino Theory to stop the global spread of monolithic godless communism in Vietnam rationalized intervention. And the Johnson administration's groupthink wrongly concluded that gradual escalation and U.S. military superiority would force Hanoi to surrender.

RELATED Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting

Groupthink was certain that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction in 2003. And George W. Bush's invention of an "axis of evil" consisting of traditional enemies Iran and Iraq and North Korea was, frankly, absurd. Few challenged these assessments. Are we repeating similar errors with China?

The China policies of George H.W. Bush and the Clinton administrations assumed that a more economically viable China would produce a more open society. That, too, did not happen. As China's economy grew, so did its military power.

Advertisement

In 2011, this combination drove the Obama administration to announce a "strategic pivot" to Asia. The 2015 release of the Obama National Security and Defense Strategies, largely retained by Trump and Biden, reinforced this pivot. The NSS's aim was to "contain, deter and if war arose, defeat" five potential adversaries topped by China and Russia. Had Chinese and Russian strategy held the same aims against the United States, what would the reactions have been in Washington?

RELATED EU opens Moldova security mission China says it 'respects status' of former Soviet republics

The Trump administration exacerbated relations by imposing tariffs on China to correct the $400 billion annual trade imbalance while ignoring China's favorable $2 trillion-$3 trillion investment balance in U.S. equities, bonds and real estate. Under Biden, the rhetoric has grown harsher, reflected in the president declaring the battle between democracy and autocracy as the major struggle of our time.

China may be a clear and present danger. Stealing intellectual property, intimidating neighbors and promising to seize Taiwan are hostile acts. But are China's threats well enough defined to serve as the basis for an effective strategy?

Moreover, if the United States is committed to a permanent strategic competition with China, what is the best possible outcome to be expected? What are the metrics for assessing success and failure? And do other options exist? The United States frets that China will win the artificial intelligence race. What does that mean? Numerically, China may have the largest navy in the world. Would anyone trade it for the U.S. Navy?

Advertisement

Will China invade Taiwan? Is that possible or likely, given the level of military capability required to launch a Normandy-level invasion of Taiwan? Or is this invasion threat equivalent to nonexistent Iraqi WMD and invented North Vietnamese PT-boat attacks? Does the U.S. government know?

Since 2015, one consistent U.S. strategic aim has been to deter China. But from what is China (or Russia) being deterred? And if China is not deterred, what then? If the actual threats China poses cannot be well defined and deterrence is not working, is it time to reconsider strategy?

Given this historical record, will a deeply politically divided United States be able to undertake a thorough and timely review of its China policies or on any other issue? The answer is likely to be no.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

A dialog on civilization could bring peace to East Asia

Latest Headlines

A dialog on civilization could bring peace to East Asia
Voices // 1 day ago
A dialog on civilization could bring peace to East Asia
TOKYO, April 25 (UPI) -- Despite efforts of NGOs, government coalitions, academics and journalists to find common ground in Northeast Asia, to build bonds between China, the Koreas, and Japan, the progress toward peace has been slow.
Conflicting federal rulings led to latest Supreme Court abortion decision
Voices // 1 day ago
Conflicting federal rulings led to latest Supreme Court abortion decision
April 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency ruling on Friday that allows continued access to the abortion pill mifepristone in states where abortion is legal.
Russian 'spy ship' in North Sea raises security concerns
Voices // 4 days ago
Russian 'spy ship' in North Sea raises security concerns
April 21 (UPI) -- A documentary produced by public broadcasters in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway has revealed what appears to be a profound threat to maritime energy and data infrastructure in the North Sea and Baltic region.
To understand American politics, move beyond left and right
Voices // 5 days ago
To understand American politics, move beyond left and right
April 20 (UPI) -- Are Americans really as politically polarized as they seem -- and everybody says?
Taiwan paradox: U.S. more worried about Chinese invasion than Taipei is
Voices // 1 week ago
Taiwan paradox: U.S. more worried about Chinese invasion than Taipei is
The intelligence leaks last week, if accurate, reported grave weaknesses in Taiwan's ability to defend itself against a determined military assault from China, far greater than previously understood.
'Stalin-style' show trials, deaths of opposition figures show depth of Russian repression
Voices // 1 week ago
'Stalin-style' show trials, deaths of opposition figures show depth of Russian repression
April 18 (UPI) -- Longtime Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza has been found guilty of treason and sentenced to 25 years in prison after what the journalist and activist has dismissed as a 1930s-style "show trial."
By doing politics differently, Jacinda Ardern changed the game, saved her party
Voices // 1 week ago
By doing politics differently, Jacinda Ardern changed the game, saved her party
April 17 (UPI) -- This week marks the beginning of Jacinda Ardern's life outside parliament, but her influence will continue to be felt, both in Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally.
Mass shooters' motives are about more than having a grievance
Voices // 1 week ago
Mass shooters' motives are about more than having a grievance
April 14 (UPI) -- An acutely troubling aspect of life in contemporary America is the growing proliferation of mass shootings that claim thousands of innocent lives year after painful year and make everyone feel unsafe.
Leaks paint gloomy picture of Ukraine war that can't be won but must not be lost
Voices // 1 week ago
Leaks paint gloomy picture of Ukraine war that can't be won but must not be lost
April 13 (UPI) -- Classified Pentagon documents leaked last week paint a grim picture of the trajectory of the war in Ukraine.
Trump indictment, abortion rulings, intel leak sow chaos in America
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Trump indictment, abortion rulings, intel leak sow chaos in America
One could argue this was just another week in Washington. But it was not. The United States is caught in the nexus between increasingly bitter relations with China and Russia and the linkage with Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard
Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she wants moderation on abortion
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she wants moderation on abortion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement