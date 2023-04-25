A dialog on civilization could bring peace to East Asia

1/3

Discussion of the traditional cultures of Korea, China and Japan should include not just history experts, but also scientists, policymakers, businessmen and ordinary citizens. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

TOKYO, April 25 (UPI) -- Despite the efforts of numerous NGOs, government coalitions, academics and journalists to find common ground in Northeast Asia, to build bonds between China, the Koreas, and Japan over the last 20 years, the progress toward peace has been slow and the massive increase in military spending in the region suggests that things are going in the wrong direction. It is painfully obvious that the focus on promoting trade, removing barriers to investment by the wealthy and the hosting of meetings at luxury hotels between ministers, vice ministers, CEOs and technical experts has not created greater peace, but rather an exclusive dialog between a tiny handful of men in suits on financial issues that are incomprehensible to the man in the street. Advertisement

It is natural to think that cooperation between the three countries should take place at the highest levels. The problem is that "highest" refers to rank and salary, not to the level of philosophical awareness, historical vision, or spiritual insight.

Advertisement

Peace is not the absence of war because everyone is too busy getting rich and indulging in pornography, food and video games. Peace is a culture of its own that grows up from shared values deep in the soul and that requires us rather to be aware of the traditions of the last 3,000 years to build a community based on respect, love and compassion in Northeast Asia.

We need a high-level dialog between China, Korea and Japan that is not about trade policy or supply chains, but rather about the traditions of spiritual and institutional peace, about how the philosophies of Confucianism, Buddhism, Taoism and other native traditions have been used to build peace in the past.

Profound thinking

I know from my own study of literature and philosophy of the 18th and 19th centuries, that there are numerous examples of profound thinking on how to build peace native to East Asia that are virtually unknown today. In that past, we can find true common ground.

The building of a culture of peace in Northeast Asia requires an understanding of the deep wisdom to be found in our shared past, a gathering of inspired people to speak honestly and freely about current challenges and to propose new solutions and a movement across the entire region to rediscover that part of Northeast Asia that has been forgotten.

Advertisement

Those who stood for spiritual understanding and a civilization of peace were at least as important as those who laid down the first train tracks, or built the first post offices, in the project of modernization.

We must not stop at academic conferences that bring together scholars to present specialized papers on culture, philosophy and history for specialists. Such efforts are at a distance from governance, from diplomacy and from the experiences of common people.

Spiritual traditions

Korea, Japan and China can join hands and affirm a commitment to internationalism in an Eastern, not just Western, sense.

They can encourage closer cooperation in Northeast Asia between people that draws on the traditions of Confucianism and Buddhism and put forth an inspiring vision for the world of what is possible going forward.

That requires a true dialog of civilizations that moves beyond the trite and the superficial.

To do so requires seriousness in our discourse, in our writings and in our speech that has been lost over the last 40 years.

First, we must grasp our historical position. You can barely find anything that is traditional in the big cities of South Korea, China and Japan. Whether you are looking at clothing, or architecture, fast food, or even value systems, superficial reflections of a commercialized West have taken over Northeast Asia.

Advertisement

If we find traditional food or clothes, they are made in factories and marketed as commodities -- they rarely represent the deep culture of peace and cooperation of Asia's past.

Culture of consumption

Ever since the Opium Wars demonstrated the tremendous technological prowess of the West, the cultural discourse in Asia has permanently tilted toward the European tradition and the assumption that Western culture guaranteed advanced technology necessary for survival.

But the Opium Wars were not won because of the superiority of Western culture, but rather because the West rapidly embraced a coal-based industrial society that has brought with it tremendous advantages, but that has also dehumanized us by making technology the standard by which we judge people and progress.

Now that we see the negative impact of that culture of consumption on the East, we can understand that scholars of Korea, China and Japan who questioned industrialization in the 19th century and favored a sustainable agricultural-based economy were not wrong and the Europeans who insisted on modernization at any cost were short-sighted.

Our discussion of the traditional cultures of Korea, China and Japan should include not just history experts, but also scientists, policymakers, businessmen and ordinary citizens. We must be willing to question our basic assumptions about our values.

Advertisement

We should together consider how the philosophies of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism offer fresh approaches to living our lives today and suggest new directions for innovation in governance, education and the preservation of the environment.

Identifying the best of the discourse on government, on the economy and on political ethics from the traditions of Korea, China and Japan over the last 2,000 years will offer us access to tremendous visions of what is possible in the future.

Common ground

Equally important is bringing Koreans, Chinese and Japanese together to assess the potential of past cultures to avoid most ideological conflicts and to emphasize common ground.

The shared riches are tremendous. Korea, China and Japan share thousands of years of sophisticated governance, which was based on sustainable agriculture and emphasized ethical rules. We are not looking to Asia's rich past for entertainment or tourism. We are looking for solutions to the overwhelming threats that we face today such as climate change, unsustainable development and the collapse of industrial society.

The creative review of Asia's common heritage at this critical historical moment could be a moment similar to the Constitutional Convention of 1787 in the United States. Leading scholars and thoughtful political figures gathered to discuss how the best of Greek and Roman ideas about governance could be reinterpreted to form the basis for ethical government in the modern age.

Advertisement

That Constitutional Convention in the United States, because of the profundity of the discussion and seriousness of the intentions, set the stage for a new conception of democracy that would inspire generations of activists to press for political reform in the French Revolution and thereafter.

The efforts of Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson in drafting the U.S. Constitution built on an earlier such effort -- the European Renaissance of the 15th and 16th centuries -- are noteworthy. Moreover, Confucian ideas of ethical governance that is not dependent on the church, or on a monarchy, were central to the Enlightenment debates that inspired figures like Benjamin Franklin to advocate for a constitution in the United States.

Renaissance thinkers in Italy and France during the 15th century seized on the best of ancient Greece and Rome and creatively reinterpreted it as a means of injecting vitality into a moribund civilization. They found transformative power in that past culture that helped them push toward new horizons.

The current center of gravity in the world, in terms of education, science, and economic power has shifted decisively toward Northeast Asia.

Korea, Japan and China can lead the way in promoting a transformation of the civilization in Northeast Asia, and the world, if we look back at our shared past not just in nostalgia, but with the intention of finding opportunities for spiritual and ethical innovation.

Advertisement

Emanuel Pastreich is a senior fellow at the Global Peace Foundation, working in Tokyo to bring peace to East Asia with a focus on Korean peaceful unification. He also serves as the president of the Asia Institute, a think tank that builds bridges between individuals in Asia and around the world to respond to climate change, the impact of technological change on human society, the rapidly shifting nature of international relations and the spread of a culture of anti-intellectualism. He is also an affiliate of the Council on East Asian Studies at Yale University.

The Global Peace Foundation is affiliated with the ultimate holding company that owns UPI.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.