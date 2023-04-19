Taiwan paradox: U.S. more worried about Chinese invasion than Taipei is

1/2

The intelligence leaks last week, if accurate, reported grave weaknesses in Taiwan's ability to defend itself against a determined military assault from China, far greater than previously understood. That comes at a time when the U.S. government is increasingly concerned about China's ability and intent to launch an amphibious operation to seize the island. Paramount leader Xi Jinping's admonition to his military to be prepared for this option by 2027 has added to the sense of urgency in Washington to maintain and, if necessary, defend Taiwan's independence. Advertisement

But here is the paradox. By all measures, the United States is more fixated and worried about a Chinese invasion than Taiwan is. Only recently has the law been changed to extend mandatory military service in Taiwan from four months to one year. That will not take effect until 2024. And Taiwanese strategy is to have both a "conventional" and "porcupine" or asymmetric defense to defend against an attack from the mainland. But Taipei prefers the former and is downplaying the latter against the advice from the United States to focus on a porcupine defense.

The House of Representatives Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Communist Party of China is charged with determining the nature and extent of the threat and proposing recommendations to counter it. At present, and given the moods in both houses of Congress, no doubt strengthening U.S. defenses and increasing the defense budget are likely to emerge as part of the recommendations.

Many linkages are being made between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how that might affect thinking in Beijing about Taiwan. Should Russia succeed, would that be taken as a signal for China to become more aggressive toward Taiwan? Or is there less or no linkage between the two scenarios? This last question has not been the subject of much public discussion yet.

In addressing these questions, it might be useful, however, if this committee would also examine how Beijing sees its options toward Taiwan beyond a full military assault in this context. First, Taiwan exports far more to China than it does to the United States. Last year, nearly $200 billion in Taiwanese goods were exported to China. Cross-strait investment is also in the hundreds of billions of dollars. Hence, a war would be bad economically and worse for business.

The Taiwan Semi-Conductor Manufacturing Co. sources the world. If it were to be destroyed or damaged in a war, the global economic effects could be catastrophic, including inside China. Some could argue that one of Beijing's options would be to hold TSMC hostage to possible attack and thus use that as leverage in seizing control. However, that threat could pose great damage to China and thus is unlikely, but not necessarily, ignored.

Perhaps the preferred Chinese option is to effect a peaceful regime change inside Taiwan. The Kuomintang party has been more disposed toward closer relations with Beijing than the Democratic Progressive Party that holds the presidency. When DPP President Tsai Ing-wen met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California during her American stopover changing planes, former KMT President Ma Ying jeou was in mainland China. Coincidence or calculated, the timing of Ma's visit was interesting with Taiwan's presidential elections set for January.

If China were to use military force, rather than launching a conventional invasion, using the Normandy landing as relevant would require 200,000 soldiers and about 6,000 ships and small craft -- capabilities China is unlikely to obtain. It most likely would do so using surprise and "shock and awe." China would mount a preliminary military blockade of the island as it did last week retaliating for the Tsai-McCarthy meeting. Using cover and deception, large merchant ships would loiter off the ports of Taipei and Kaohsiung carrying several thousand "shock troops."

Using the cover of darkness, these ships would disembark the troops in both ports to seize bridgeheads similar to the 1942 Dieppe landing on the northern coast of France. Dieppe failed. But with perhaps 10,000 troops ashore by daybreak, reinforced by troop-carrying aircraft and helicopters from the mainland, Taiwanese resistance would be threatened with massive missile and air attacks. While a coup d'main would be highly dangerous, it and regime change are more likely scenarios than an outright amphibious assault.

The question for the Taiwanese and U.S. governments and the House Select Committee is who, if anyone, is looking at other scenarios and options for China, including an economic embargo and blockade? If not, the Taiwan Paradox will not be resolved.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

