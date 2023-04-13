Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 13, 2023 / 8:06 AM

Leaks paint gloomy picture of Ukraine war that can't be won but must not be lost

By Stefan Wolff, University of Birmingham
Rescuers work at the site of a building damaged by drone strikes in the town of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region, Ukraine on March 22. Photo courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine/EPA-EFE
Rescuers work at the site of a building damaged by drone strikes in the town of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region, Ukraine on March 22. Photo courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- Classified Pentagon documents leaked last week paint a grim picture of the trajectory of the war in Ukraine. While it may well be the most significant national security breach since the Snowden leaks of U.S. National Security Agency material a decade ago, the fact that the leak occurred is almost certainly more significant than what was revealed about Ukraine.

The leak reveals how apparently easy it was for a low-level employee on a U.S. military base to obtain and then share highly sensitive U.S. government information. By comparison, the contents of the documents on Ukraine leaked are far less explosive in nature -- they mostly confirm existing battlefield assessments that cast doubt, in the eyes of U.S. intelligence officials, on any major breakthroughs in a widely expected Ukrainian spring offensive.

Advertisement

The key shortfalls on the Ukrainian side -- artillery pieces and munitions, as well as air defenses -- have been well known for some time. What has also been obvious for some time, and was reconfirmed in some of the leaked documents, is that Ukraine has been mostly relying on Soviet-era artillery equipment and stocks of ammunition have begun to run dry.

Advertisement

At the same time, Western equipment has been slow to be delivered and training of Ukrainian forces has taken time. And the Western capacity to produce shells in excess of current Ukrainian consumption has yet to be built.

RELATED United States and U.K. sanction Russian oligarch's financial enablers

Add to that delays in training and equipping the troops needed for a counter-offensive and the likelihood of well-entrenched Russian defenses. The low expectations of at best modest territorial gains in a Ukrainian spring offensive do not come as a surprise.

The equally limited gains that Russia has made over the past several months of its offensive, including around the still contested city of Bakhmut should serve as an indication of what is and is not possible after more than a year of war. Similarly, the protracted battle over Soledar back in January gave a glimpse at how costly even minimal and strategically insignificant gains in this war have become.

The flipside of the U.S. assessment that any Ukrainian counter-offensive is unlikely to constitute a turning point in the war is that the fighting is likely to continue beyond this year. In some estimates it could last well beyond that.

RELATED U.N. says nearly 8,500 civilians killed since Russian invasion

There are no signs that either side is willing to give up. U.S. estimates of casualties -- among the leaks from the Pentagon -- indicate more than 40,000 Russian soldiers killed in action over the past year and an additional 180,000 wounded. On the Ukrainian side, the figures are lower -- with 17,500 likely dead and 113,500 wounded troops -- but still significant. Both countries have tightened conscription rules and procedures in another sign that they are readying themselves for intensifying battles.

Advertisement

Equally important from a Ukrainian perspective is continuing support from its Western partners. Despite the logistical difficulties of ramping up defense industry outputs and deliveries to Ukraine, there is no indication that supplies will fall critically short and expose Ukraine to the risk of major battlefield defeats. This is partly because Moscow also cannot muster the superior military capabilities that would be needed for inflicting such defeats on Kyiv.

Continuing stalemate

So the strategic stalemate on the ground that was established at the end of last year when Ukraine's counter-offensive ended is likely to continue. Neither side can expect, at least not for the time being, to gain a decisive advantage.

Russia, according to some of the leaked documents, has failed to secure significant foreign military aid. Moscow therefore needs to rely on a resurgent domestic defense industry that will take time to deliver. Military production will continue to be hampered by critical shortages, especially of high-end semi-conductors, that its key ally China has so far been unable and unwilling to supply.

Russia's own military capabilities, however, will increase over time. The country has vast resources, including manpower. Its economy has been weakened but not mortally wounded. And Putin appears to be no less in control of the country and its security apparatus, which allows him to suppress even the slightest domestic opposition and control the narrative of the war that sustains him in power.

Advertisement

These growing Russian capabilities, however, can and will be matched by Ukraine and its Western partners. While there may be some uncertainty over the outcome and impact of the 2024 presidential elections in the United States, Ukraine continues to enjoy strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress and among the American public. Europe may not be fully aligned with the United States over China, but there can be little doubt that the West is united in its support for Ukraine.

Ultimately, both sides are likely to match each other's increases in capability over time and the current stalemate will continue, albeit at a higher level of mutual attrition. And each increase in capability, however slight, will boost the conviction that this war remains winnable.

The Pentagon leaks have cast doubt on such assumptions, but also confirmed that neither Washington nor Kyiv are contemplating losing the war on the battlefield or the negotiation table. Time will tell whether this is a sustainable objective -- and at what cost.The Conversation

Advertisement

Stefan Wolff is a professor of international security at the University of Birmingham.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

On Pentagon leak, White House officials say much remains to be known

Latest Headlines

Trump indictment, abortion rulings, intel leak sow chaos in America
Voices // 1 day ago
Trump indictment, abortion rulings, intel leak sow chaos in America
One could argue this was just another week in Washington. But it was not. The United States is caught in the nexus between increasingly bitter relations with China and Russia and the linkage with Ukraine.
Gap growing between countries advancing, regressing LGBTQ+ rights
Voices // 2 days ago
Gap growing between countries advancing, regressing LGBTQ+ rights
April 11 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong joined 50,000 people to march in support of queer rights across the Sydney Harbor Bridge for World Pride in early March.
Atlantic sargassum belt carrying massive seaweed toward Florida, Caribbean
Voices // 3 days ago
Atlantic sargassum belt carrying massive seaweed toward Florida, Caribbean
April 10 (UPI) -- An unwelcome visitor is headed for Florida and the Caribbean: huge floating mats of sargassum, or free-floating brown seaweed.
Donald Trump's attacks on judges further erodes trust in rule of law
Voices // 6 days ago
Donald Trump's attacks on judges further erodes trust in rule of law
April 7 (UPI) -- When former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan criminal court, Judge Juan Merchan warned him to "refrain" from making social media posts that could incite violence or "jeopardize the rule of law.
Language of the 'manosphere': Terms boost male power, denigrate women
Voices // 6 days ago
Language of the 'manosphere': Terms boost male power, denigrate women
April 6 (UPI) -- The manosphere creates a culture of exclusion, denigration (mainly of women, but also of other men), male power and entitlement. To fight it, we need to understand its language.
'E Pluribus Unum' at risk: Donald Trump charges may accelerate divisions
Voices // 1 week ago
'E Pluribus Unum' at risk: Donald Trump charges may accelerate divisions
The national motto of E Pluribus Unum is "From Many One," denoting how the separate 13 colonies were bound into one nation. Yet the fierce divisions today could reverse E Pluribus Unum into E Unum Pluribus for "From One,
Russian, Iranian drone strikes further dehumanize warfare
Voices // 1 week ago
Russian, Iranian drone strikes further dehumanize warfare
April 4 (UPI) -- Drone warfare continues to occupy a central role in conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and elsewhere -- a threat that presents psychological, social and technological challenges.
Donald Trump's indictment stretches U.S. legal system in new ways
Voices // 1 week ago
Donald Trump's indictment stretches U.S. legal system in new ways
April 3 (UPI) -- When former President Donald Trump turns himself over to authorities in New York on Tuesday and is arraigned, the charges on which a Manhattan grand jury indicted him will likely be made public.
Donald Trump indictment: Jail time could incapacitate a president
Voices // 1 week ago
Donald Trump indictment: Jail time could incapacitate a president
March 31 (UPI) -- Because the Constitution does not require that the president be free from indictment, conviction or prison, it follows that a person under indictment or in prison may run for the office and may even serve as president.
Nashville attack renews calls for assault weapons ban -- data show it works
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Nashville attack renews calls for assault weapons ban -- data show it works
March 30 (UPI) -- The shooting deaths of three children and three adults inside a Nashville school has put further pressure on Congress to look at imposing a ban on so-called assault weapons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case
Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case
New York City appoints first-ever 'rat czar'
New York City appoints first-ever 'rat czar'
On This Day: White supremacists kill dozens in Colfax massacre
On This Day: White supremacists kill dozens in Colfax massacre
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement