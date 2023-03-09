Trending
Advertisement
Voices
March 9, 2023 / 9:36 AM

Battle over Bakhmut exposes Russia's fault lines in Ukraine

By James Horncastle, Simon Fraser University
1/5
Ukrainian forces drive a tank across a street in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk area, Ukraine, on January 4. File Photo by George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian forces drive a tank across a street in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk area, Ukraine, on January 4. File Photo by George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- The current focus of the Russian-Ukrainian war centers on Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

The fight for the city, which started in the summer, continues unabated. The battle has morphed from one of dubious immediate strategic benefit to Russia into one that has come to symbolize its war efforts. It also highlights the current deficiencies in Russia's armed forces.

Advertisement

Symbolism is not new to warfare. The Battle of Stalingrad, although it had strategic calculations, was also important due to Adolf Hitler's fixation on its symbolic value.

Symbolic acts, furthermore, can have strategic impact beyond their immediate military concerns. The problem is when symbolism overtakes sensible strategy.

RELATED Russia launches dozens of missiles at Ukraine; Zaporizhzhia knocked off power grid

'Full restoration' of territory

Bakhmut, from a strictly military standpoint, does not significantly change the war. For Ukraine, however, Bakhmut's defense is aligned with President Volodymyr Zelensky's arguments that he will accept nothing less than the full restoration of his country.

Advertisement

Russia, despite superior military capabilities, has failed to take the city.

RELATED U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet

Urban warfare favors defenders because they possess an intimate knowledge of the terrain that aggressors don't. Furthermore, when an army relies on artillery and tactical bombing to the extent that the Russian army does, it risks creating new enemy defensive positions in the rubble of the others they've destroyed.

This is a lesson the Russian army has had to relearn multiple times, especially in Chechnya, and forgotten once more.

To overcome these problems, an army must rely upon its infantry and their officers' initiative to carry the day. In the case of the Russian armed forces, with their centralized command system, plummeting morale and abysmal equipment standards, this isn't possible.

RELATED Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia

Heart of Russia?

Nevertheless, Bakhmut has become the focus of Russia's efforts.

Russia's arguments for the war in Ukraine -- including whether it actually considers the conflict a war at all -- have shifted over time. A consistent thread, however, is that the invasion was aimed at protecting Ukraine's ethnic Russian-speaking population.

Bakhmut is in what Russia considers the Donetsk People's Republic, an area of Ukraine with a significant ethnic Russian population.

Advertisement

For Russia, at the minimum, to claim victory, it must control the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples' Republics. These two entities lie within the Donbas, a region that is of cultural significance to Russian identity. Soviet propaganda from the 1920s, in fact, identified the region as the heart of Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a result, cannot easily suffer setbacks in the region.

Studies on how the war is affecting Putin's popularity are admittedly problematic. What is known, however, is that Putin relies on the support of Russian nationalists to maintain his position and taking the Donbas is crucial for that base.

That's why Russia continues its efforts in Bakhmut and the surrounding region despite Ukraine alleging between 10,000 to 20,000 Russian troops have died there.

These casualties are being magnified by the divides that exist within Russia's political establishment.

Putin succeeded in establishing a system where overlapping responsibilities mean that he ultimately acts as the arbiter of power. While that system is effective in maintaining Putin's position in Russian politics, it has some severe disadvantages.

The Wagner Group

This is most notably evident with a private military company called the Wagner Group. It was created by Russia as a means to embark upon military action abroad while maintaining plausible deniability.

Advertisement

The Russia-Ukraine war, however, has made the Wagner Group a de-facto branch of Russia's regular armed forces.

The Wagner Group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recognizes that the organization's success will bring him personal power within Russia.

In order to achieve this goal, he has gone to the extreme of turning what was formerly a highly trained force to one that relies on human wave tactics and employs former prisoners.

Human wave tactics involve an army sending large numbers of soldiers to overwhelm an opponent's defense, and by their nature cause the attacker to suffer significant casualties.

The rapid increase in the Wagner Group's size, however, means that it needs considerably more resources than in the past.

The Wagner Group's need for supplies brings it into direct competition with the Russian army. Prigozhin has publicly condemned Russian army officials, alleging that they are not adequately supplying his forces. The Russian armed forces understandably resent this argument given their own supply problems.

Mutual loathing

The result of this competition is two nominally allied armies rapidly trying to achieve success in a battle that requires patience and precision.

One is liberally using explosives and the other soldiers' lives to achieve victory. The lack of efficacy of both tactics has furthered the mutual loathing between the parties.

Advertisement

The Battle of Bakhmut, as a result, embodies Russia's ill-planned adventure in Ukraine. Even if Russian forces succeed in taking Bakhmut, the losses they have suffered and the divisions they have created within the armed forces will hang like a specter over their efforts for the remainder of the war.The Conversation

James Horncastle is an assistant professor and the Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations at Simon Fraser University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Ideas, imagination, innovation needed in Dis-United State of Amerca
Voices // 1 day ago
Ideas, imagination, innovation needed in Dis-United State of Amerca
How did the United States of America become the Dis-United State of Amerca, the "i" purposely deleted? One answer is both part cause and partial solution.
Poisoning of Iranian students may be new front in war on girls' education
Voices // 2 days ago
Poisoning of Iranian students may be new front in war on girls' education
March 7 (UPI) -- Recent media attention has drawn global focus on an escalating number of Iranian schoolgirls falling ill over the past few months because of suspected chemical attacks.
Russia gets shrugs in India; outrage over Ukraine war isn't universal
Voices // 3 days ago
Russia gets shrugs in India; outrage over Ukraine war isn't universal
March 6 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made headlines over the weekend when his claim the Ukraine war was "launched against" Russia provoked laughter from the audience during a forum in India.
Secrecy creep: U.S. hampers safety by overdoing classified documents
Voices // 6 days ago
Secrecy creep: U.S. hampers safety by overdoing classified documents
March 3 (UPI) -- The United States faces far more threats to its national security than from spy balloons or classified documents discovered in former and current presidents' homes.
Israel is facing twin existential crises with judiciary 'reform,' Palestinian conflict
Voices // 1 week ago
Israel is facing twin existential crises with judiciary 'reform,' Palestinian conflict
March 2 (UPI) -- Israel is facing one of the most serious crises in its history. It could be the biggest test yet for Benjamin Netanyahu, just months after he resurrected his political career by returning to the prime minister's office.
U.S. isn't prepared for Russia, China challenges of 2023
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S. isn't prepared for Russia, China challenges of 2023
Thomas Hobbes asserted that without government, life would be "solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short." But, ironically, even with government, similar terms still might apply today.
As 2024 nears, Florida's Ron DeSantis looms large over Greg Abbott in Texas
Voices // 1 week ago
As 2024 nears, Florida's Ron DeSantis looms large over Greg Abbott in Texas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott often appear to be locked in an unspoken ideological arms race, enacting policies and backing bills that push both states further to the right
Rail accidents: Public safety, accountability suffer due to deregulation
Voices // 1 week ago
Rail accidents: Public safety, accountability suffer due to deregulation
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The environmental tragedy in Ohio caused by the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials -- which sent toxic chemicals into the air and local waterways -- will take a long time to clean up.
How Texas activists turned drag events into fodder for outrage
Voices // 1 week ago
How Texas activists turned drag events into fodder for outrage
DALLAS, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Had it not been for a group named Protect Texas Kids, there may not have been any kids at a recent drag brunch in Dallas that drew protesters yelling slurs and threatening violence.
In searching for life on Mars, rovers may have some blind spots
Voices // 2 weeks ago
In searching for life on Mars, rovers may have some blind spots
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Robotic rovers are exploring the surface of Mars. Part of a rover's mission is to survey the planet for signs of life. There might be nothing to find -- but what if there is, and the rovers just can't "see" it?
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement