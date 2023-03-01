Trending
Advertisement
Voices
March 1, 2023 / 6:00 AM

U.S. isn't prepared for Russia, China challenges of 2023

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
1/2
Supporters and members of the Ukraine community hold flags representing Ukraine, the United States and the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Saturday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Supporters and members of the Ukraine community hold flags representing Ukraine, the United States and the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Saturday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Thomas Hobbes asserted that without government, life would be "solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short."

But, ironically, even with government, similar terms still might apply today. That is sadly true in America. About three-quarters of Americans see the country headed in the wrong direction. And an equal proportion report they are "dissatisfied" with their lives.

Advertisement

This bleakness is reflected in how numerous foreign capitals view America. With the war in Ukraine, NATO and other European allies are, for the moment, in agreement in reversing Russian aggression. However, that same favorability and support are far from global. In terms of populations, a significant majority tends to side with Russia and China over the West.

Anecdotal analysis is telling. South Africa's navy is exercising with Russia's and China's off its coasts. North African states from Algeria to Egypt are buying Russian oil, despite the boycotts and sanctions. And history also counts.

Advertisement

Perhaps the Vietnam War has been forgotten. However, U.S. interventions into Iraq twice, Afghanistan, Libya and even Ukraine, along with European colonialism, have not. Too often America is seen as arrogant, aloof and unwilling to listen.

These criticisms beyond America's borders are reflected in the unprecedented political, social, cultural, ideological and economic divisions from within. Virtually every issue is deeply politicized between Democrats and Republicans. Last weekend, one of the Department of Energy labs released a report that concluded the COVID-19 virus likely came from China's biological research facility in Wuhan.

The origins of COVID-19 have two possible sources. The first is from nature and an animal to human zoonotic transmission. The second is a man-made virus created in a laboratory, such as in Wuhan, that could be part of a biological warfare program. Initially, many disregarded the conspiracy theory because far more Chinese people succumbed to COVID-19 than in any other country.

RELATED Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns

Less advertised was that the Energy Department report expressed "low confidence" in the source as being from a laboratory. The White House has no firm conclusion as to the origins of COVID-19, as U.S. intelligence remains divided. However, the political divisions have magnified the intensity and passion on both sides of the debate.

Advertisement

For the moment, the question of whether the United States is at a transformational inflection point, or what has been called a hinge of history, is interesting. Such points after World War II were 1947 and the partition of India into Pakistan; 1948 and the establishment of Israel; 1949 and the formation of NATO; 1972 and Nixon's trip to China; 1989 and 1991 that led to the end of the Cold War and the implosion of the Soviet Union; and the al-Qaida attacks of 2001.

One could argue that Russian President Vladimir Putin's incursions into Georgia in 2008, Crimea in 2014 and Ukraine last year are also critical dates.

RELATED In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid

The reason that 2023 could be one such inflection point is that for the first time in its history, the United States faces both a nuclear armed economic superpower and a nuclear armed energy-rich adversary that launched the first major war in Europe since 1945.

If this assessment is correct, U.S. strategy has not anticipated these conditions and does not fit this new paradigm. And much as nuclear and thermonuclear weapons forever changed strategy because in war there could be no winners, only losers eviscerated under huge mushroom-shaped clouds, this dual challenge from China and Russia could have equally profound consequences.

Advertisement

But where are these matters being addressed? And part of any assessment, are the traditional definitions of containment, deterrence and defense still applicable, or does each need revision for this era? For over a decade, neither China nor Russia has been contained or deterred. China has made its military one of the largest and most modern on Earth; fortified tiny islands in its contiguous seas; and strengthened its rhetoric on returning Taiwan to China.

The same freedom of action applies to Russia. Russia has intervened in Syria and Moldova, as well as Ukraine. It has threatened the use of nuclear weapons. And it has suspended New START. So what can be done?

In many ways, the United States seems to have lost its way at home and abroad. But administrations generally have greater flexibility regarding foreign and defense than domestic policy. With less than two years remaining in office, a major strategic review is unlikely to be undertaken by this White House. Yet that is what is needed now.

That returns to a common refrain of who will listen and who will lead?

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

Advertisement

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

War in Ukraine: a look back at the year after Russian invasion

Ukrainian demonstrators rally in Kyiv on February 12, 2022 to show unity amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

Read More

U.S. House plans series of hearings on growing threat posed by China

Latest Headlines

As 2024 nears, Florida's Ron DeSantis looms large over Greg Abbott in Texas
Voices // 23 hours ago
As 2024 nears, Florida's Ron DeSantis looms large over Greg Abbott in Texas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott often appear to be locked in an unspoken ideological arms race, enacting policies and backing bills that push both states further to the right
Rail accidents: Public safety, accountability suffer due to deregulation
Voices // 1 day ago
Rail accidents: Public safety, accountability suffer due to deregulation
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The environmental tragedy in Ohio caused by the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials -- which sent toxic chemicals into the air and local waterways -- will take a long time to clean up.
How Texas activists turned drag events into fodder for outrage
Voices // 4 days ago
How Texas activists turned drag events into fodder for outrage
DALLAS, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Had it not been for a group named Protect Texas Kids, there may not have been any kids at a recent drag brunch in Dallas that drew protesters yelling slurs and threatening violence.
In searching for life on Mars, rovers may have some blind spots
Voices // 5 days ago
In searching for life on Mars, rovers may have some blind spots
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Robotic rovers are exploring the surface of Mars. Part of a rover's mission is to survey the planet for signs of life. There might be nothing to find -- but what if there is, and the rovers just can't "see" it?
U.S. government may seem MIA on balloons, toxic trainwreck
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S. government may seem MIA on balloons, toxic trainwreck
Did the downing of four balloons and the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train that contaminated a small Ohio town with toxic materials have anything in common? Many would argue yes: a U.S. government that was MIA.
A year in, Russia's war on Ukraine threatens to redraw map of world politics
Voices // 1 week ago
A year in, Russia's war on Ukraine threatens to redraw map of world politics
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Wars are world-shaping. Beyond their immediate human and physical tolls, wars alter the fates of societies and states; of clans, cultures and leaders. Russia's war against Ukraine encompasses all these dangers.
Jimmy Carter's Cold War legacy: Human rights focus helped dismantle Soviet Union
Voices // 1 week ago
Jimmy Carter's Cold War legacy: Human rights focus helped dismantle Soviet Union
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- During his presidency, Jimmy Carter insisted nations provide basic freedoms for their people. His foreign policy, emphasizing human rights, was a key instrument in dismantling the power of the Soviet Union.
Russian victory in Ukraine depends on trust, goodwill of ordinary soldiers
Voices // 1 week ago
Russian victory in Ukraine depends on trust, goodwill of ordinary soldiers
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- If Vladimir Putin launches a new offensive in Ukraine this spring as expected, the key to its success or failure will be the ordinary Russian soldier.
A diverse Supreme Court grapples with affirmative action
Voices // 1 week ago
A diverse Supreme Court grapples with affirmative action
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is deciding a pair of cases that could end affirmative action programs that consider race in college admissions.
Not-so-beautiful balloons: U.S. needs quick answers on China spy program
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Not-so-beautiful balloons: U.S. needs quick answers on China spy program
That fetching song of yesterday, "Up, Up and Away in My Beautiful Balloon," needs to be modified. Today it could be my not so beautiful balloons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid, concedes defeat
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid, concedes defeat
Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Couples consider third and fourth partners in 'Seeking Brother Husband' coming soon to TLC
Couples consider third and fourth partners in 'Seeking Brother Husband' coming soon to TLC
Musician Ben Kweller announces death of 16-year-old son
Musician Ben Kweller announces death of 16-year-old son
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement