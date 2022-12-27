Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Dec. 27, 2022 / 8:30 AM

Russia's war, small islands accelerating global shift to clean energy

By Rachel Kyte, Tufts University
In December, the International Energy Agency published two important reports that point to the future of renewable energy. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3627773748d804f2a52f32805418812f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
In December, the International Energy Agency published two important reports that point to the future of renewable energy. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The year 2022 was a tough one for the growing number of people living in food insecurity and energy poverty around the world, and the beginning of 2023 is looking bleak.

Russia's war on Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain and fertilizer feedstock suppliers, tightened global food and energy supplies, which in turn helped spur inflation.

Advertisement

Drought, exacerbated in some places by warring groups blocking food aid, pushed parts of the Horn of Africa toward famine. Extreme weather disasters have left trails of destruction with mounting costs on nearly every continent. More countries found themselves in debt distress.

But below the surface of almost weekly bad news, significant changes are underway that have the potential to create a more sustainable world -- one in which humanity can tackle climate change, species extinction and food and energy insecurity.

Advertisement

I've been involved in international sustainable development for most of my career and now teach climate diplomacy. Here's how two key systems that drive the world's economy -- energy and finance -- are starting to shift toward sustainability and what to watch for in 2023.

Renewable energy growth

Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has reverberated through Europe and spread to other countries that have long been dependent on the region for natural gas. But while oil-producing countries and gas lobbyists are arguing for more drilling, global energy investments reflect a quickening transition to cleaner energy.

RELATED Italy's Eni finds natural gas in the contentious waters off Cyprus

Call it the Putin effect -- Russia's war is speeding up the global shift away from fossil fuels.

In December, the International Energy Agency published two important reports that point to the future of renewable energy.

First, the IEA revised its projection of renewable energy growth upward by 30%. It now expects the world to install as much solar and wind power in the next five years as it installed in the past 50 years.

RELATED Porsche opens e-fuel plant in Chile in push for carbon-neutral balance by 2030

The second report showed that energy use is becoming more efficient globally, with efficiency increasing by about 2% per year. As energy analyst Kingsmill Bond at the energy research group RMI noted, the two reports together suggest that fossil fuel demand may have peaked. While some low-income countries have been eager for deals to tap their fossil fuel resources, the IEA warns that new fossil fuel production risks becoming stranded, or uneconomic, in the next 20 years.

Advertisement

The main obstacles to the exponential growth in renewable energy, IEA points out, are antiquated energy policy frameworks, regulations and subsidies written at a time when energy systems, pricing and utilities were all geared toward fossil fuels.

Look in 2023 for reforms, including countries wrestling with how to permit smart grids and new transmission lines and finding ways to reward consumers for efficiency and clean energy generation.

The year 2023 will also see more focus on developing talent for the clean energy infrastructure build-out. In the United States, the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will pour hundreds of billions of dollars into clean energy and technology. Europe's REPowerEU commitments will also boost investment. However, concerns about "buy American" rules within the new U.S. climate laws and an EU plan to launch a carbon border adjustment tax are raising fears that nationalism in trade policy could harm the speed of green growth.

International climate finance

The second system to watch for reform in 2023 is international finance. It's also crucial to how low-income countries develop their energy systems, build resilience and recover from climate disasters.

Wealthy nations haven't moved the energy transition forward quickly enough or provided enough support for emerging markets and developing countries to leapfrog inefficient fossil-fueled energy systems. Debt is ballooning in low-income countries, and climate change and disasters like the devastating flooding in Pakistan wipe out growth and add costs.

Advertisement

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has brought together international financial institutions with think tanks and philanthropists to push for changes.

Countries like Mottley's have been frustrated that the current international financial system -- primarily the International Monetary Fund and the multilateral development banks, including the World Bank -- haven't adapted to the growing climate challenges.

Mottley's Bridgetown Initiative proposes a new approach. It calls for countries' vulnerability to be measured by climate impact, and for funds to be made available on that basis, rather than income. It also urges more risk-taking by the development banks to leverage private investment in vulnerable countries, including climate debt swaps.

The Bridgetown Initiative also calls for countries to reflow their IMF Special Drawing Rights -- a reserve available to IMF members -- into a proposed fund that vulnerable countries could then use to build resilience to climate change. A working group established by the G-20 points out that the "easiest" trillion dollars to access for urgent climate response is that already in the system.

In early 2023, Mottley and French President Emmanuel Macron, with others, will drive a process to examine the possible measures to improve the current system before the annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF in April, and then at a June summit called by France.

Advertisement

Watch in 2023 to see if this is the year the G-7 and the G-20 rekindle their global economic leadership roles. Their members are the largest owners of the international financial institutions, and also the largest emitters of carbon dioxide on the planet. India will lead the G-20 in 2023, followed by Brazil in 2024. Their leadership will be critical.

Small nations' leadership

In 2023, expect to see small nations increasingly push for global transformation, led by the V-20 -- the finance ministers of the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

In addition to the Bridgetown Initiative, Barbados has suggested a way to pool new funds working off the model of an oil spill damage fund at the International Maritime Organization. In the IMO fund, big oil importers pay in, and the fund pays out in the event of a spill. Barbados supports creating a similar fund to help countries when a climate event costs more than 5% of a country's GDP.

This model is potentially a way to pool funds from a levy on the windfall profits of energy companies that saw their profits soar in 2022 while billions of people around the world suffered from energy price inflation.

Advertisement

Finally, the breakthrough agreement on biodiversity reached in December provides more promise for 2023. Countries agreed to conserve 30% of the world's biodiversity and restore 30% of the world's degraded lands. The funding -- a $30 billion fund by 2030 -- remains to be found, but the plan clarifies the task ahead and nature's place in it. And we can hope 2023 is a year when signs of peace in our war against nature break out.The Conversation

Rachel Kyte is dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

North Sea gas could be the next source for hydrogen

Latest Headlines

Jan. 6 committee applied time-tested approach to unprecedented attack
Voices // 3 days ago
Jan. 6 committee applied time-tested approach to unprecedented attack
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The House committee's investigation of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, fell squarely within Congress' power, and added a new chapter to a centuries-long history of congressional investigations into government scandals.
Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv are talking -- just not about peace
Voices // 5 days ago
Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv are talking -- just not about peace
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Peace talks are far away, but there have been back-channel talks between Ukraine and Russia on a whole range of issues, brokered by mediators from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Full text: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress
Voices // 5 days ago
Full text: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, expressing gratitude for military aid. Read the full text of his speech.
Ukraine might be Vladimir Putin's Vietnam
Voices // 6 days ago
Ukraine might be Vladimir Putin's Vietnam
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Is Ukraine Vladimir Putin's Vietnam? Will Putin's "special military operation" become a quagmire that eviscerates Russia's army and ultimately leads to its defeat?
There are 'smarter' ways for U.S. to fund public health emergencies
Voices // 1 week ago
There are 'smarter' ways for U.S. to fund public health emergencies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Having sufficient and timely federal government funding to ensure adequate staffing, supplies and equipment and space to care for patients during a pandemic could be critical to sustaining clinical operations.
Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': Sussexes not unique in being royal victims
Voices // 1 week ago
Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': Sussexes not unique in being royal victims
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- As seen in the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan," monarchy makes extraordinary demands, not just of the monarch but of other close members of the royal family, whose lives are restricted from birth.
What social media regulation could look like: Think pipelines, not utilities
Voices // 1 week ago
What social media regulation could look like: Think pipelines, not utilities
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, and his controversial statements and decisions as its owner, have fueled a new wave of calls for regulating social media companies.
Mass shootings reopen debate over crime scene photos
Voices // 1 week ago
Mass shootings reopen debate over crime scene photos
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C., Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A question raised in the wake of each new mass shooting is whether the publication of violent images, including those depicting gunshot wounds or police brutality, might be effective in preventing future carnage.
Big stories are hiding in plain sight on Ukraine, U.S. spending, royal family
Voices // 1 week ago
Big stories are hiding in plain sight on Ukraine, U.S. spending, royal family
Crucial aspects of many stories are hidden in plain sight and are missed both by leaders of government and the reporting media.
Elon Musk's archaic management style prioritizes profit over people
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Elon Musk's archaic management style prioritizes profit over people
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Management approaches like Elon Musk's at Twitter and Tesla threaten current business management practices that advocate for healthy, happy and engaged workplaces.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
16-year-old killed by police in Iowa under investigation
16-year-old killed by police in Iowa under investigation
Khloe Kardashian shares Christmas photos of both of her kids
Khloe Kardashian shares Christmas photos of both of her kids
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
Democrats call for incoming Rep. George Santos to resign over 'lies'
Democrats call for incoming Rep. George Santos to resign over 'lies'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement