Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Dec. 23, 2022 / 9:59 AM

Jan. 6 committee applied time-tested approach to unprecedented attack

By Claire Leavitt, Smith College
A video of former President Donald Trump is shown as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final public hearing to discuss the findings of an 18-month investigation on December 19, 2022. Pool photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- After 18 months, more than 1,200 interviews and 10 public hearings that presented 70 witnesses' testimony, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack released its 845-page final report late on Dec. 22, 2022.

The report recommended that the Department of Justice prosecute former President Donald Trump on four criminal charges, including conspiracy and incitement of insurrection. It also contained several legislative recommendations, including reform of the process to count electoral votes in presidential elections. The committee also notably recommended that Congress bar Trump and other officials involved in the insurrection from running for office again under the 14th amendment.

Advertisement

The committee's recommendation to prosecute a former president was unprecedented. But its investigation of the events of Jan. 6, 2021 fell squarely within Congress' power, and added a new chapter to a centuries-long history of congressional investigations into government scandals and failures.

Advertisement

Regular oversight

Congress has broad investigative powers. Its standing and special committees, known as select committees, regularly conduct both preemptive oversight and retroactive investigations. Their aim: to identify specific cases of wrongdoing both inside and outside government.

Committee investigative reports, released at the end of focused probes, often serve as valuable historical documents. They provide detailed chronicles of the events that motivated the inquiries. For instance, the final report released by the House Select Committee on Benghazi offered a minute-by-minute accounting of events leading to the deadly terrorist attacks on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya, on the night of Sept. 11, 2012.

The reports typically reiterate the questions that prompted the investigation, explain how the committee conducted its work and delineate the relevant evidence and progression of events. Finally, reports provide recommendations for fixing the problems the inquiries uncovered.

RELATED Full text: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress

These recommendations may be classified into three distinct types: legal, legislative and institutional. Of the 11 distinct recommendations the Jan. 6th committee offered in its final report, one was a legal recommendation focused on accountability, nine proposed new policies and actions, and one proposed increased oversight in Congress itself.

Legal referrals

Committees can recommend legal action, such as civil or criminal prosecutions, or both. But Congress cannot itself levy civil or criminal charges against the subjects of investigations.

Advertisement

Instead, committees may recommend that the Department of Justice consider indictments based on the evidence presented in the final committee reports. Federal prosecutors often conduct their own parallel investigations during the same time frame as congressional inquiries but take Congress' evidence and referrals seriously. The Jan. 6th committee's vote on Dec. 19, 2022 was the first time Congress has referred a former president for criminal prosecution.

In the 1920s, during its investigation of the Teapot Dome bribery scandal, the Senate Public Lands Committee found evidence of corruption by, among others, Interior Secretary Albert Fall. Committee Chairman Thomas Walsh recommended that Fall be prosecuted for "contemptuous disregard of the law." Fall was also investigated by special counsels appointed by President Calvin Coolidge and was indicted and served prison time for bribery.

In the 1970s, Congress' investigation into the Nixon administration's cover-up of the Watergate break-in led to the conviction of three Nixon aides for obstruction of justice. In the 1980s, the Senate's Iran-Contra investigation, along with the independent Tower Commission's report, into secret and unlawful arms sales to Iran by the Reagan administration led to the convictions of three Reagan administration advisers for charges ranging from conspiracy to obstruction of Congress.

Advertisement

In highly political investigations, Congress may stop short of recommending specific criminal charges. But it can encourage federal prosecutors to review the committee's findings over the course of their own investigations.

For instance, in 1994, Attorney General Janet Reno appointed an independent counsel to investigate property investments in the Whitewater Development Corp. made by Bill and Hillary Clinton when they were governor and first lady of Arkansas.

A year later, the Senate established a special committee to conduct its own Whitewater inquiry. In the Republican majority's final report, the committee accused the Clinton administration of "highly improper conduct." But it stopped short of recommending criminal indictments.

In a follow-up letter to independent counsel Kenneth Starr, the committee suggested that he "take whatever action you deem appropriate" after reviewing the committee's evidence against three Clinton aides. Starr later indicted one of those aides for fraud.

Legislative recommendations

Committee reports often include guides for policy reform in both the executive and legislative branches to address the failures that sparked the investigation.

Perhaps a committee's most far-reaching set of legislative proposals came after the Church Committee investigated the CIA's role in the assassination of foreign leaders and its potentially unconstitutional domestic surveillance. The committee in 1976 made 96 recommendations for reforming the U.S. intelligence community in its final six-volume report.

Advertisement

Two years after the report's release, Congress followed through. It passed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, commonly known as "FISA." The law required intelligence agencies to obtain warrants before conducting surveillance on American citizens.

In light of the committee's revelations of the FBI's spying on activists like Martin Luther King Jr. -- approved by the long-standing agency director, J. Edgar Hoover -- Congress also established a single 10-year term for FBI directors.

And while Congress did not enact the Church Committee's proposal to ban foreign assassinations, President Gerald Ford did so via executive order in 1976. This order was revised, yet upheld, by Presidents Carter, Reagan, Bush and Clinton. But it was weakened by policies adopted for the U.S. war on terror beginning in 2001.

Institutional modifications

Committees can make suggestions for increasing the ease and effectiveness of future oversight, both inside and outside Congress. Such a move can be sold to fellow legislators as a nonpartisan imperative for checking executive power.

For example, after the conclusion of the Truman Committee's World War II-era investigation in which it was charged with "exposing waste, fraud, and abuse in the war effort and war profiteering," Congress made the committee permanent, establishing the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. That subcommittee currently has the broadest investigative jurisdiction of any Senate committee, with the power to investigate all government agencies as well as all "aspects of crime and lawlessness within the United States which ... affect the national health, welfare, and safety."

Advertisement

And in response to the Church Committee's suggestion in 1976, Congress established Permanent Select Committees on Intelligence in the House and Senate. Both have access to classified information and oversight of the U.S. intelligence community, including the CIA and the National Security Agency.

Congress can also pass laws to facilitate or strengthen oversight within government agencies themselves. For instance, the Inspector General Act of 1978 established centralized, independent oversight offices in major government agencies. It was inspired by a House committee's final report on waste and mismanagement in the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.

Political effects

Committee reports may also have important political consequences, though those effects are not necessarily planned or anticipated.

During its 2014-2016 investigation, for instance, the House Benghazi committee discovered that Hillary Clinton had improperly used a private email server when she was secretary of state.

The committee did not recommend criminal charges against Clinton. But it condemned the State Department for delays in turning over Clinton's emails to the committee and argued that "[T]he manner in which those records were housed during and after her tenure ... makes it impossible to ever represent to the families of those killed in Benghazi that the record is whole."

Advertisement

The email controversy would dog Clinton in her 2016 campaign for the presidency. The decision by FBI Director James Comey, in October 2016, to inform Congress of new information regarding Clinton's emails may have contributed to her loss to Donald Trump in November 2016.The Conversation

Claire Leavitt, is an assistant professor of government at Smith College. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv are talking -- just not about peace Ukraine might be Vladimir Putin's Vietnam

Latest Headlines

Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv are talking -- just not about peace
Voices // 1 day ago
Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv are talking -- just not about peace
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Peace talks are far away, but there have been back-channel talks between Ukraine and Russia on a whole range of issues, brokered by mediators from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Full text: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress
Voices // 1 day ago
Full text: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, expressing gratitude for military aid. Read the full text of his speech.
Ukraine might be Vladimir Putin's Vietnam
Voices // 2 days ago
Ukraine might be Vladimir Putin's Vietnam
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Is Ukraine Vladimir Putin's Vietnam? Will Putin's "special military operation" become a quagmire that eviscerates Russia's army and ultimately leads to its defeat?
There are 'smarter' ways for U.S. to fund public health emergencies
Voices // 3 days ago
There are 'smarter' ways for U.S. to fund public health emergencies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Having sufficient and timely federal government funding to ensure adequate staffing, supplies and equipment and space to care for patients during a pandemic could be critical to sustaining clinical operations.
Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': Sussexes not unique in being royal victims
Voices // 4 days ago
Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': Sussexes not unique in being royal victims
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- As seen in the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan," monarchy makes extraordinary demands, not just of the monarch but of other close members of the royal family, whose lives are restricted from birth.
What social media regulation could look like: Think pipelines, not utilities
Voices // 1 week ago
What social media regulation could look like: Think pipelines, not utilities
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, and his controversial statements and decisions as its owner, have fueled a new wave of calls for regulating social media companies.
Mass shootings reopen debate over crime scene photos
Voices // 1 week ago
Mass shootings reopen debate over crime scene photos
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C., Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A question raised in the wake of each new mass shooting is whether the publication of violent images, including those depicting gunshot wounds or police brutality, might be effective in preventing future carnage.
Big stories are hiding in plain sight on Ukraine, U.S. spending, royal family
Voices // 1 week ago
Big stories are hiding in plain sight on Ukraine, U.S. spending, royal family
Crucial aspects of many stories are hidden in plain sight and are missed both by leaders of government and the reporting media.
Elon Musk's archaic management style prioritizes profit over people
Voices // 1 week ago
Elon Musk's archaic management style prioritizes profit over people
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Management approaches like Elon Musk's at Twitter and Tesla threaten current business management practices that advocate for healthy, happy and engaged workplaces.
Non-lethal weapons can play a growing role in U.S. defense
Voices // 1 week ago
Non-lethal weapons can play a growing role in U.S. defense
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is increasingly focused on "gray zone" competition with other great powers, striving to deter aggression while also avoiding escalation to full-scale war.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 650,000 Samsung washing machines recalled
More than 650,000 Samsung washing machines recalled
Jury convicts California woman for killing stepfather
Jury convicts California woman for killing stepfather
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Police find missing twin baby safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
Police find missing twin baby safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
U.S. believes North Korea delivered missiles, rockets to Russia's Wagner Group
U.S. believes North Korea delivered missiles, rockets to Russia's Wagner Group
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement