Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Dec. 20, 2022 / 8:07 AM

There are 'smarter' ways for U.S. to fund public health emergencies

By Mahshid Abir & Jessie Riposo, RAND Corp.
The COVID-19 pandemic suggests a need to track clinical care expenditures in real time to inform timely allocation of federal relief funds. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1fb03e70a9b8a7db84384be32f1aff74/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The COVID-19 pandemic suggests a need to track clinical care expenditures in real time to inform timely allocation of federal relief funds. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the whole nation for close to three years. The impact of this protracted public health emergency has not been uniform -- with some localities experiencing more significant outbreaks, and some impacted hospitals and health systems having fewer resources for effective response than others.

Having sufficient and timely federal government funding to ensure adequate staffing, supplies and equipment and space to care for patients during the pandemic could be critical to sustaining clinical operations in facilities across the United States.

Advertisement

Since early 2020, the federal government allocated $5.2 trillion in pandemic funding across different sectors. The Department of Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund allocated $178 billion to help health providers prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 and to cover expenses and lost revenue related to the pandemic. The Federal Emergency Management Agency obligated $56 billion in COVID-19 public assistance to date, including funding for hospitals and health systems.

A closer look at federal funding of healthcare entities during the pandemic might reveal opportunities COVID-19-specific cost centers. Others developed time-entry codes for providers to report time spent on COVID-19-related care.

Advertisement

Such efforts can facilitate access to more readily available and accurate COVID-19-related hospital and health system cost data for reporting in requests for federal funding. Implementing these and other strategies to optimally track patient care-related costs in healthcare settings could be considered for both routine and emergency cost reporting during future incidents.

For federal assistance to be allocated where it is most needed, reimbursement could be tailored to the level of strain on hospitals and health systems during the public health emergency. Systems that track financial status of hospitals based on publicly available data could be used to ensure that reimbursement is commensurate with needs and the level of stress experienced by the organization during the incident.

To ensure that relief funding efforts are not duplicated across U.S. government agencies, inter-agency collaboration and inter-agency sharing could be critical. HHS and FEMA have provided funding for COVID-19 healthcare and public health response during the pandemic. FEMA reported on collaboration with HHS around sharing of response best practices early in the pandemic. Efforts toward interagency collaboration could include developing systems that allow data sharing to help both applicants and federal agencies avoid duplicative efforts in the grant application and allocation process.

Advertisement

The next public health emergency or large-scale disaster may be looming. It may be time to rethink the way federal relief funds are sought and allocated so that aid is more rapidly, accurately and fairly distributed to hospitals and health systems. This could help ensure patients and communities get the care when and where they need it when crisis hits.

Mahshid Abir is a senior physician policy researcher at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corp. Jessie Riposo is the director of the Disaster Management and Resilience Program at RAND's Homeland Security Research Division.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

U.S. faces onslaught of viral diseases heading into 2023 U.S. faces shortage of doctors specializing in infectious diseases Study: Every little bit of physical activity counts in avoiding severe COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': Sussexes not unique in being royal victims
Voices // 22 hours ago
Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': Sussexes not unique in being royal victims
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- As seen in the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan," monarchy makes extraordinary demands, not just of the monarch but of other close members of the royal family, whose lives are restricted from birth.
What social media regulation could look like: Think pipelines, not utilities
Voices // 4 days ago
What social media regulation could look like: Think pipelines, not utilities
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, and his controversial statements and decisions as its owner, have fueled a new wave of calls for regulating social media companies.
Mass shootings reopen debate over crime scene photos
Voices // 5 days ago
Mass shootings reopen debate over crime scene photos
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C., Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A question raised in the wake of each new mass shooting is whether the publication of violent images, including those depicting gunshot wounds or police brutality, might be effective in preventing future carnage.
Big stories are hiding in plain sight on Ukraine, U.S. spending, royal family
Voices // 6 days ago
Big stories are hiding in plain sight on Ukraine, U.S. spending, royal family
Crucial aspects of many stories are hidden in plain sight and are missed both by leaders of government and the reporting media.
Elon Musk's archaic management style prioritizes profit over people
Voices // 6 days ago
Elon Musk's archaic management style prioritizes profit over people
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Management approaches like Elon Musk's at Twitter and Tesla threaten current business management practices that advocate for healthy, happy and engaged workplaces.
Non-lethal weapons can play a growing role in U.S. defense
Voices // 1 week ago
Non-lethal weapons can play a growing role in U.S. defense
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is increasingly focused on "gray zone" competition with other great powers, striving to deter aggression while also avoiding escalation to full-scale war.
Ukraine-Russia war fought on four 'fronts' as winter bites
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine-Russia war fought on four 'fronts' as winter bites
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine is hard to envisage as the war moves into its fourth phase in the winter.
Winter enabled Soviet victory at Stalingrad -- and it could in Ukraine
Voices // 1 week ago
Winter enabled Soviet victory at Stalingrad -- and it could in Ukraine
The 10-month-old war in Ukraine is in the winter phase. Conventional wisdom holds that cold weather will force a stalemate. But will it? That did not hold in Stalingrad.
New food technologies could release 80% of world's farmland back to nature
Voices // 1 week ago
New food technologies could release 80% of world's farmland back to nature
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
Pandoravirus: the melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Pandoravirus: the melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Scientists have recently revived several large viruses that had been buried in the frozen Siberian ground (permafrost) for tens of thousands of years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
Lost California dog turns up 14 months later in Kansas
Lost California dog turns up 14 months later in Kansas
Prehistoric marine reptiles reproduced in Nevada, leaving behind fossil bed, researchers believe
Prehistoric marine reptiles reproduced in Nevada, leaving behind fossil bed, researchers believe
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement