Dec. 7, 2022 / 6:00 AM

Winter enabled Soviet victory at Stalingrad; Ukraine is a different story

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
The 10-month-old war in Ukraine is in the winter phase, with snow on the ground in Kyiv as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in November. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President's Office/UPI
Eighty years ago, the Battle of Stalingrad was entering its final months. The Wehrmacht's Sixth Army with some 300,000 troops, commanded by Gen. Frederich Von Paulus, was about to be eviscerated by a combination of a determined Red Army and a brutal Russian winter.

After the war ended in 1945, fewer than 5,000 of Von Paulus' troops would return home.

The 10-month-old war in Ukraine is in the winter phase. Conventional wisdom holds that cold weather will force a stalemate. But will it? That did not hold in Stalingrad.

Interestingly, as Adolf Hitler broke the non-aggression pact signed with the Soviet Union and invaded the USSR in June 1941, Vladimir Putin disregarded the Budapest memorandum guaranteeing Ukrainian independence with his "special military operation" that got underway in February.

The Wehrmacht reached the gates of Moscow and later Stalingrad. But Putin's attack on Kyiv was quickly and decisively repelled. And like the Wehrmacht fared, Russia's military is being pounded by Ukraine's army.

After failing to occupy Moscow, in August 1942 Hitler ordered the 6th Army east to seize Stalingrad. In short order, the defending Soviet forces were routed by Germany's combined air, armor, artillery and ground blitzkrieg. Stalingrad was soon under siege. Misled again by Air Chief and Deputy Fuhrer Hermann Goering, who thought the Luftwaffe would win the Battle of Britain, Hitler allowed air bombardment to devastate Stalingrad, turning the city into rubble.

But that destruction made lightning warfare impossible as armored forces could not maneuver among the ruins as in open and unrestricted terrain. The result was the most vicious form of urban war. As Nazis and Russians engaged in hand-to-hand combat at the closest of quarters, Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgi Zhukov was about to spring a trap that would ultimately destroy the 6th Army.

The commander of Soviet forces in Stalingrad was the charismatic Gen. Vasily Chuikov. To neutralize Nazi artillery advantages, Chuikov ordered his troops to what a quarter of a century later North Vietnamese Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap would call "hugging the belt" tactics by closing with the enemy. As winter set in, Von Paulus faced a logistics crisis.

Again, Goering fatally erred, betting his Luftwaffe could resupply the nearly 1000 tons of logistics needed each day to sustain the beleaguered army. The Soviet Air Force made that airlift impossible.

In late November, Zhukov launched Operation Uranus. One million Soviet troops conducted a double pincer movement circumventing Stalingrad and converging to seal off the city from the west. Completely undetected, Uranus was perhaps the most remarkable deception operation in the war. Defending the German rear were Italian and Romanian forces who were quickly overwhelmed by Zhukov's forces.

Von Paulus' army was surrounded and cut off. Ordered by Hitler to fight to the death, surrender was not an option. Instead, the vaunted Field Marshal Erich von Manstein, who masterminded the fall of France and the lowlands in 1940, attempted a breakthrough. Manstein closed to 25 miles from Stalingrad until forced to retreat by the Soviet Army.

In February 1943, defying orders and with thousands of his troops dying each day from starvation, Von Paulus, just promoted to field marshal to stiffen his resistance, still surrendered. Stalingrad shattered the myth of the Wehrmacht's invincibility. Given that this victory was achieved in the midst of winter, does Stalingrad hold any instructive points for the Ukraine war?

The first is that massive operations were executed in winter and undetected by the enemy. Of course, that was pre-drone. Will the Ukrainian high command employ deception with an offensive in the Donbas, using Crimea as a decoy, inducing Russia to increase its southern defenses or as a trick to reclaim Crimea in the south?

Russia's military has been mauled. Some argue it could be forced to withdraw. Under those circumstances, will Putin turn his commander Sergey Surovikin into a Von Paulus to fight to the death? If the war goes badly, will Surovikin be allowed to retreat? Or, as Hitler could not, would Putin escalate with nuclear weapons?

The physical destruction of Stalingrad made Nazi armored operations impossible. Will terror bombing of Ukrainian energy and water infrastructure so harden resistance as to assure Ukrainian success? And as Von Paulus ran out of ammunition and supplies, will Surovikin suffer similar shortages?

Winter enabled the Soviet victory in Stalingrad. Will history repeat rejecting current conventional wisdom that asserts winter must limit military operations? Thus, could Ukraine be the beneficiary of winter? We will see.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

