Advertisement
Voices
Nov. 21, 2022 / 8:23 AM

What we lose with demise of Twitter: a trove of important data

By Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University
The Twitter archives allow for instant and complete access to every public tweet, which has positioned Twitter both as a archive of collective human behavior and as a credentialing and fact-checking service on a global scale. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/39152a17bcf8b873bdc11e42e5a7b2ee/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Twitter archives allow for instant and complete access to every public tweet, which has positioned Twitter both as a archive of collective human behavior and as a credentialing and fact-checking service on a global scale. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- What do a cybersecurity researcher building a system to generate alerts for detecting security threats and vulnerabilities, a wildfire watcher who tracks the spread of forest fires and public health professionals trying to predict enrollment in health insurance exchanges have in common?

They all rely on analyzing data from Twitter.

Advertisement

Twitter is a microblogging service, meaning it's designed for sharing posts of short segments of text and embedded audio and video clips. The ease with which people can share information among millions of others worldwide on Twitter has made it very popular for real-time conversations. Whether it is people tweeting about their favorite sports teams, or organizations and public figures using Twitter to reach a mass audience, Twitter has been part of the collective record for over a decade.

The Twitter archives allow for instant and complete access to every public tweet, which has positioned Twitter both as a archive of collective human behavior and as a credentialing and fact-checking service on a global scale. As a researcher who studies social media, I believe that these functions are very valuable for academics, policymakers and anyone using aggregate data to obtain insights into human behavior.

Advertisement

The proliferation of scams and brand impersonators, the hemorrhaging of advertisers and disarray within the company call the future of the platform into question. If Twitter were to go under, the loss would reverberate around the world.

Analyzing human behavior

With its massive trove of tweets, Twitter has provided new ways to quantify public discourse and new tools to map aggregate perceptions and offers a window into large-scale human behavior. Such digital traces or records of human activity allow researchers in fields ranging from social sciences to healthcare to analyze a variety of phenomena.

RELATED Elon Musk calls Twitter engineers back to office to help him with software

From open source intelligence to citizen science, Twitter has not only been a digital public square, but has also allowed researchers to infer attitudes that are difficult to detect through methods from traditional field research. For example, people's willingness to pay for policies and services that address climate change has traditionally been measured through surveys of subjective well-being. Twitter sentiment data gives researchers and policymakers another tool for assessing these attitudes in order to take more meaningful action on climate change.

Researchers in public health have found an association between tweeting about HIV and incidence of HIV, and have been able to measure sentiment at the neighborhood level to assess the overall health of the people in those neighborhoods.

Advertisement

Place and time

Geotagged data from Twitter helps in a variety of fields such as urban land use and disaster resilience. Being able to identify the locations for a set of tweets allows researchers to correlate information in the tweets with times and places -- for example, correlating tweets and ZIP codes to identify hot spots of vaccine hesitancy.

Twitter has been invaluable in the field of open source intelligence, particularly for tracking down war crimes. OSINT uses crowdsourcing to identify the locations of photos and videos. In Ukraine, human rights investigators have focused on using Twitter and TikTok to search for evidence of abuses.

Open source intelligence has also been helpful for cutting through the fog of war. For example, OSINT analysts were quick to provide evidence that the missile that exploded in Przewodow, Poland near the Ukrainian border on Nov. 15 was likely an S-300 antiaircraft missile and unlikely a ballistic or cruise missile fired by Russia.

Credentialing and verification

Although misinformation has been disseminated far and wide on Twitter, the platform also serves a role as a global verification mechanism. First, vast numbers of people use Twitter and other social media platforms. With crowdsourcing writ large, social media assumes the role of an authoritative information provider, reducing some of the uncertainty people face in searching for new information. The platforms perform a credentialing role that some scholars refer to as "public relevance algorithms," in that they have replaced dedicated business or technical expertise in identifying what people need to know.

Advertisement

Another way has been official credentialing. Prior to Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter's verification method provided public figures with a blue check mark on their profiles, which served as a shortcut in establishing whether a source of a tweet was who the person claimed to be.

While problems such as fake news, misinformation and hate speech exist, the credentialing ability coupled with the vast number of people who use the platform in real time made Twitter a provider of credible information and a fact-checker.

Digital public square

Twitter's dual role in fostering real-time communication and acting as an arbitrator of authoritative information is of crucial interest to academics, journalists and government agencies. During the pandemic, for example, many public health agencies turned to Twitter to promote behavior that mitigates the risk of infection.

During disasters and emergencies, Twitter has been a great venue for crowdsourced eyewitness data. During Hurricane Harvey, for example, researchers found that users responded and interacted the most with tweets from verified Twitter accounts, and especially from government organizations. Official Twitter accounts helped in the rapid dissemination of information during a water contamination crisis in West Virginia. Twitter data has also helped in hurricane evacuations.

Advertisement

Twitter has also been an important way for people with disabilities to participate in public discourse.

Twitter's real value has been in enabling people to connect with each other in real time and as an archive of collective behavior. Recognizing this, international organizations, government agencies and local governments have invested significant resources in using Twitter and have come to rely on the platform. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., has described Twitter as "essential" to American society. If Twitter were to collapse, there's no clear replacement in sight.The Conversation

Anjana Susarla is a professor of information systems at Michigan State University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll Amazon begins layoffs in devices, services division

Latest Headlines

Full text: Speaker Nancy Pelosi's speech on leaving House leadership
Voices // 3 days ago
Full text: Speaker Nancy Pelosi's speech on leaving House leadership
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold the position, announced Thursday that she would not seek re-election to a leadership post in the next session of Congress. Here is the full text of her remarks.
Endangered by rising seas, Pacific country of Tuvalu moving to metaverse
Voices // 4 days ago
Endangered by rising seas, Pacific country of Tuvalu moving to metaverse
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Pacific nation of Tuvalu is planning to create a version of itself in the metaverse, as a response to the existential threat of rising sea levels.
American society, not democracy, is under threat
Voices // 5 days ago
American society, not democracy, is under threat
The most critical conclusion from the Nov. 8 elections has gone unnoticed. Despite throaty warnings that democracy was endangered, it was not. Far worse, it is American society that is under threat from extremism.
Population 8 billion: Low-income countries aren't the issue
Voices // 6 days ago
Population 8 billion: Low-income countries aren't the issue
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Population 8 billion: Because rich countries use vastly more resources, greening and reducing consumption in these countries is more effective and equitable than calling for population control in low-income nations.
U.S. midterms: America appears to have passed 'peak Trump'
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S. midterms: America appears to have passed 'peak Trump'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Donald Trump was not on the ballot for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. But the former president's shadow still falls heavily across American politics and he has done all he can to keep it that way.
Voters reject election deniers as secretaries of state, but battle will go on
Voices // 1 week ago
Voters reject election deniers as secretaries of state, but battle will go on
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Midterm voters in six states -- Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Vermont -- appear to have rejected extremist secretary of state candidates who denied the validity of the 2020 results.
Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him
Voices // 1 week ago
Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Shareholders are powerless to exert any real influence on Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's chairman and chief executive. The stock price has fallen 70% in the past year.
Guy Fawkes Day, Armistice Day have lessons for modern America
Voices // 1 week ago
Guy Fawkes Day, Armistice Day have lessons for modern America
While Tuesday's elections will understandably consume Wednesday's attention, it's also worth looking at two November holidays that are eerily relevant to current American politics and the war in Ukraine.
Election workers are overworked, underpaid and feeling pressure
Voices // 1 week ago
Election workers are overworked, underpaid and feeling pressure
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The focus on the machinery of elections has obscured a different threat to the nation's elections: Local election administrators work under increasingly difficult circumstances, with dwindling resources.
Twitter and Elon Musk: Free speech absolutism can threaten human rights
Voices // 1 week ago
Twitter and Elon Musk: Free speech absolutism can threaten human rights
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Twitter, in common with other online platforms, has a responsibility to respect freedom of expression. But equally, it has a responsibility not to allow freedom of expression to override other human rights completely.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards
Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards
Police ask for patience amid Idaho murder investigation
Police ask for patience amid Idaho murder investigation
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Turkey launches retaliatory airstrikes over Iraq, Syria
Turkey launches retaliatory airstrikes over Iraq, Syria
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement