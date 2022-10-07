Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Oct. 7, 2022 / 8:44 AM

'Bystander effect': Abuse in women's soccer was 'open secret'

By Heather Hensman Kettrey & Robert Marx
Sophia Smith (R) of the U.S. Women's National Team celebrates a goal against the Jamaican National Team during a 2022 CONCACAF women's championship soccer match in July. FilePhoto by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE
Sophia Smith (R) of the U.S. Women's National Team celebrates a goal against the Jamaican National Team during a 2022 CONCACAF women's championship soccer match in July. FilePhoto by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- An investigation has found that widespread abuse of players in U.S. women's professional soccer existed despite some of the behavior of coaches being "an open secret."

Based on more than 200 interviews, the report -- led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates -- highlighted systemic verbal and emotional abuse against players, and sexual misconduct by coaches.

Advertisement

The allegations open a number of important questions regarding how such behavior was allowed to continue in a post-#MeToo society and after high-profile instances of abuse in other U.S. sports, notably women's gymnastics.

However, as social scientists who study sexuality and violence, we have another question: What are the barriers preventing people from reporting instances of abuse?

RELATED Report details 'systemic' abuse in National Women's Soccer League

Role of bystanders

The report into women's soccer notes that although certain players did "doggedly" report misconduct, others were hesitant to come forward. Many players mentioned structural barriers to reporting.

Advertisement

For example, some said that even if they had wanted to report misconduct, "they did not know how or where to make their report." Others thought it was "futile" to report misconduct, given the failure by teams and the league to address the issue. These statements indicate serious structural issues within women's soccer that need to be addressed by those in power.

RELATED Indonesia launches investigation into soccer stampede that killed 125

Still, some players did not feel a sense of responsibility for taking action. These players said they thought it was "not their story to tell" or they did not want to act on "rumors."

This reflects what the research tells us about a phenomenon known as the "bystander effect."

Over 50 years of research has documented a bystander effect in which witnesses fail to intervene, often because they assume someone else will take action. Research applying the bystander effect specifically to sexual assault and misconduct has revealed that witnesses fail to intervene for a number of common reasons: They do not notice the misconduct; do not believe it is their responsibility to intervene; do not believe they have the skills to intervene; or are inhibited by the belief that those around them will negatively judge them for intervening.

Advertisement

Witnesses to sexual misconduct often fail to intervene for one or more of those reasons.

The report on women's soccer found that players often didn't think it was their responsibility to report, or they feared retaliation if they did -- often through unfavorable trades to other teams.

What is clear from the report is that some sort of "bystander training" is needed in women's soccer to help stop further abuse. Such training has proved to be effective with other populations, such as college students.

Bystander training programs strive to sensitize people to the warning signs of sexual assault and misconduct -- like a young man leading a young woman into an isolated place -- and provide them with skills so that they will know how to intervene when necessary.

For example, these programs might teach participants to speak up when hearing sexist jokes or witnessing sexual harassment, walk a friend home when he or she has had too much to drink, start a conversation with a young woman who appears to be uncomfortable with her date, or call the police.

Training appears to help

We were curious about the effects these bystander programs have on the behavior of witnesses to sexual misconduct. So in a 2018 study, we analyzed data from over 6,000 college students across the United States and found that programs designed to prevent sexual assault by increasing onlookers' interventions do have a meaningful effect on bystander behavior.

Advertisement

Compared to peers who did not participate in a bystander program, college students who did participate reported a greater ability to intervene and greater intentions to intervene, should a situation require it.

Most important, those who participated in a bystander program reported actually engaging in more bystander intervention behaviors than those who did not participate in a program. On average, these participants reported two more instances of bystander intervention in the months following the bystander program than their peers who did not attend a bystander program.

Simply put, bystander programs are successful at encouraging bystanders to intervene when witnessing sexual misconduct or its warning signs.

Although we looked specifically at college students, we believe the findings apply to other populations.

The report of widespread abuse in women's soccer reminds us that sexual misconduct is common in society and that its prevention is a communal responsibility.

As researchers who study sexuality, violence and prosocial behavior, we believe that bystanders need to keep their eyes open and speak up on behalf of potential victims. Our research demonstrates that having been educated about bystander strategies leads to greater intervention. As a society, we should strive to become better bystanders by noticing warning signs, knowing strategies to intervene and remembering that we have a collective responsibility to prevent sexual misconduct and assault.The Conversation

Advertisement

Heather Hensman Kettrey is an assistant professor of sociology at Clemson University. Robert Marx is an assistant professor of child and adolescent development at San José State University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Zero gravity soccer game breaks world record at 20,230 feet

Latest Headlines

Loretta Lynn was a spokeswoman for White rural working-class women
Voices // 1 day ago
Loretta Lynn was a spokeswoman for White rural working-class women
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Loretta Lynn represented more than just star power and fame in country music -- she spoke to the concerns of women, especially White working-class women in rural and suburban America.
In these bizarre times, 'Speaker Trump' is not inconceivable
Voices // 2 days ago
In these bizarre times, 'Speaker Trump' is not inconceivable
If Charles Dickens' first sentence in Tale of Two Cities was rewritten for 2022, it might read, "It was the most dangerous of times; it was also the most bizarre."
Rugby's strict protocols might've prevented Tua Tagovailoa's concussion
Voices // 3 days ago
Rugby's strict protocols might've prevented Tua Tagovailoa's concussion
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Few moments in sport are more gut-wrenching than a player lying on the field, limp from the impact of a high-speed collision. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field on Thursday.
More energy cutoffs may come with Vladimir Putin's unpredictable actions
Voices // 1 week ago
More energy cutoffs may come with Vladimir Putin's unpredictable actions
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Russia's effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine's military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there's also a potential energy angle.
Ukraine annexation could be beginning of the end for Vladimir Putin
Voices // 4 days ago
Ukraine annexation could be beginning of the end for Vladimir Putin
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin's bizarre ceremonies formalizing Russia's annexation of some 15% of Ukraine once again revealed the yawning chasm between Kremlin triumphalism and reality.
Solar power, plus a battery, can power homes for days
Voices // 1 week ago
Solar power, plus a battery, can power homes for days
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can't.
U.S. needs strategic off-ramp to end Russian war in Ukraine
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S. needs strategic off-ramp to end Russian war in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin's pre-recorded address to his nation last week threatened the West with the veiled reference to using "all available means" to defend Russia.
Women on vanguard of transformative change in Iran
Voices // 1 week ago
Women on vanguard of transformative change in Iran
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Mahsa Amini's death starkly illustrated the systematic violence of police and highlighted particularly the brutality of the Iranian regime toward women and minorities.
Cancellation of Taiwan Pride event shows China's influence
Voices // 1 week ago
Cancellation of Taiwan Pride event shows China's influence
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- WorldPride 2025 would have been the first time a global lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer event was held in Asia.
Migrants, long the focus of political rhetoric, have become props
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Migrants, long the focus of political rhetoric, have become props
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- For five months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused migrants to Democrat-led cities to draw attention to the number of people arriving at the border. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken it to another level.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Matt Ryan, Colts beat Broncos in 'slob of a game'
Matt Ryan, Colts beat Broncos in 'slob of a game'
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement