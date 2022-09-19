Watch Live
Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves toward Windsor Castle
Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Sept. 19, 2022 / 8:50 AM

Giorgia Meloni set to become Italy's first far-right leader since Mussolini

By Julia Khrebtan-Hörhager & Evgeniya Pyatovskaya
1/2
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni attends an election campaign rally, in Mestre, Italy, on September 10. Italy will hold an early election on Sunday following the resignation of the prime minister. Photo by Andrea Merola/EPA-EFE
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni attends an election campaign rally, in Mestre, Italy, on September 10. Italy will hold an early election on Sunday following the resignation of the prime minister. Photo by Andrea Merola/EPA-EFE

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- In the autumn of 1922, Benito Mussolini, the ambitious and charismatic founder of the Fascist Party, became Italy's youngest prime minister -- seizing power in a march on Rome that ushered in a dark period of totalitarian rule.

A century on, Italy looks set to get its first far-right leader since Mussolini's body was strung up for all to see at the end of World War II. On Sunday, voters are widely expected to elect as prime minister Giorgia Meloni, the leader of Fratelli d'Italia, or Brothers of Italy -- a party whose lineage traces back to the rump of Mussolini's fascists.

Advertisement

Many Italians and Europeans are understandably worried. Her likely ascent comes at a time of national fragility for Italy, which is wracked by economic woes, spiraling inflation and an immigration crisis. It also poses uncomfortable questions over the idea of European identity and unity. Moreover, it is a symptom of the political malaise in Italy and of the winds that have seen populist right-wing leaders gain support around the world.

Advertisement

Who is Meloni?

Meloni has been accused of being a political provocateur. A proud nationalist, her policy stances stress anti-immigration positions and the protection of Italy from "Islamization." In contrast, she presents herself as the defender of traditional family values, politicizing Christianity and motherhood as the cornerstones of the authentic Italian national identity. In a 2019 speech, she explained: "I am Giorgia. I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian" -- a rhetorical flourish that went viral, even being turned into a disco remix.

But Meloni is also a political chameleon. She changes strategy when it is politically advantageous to do so. In her youth, she openly admired Mussolini and considered him a good politician. But asked in the run-up to the election if she agreed that the fascist leader was bad for Italy, she said "yes."

Over the years, she has courted leaders deemed by many to be ultra nationalist, such as Vladimir Putin of Russia, Viktor Orbán of Hungary and Marine Le Pen of France. Yet she has also tried to position herself as aligned with the conservatism of the British Conservative Party and the Republican Party in the United States.

Advertisement

She has of late tried to distance herself from prior support for the strongmen of Russia and China and to re-emphasize her willingness to patriotically serve her country.

Fratelli d'Italia's rise

The ploy has seemingly worked.

RELATED Sergio Mattarella elected to rare second term as Italian president

The far-right alliance of Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia and like-minded parties Lega and Forza Italia are on course to win an absolute majority in the Parliament. But it is Meloni's party that has stood out, with polls showing it is set to win around a quarter of all votes.

It marks a remarkable rise to power for Fratelli d'Italia. In the course of the past four years, the party's polling numbers have been steadily growing from a little over 4% in 2018 to over 25% in 2022. The trajectory suggests that the party has either shrugged off its historical links to fascism or that many Italians simply don't care.

Fratelli d'Italia is a descendant of the Italian Social Movement party, formed by Mussolini supporters after World War II. Meloni has tried to put distance between the lineage, declaring that the Italian right considers fascism to be confined to Italy's history.

Meloni has also exploited national sentiments of insecurity and anxiety, caused by the multiple crises the country has faced in the last couple of years. These include the COVID-19 pandemic that hit Italy particularly hard and the still-unresolved major humanitarian crises caused by mass migration across the Mediterranean, with Italy being the main receiving country of migrants heading to Europe. Italy is also facing rising inflation and an ongoing energy crisis, driven by Russia's war in Ukraine and Putin's strategy of weaponizing Russia's gas supply to the European Union.

Advertisement

Faced with these crises, Meloni has positioned herself as the person to "rescue" Italy. History has proved that in times of precarity, charismatic ultra nationalists leaders tend to do well.

With a familiar formula of putting Italy "first," Meloni's euroskepticism, xenophobia and Islamophobia -- repackaged as patriotism -- has gained popularity among Italians.

Coalition collapse

But the success of Fratelli d'Italia is not all about Meloni. The flip side of her success is the failure of other parties and the chaos of a government collapse that affected many of the parties running against her.

The snap election in Italy followed the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, an internationally admired economist nicknamed "Super Mario" for his impressive handling of the eurozone crisis as the head of the European Central Bank.

Draghi presided over a wide coalition but was forced to resign in July amid a worsening economic and political crisis that saw some coalition partners turn against the prime minister.

Italy has often struggled with its political leadership. The country's political system all but ensures government by coalition. But that often means rule by a group of parties, whose agendas and visions may be drastically different -- sometimes almost mutually exclusive. And the collapse of Draghi's wide coalition has tainted many parties across the political spectrum, including the once-popular 5-Star Movement.

Advertisement

On top of this, there has been the individual failures of the parties challenging Meloni in the election. This has included cases of corruption, with the former leader of the Democratic Party -- and later the centrist Italia Viva -- Matteo Renzi being charged with illegal party financing.

Meanwhile, failed attempts to forge a successful center-left coalition to challenge the right-wing bloc have failed, with an alliance falling apart just days after being formed.

Ready to govern?

The political parties gaining from this political mess have largely been on the right. In alliance with Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia are the euroskeptic, anti-immigrant Lega and Forza Italia -- the party of 85-year-old former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

But while Forza Italia and Lega had been part of Draghi's coalition, Meloni has been able to run on a campaign that is unblemished by association to that failed government.

Meloni is also symptomatic of an emerging European political climate that has seen growth in support for hard-right politicians such as Le Pen in France and Hungary's Orbán.

Meloni has run under a campaign slogan of "Pronta a governare" or "Ready to govern!"

Advertisement

The big question now is whether Italy is ready for Meloni as prime minister.The Conversation

Julia Khrebtan-Hörhager is an associate professor of critical cultural & international studies at Colorado State University. Evgeniya Pyatovskaya is a Ph.D. candidate in communication at the University of South Florida.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

At least 10 dead after 'tsunami' of flooding in central Italy Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'

Latest Headlines

West beware: Russia building closer alliance with autocracies
Voices // 3 days ago
West beware: Russia building closer alliance with autocracies
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Russia is planning to buy Soviet-era weapons from North Korea, a recent U.S. intelligence report revealed. Britain's defense intelligence has also confirmed that Russia is using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.
Charles III faces challenges at home, abroad and in defining what it means to be king
Voices // 4 days ago
Charles III faces challenges at home, abroad and in defining what it means to be king
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III will have to make new choices about what it means to be a modern monarch, just as his mother adapted to the rapidly changing circumstances of the post-World War II years.
Queen Elizabeth II's qualities as monarch would have been disqualifying as a president
Voices // 5 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II's qualities as monarch would have been disqualifying as a president
All the qualities and virtues Queen Elizabeth II possessed as queen would have been largely disqualifying as president.
Fetus in carpool lane: Texas' abortion law creates questions on 'personhood'
Voices // 6 days ago
Fetus in carpool lane: Texas' abortion law creates questions on 'personhood'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- When a pregnant North Texas woman was pulled over for driving alone in a high-occupancy vehicle lane, she protested.
Russian lies could undermine international arms control agreements
Voices // 1 week ago
Russian lies could undermine international arms control agreements
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, its diplomatic missions began circulating some particularly fantastical lies.
Reports from Ukraine recall Russia's dark history of forcible relocations
Voices // 1 week ago
Reports from Ukraine recall Russia's dark history of forcible relocations
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A particularly disturbing aspect of Russia's efforts to subdue the Indigenous population in Ukraine is the detention of civilians for interrogation in so-called "filtration camps."
Intense heat waves, flooding battering electricity, water systems
Voices // 1 week ago
Intense heat waves, flooding battering electricity, water systems
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Increasingly, extreme heat and storms are putting roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure under stress.
U.S. Constitution is the soul of the nation
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S. Constitution is the soul of the nation
Joe Biden faces what he calls two possibly existential conflicts. The first is the struggle between autocracy and democracy. The second is the fight for the soul of the nation against "MAGA Republicans."
In rush to curtail abortion, states adopt stew of definitions for life
Voices // 1 week ago
In rush to curtail abortion, states adopt stew of definitions for life
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- As life-preserving medical technology advanced in the 20th century, doctors and families were faced with a thorny decision, one with weighty legal and moral implications: How should we define when life ends?
Political overconfidence is bad for democracy
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Political overconfidence is bad for democracy
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Many Americans think they know much more about politics than they really do, which can lead to a breakdown in the ability to learn from one another about political issues and events.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
All of Puerto Rico without power as Hurricane Fiona arrives
All of Puerto Rico without power as Hurricane Fiona arrives
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury
49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury
Lawyers for migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard call for criminal investigations
Lawyers for migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard call for criminal investigations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement