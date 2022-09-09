Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Sept. 9, 2022 / 9:05 AM

Reports from Ukraine recall Russia's dark history of forcible relocations

By Christoph Bluth, University of Bradford
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/baf4234153149de4cf6abbf598ff7649/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Russia's military campaign against Ukraine has been widely condemned as a war of aggression. In Moscow's narrative, Ukraine has no real or legitimate existence as a separate country -- and it portrays the military operations as a means to reunify Russia.

But the staunch and effective resistance by Ukraine against the invaders has produced a strange paradox in which the Ukrainian population, which has largely unified in opposition and resistance against Russia, is not willing to accept absorption into Russia. This situation has created major obstacles for Russia to achieve its objectives because it means that the population essentially has to be subdued and that Russia will need to occupy and forcefully control the territory.

Advertisement

This is exacerbated by the sheer incompetence of the Russian armed forces and the severe difficulties they have encountered in their military campaign that has resulted in massive attacks on civilians.

Advertisement

There are various means whereby Russia is starting to "Russify" the territories it occupies. One is to hold "referendums" in various places as a fake democratic process designed to establish the formal legitimacy for the annexation of territories. Another is to send Russian teachers to schools to indoctrinate children.

RELATED Blinken makes surprise visit to Kyiv, pledges $2 billion in new U.S. aid

One particularly disturbing aspect of Russia's efforts to subdue the Indigenous population in the occupied territories is the detention of civilians for interrogation in so-called "filtration camps." They are threatened, forced to undergo invasive body searches, provide their personal data to Russian personnel and experience ill treatment and torture.

International outrage

The sheer scale of the forced deportations is breathtaking, according to a statement from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

RELATED Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war

Estimates from a variety of sources, including the Russian government, indicate that Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, including 260,000 children, from their homes to Russia -- often to isolated regions in the Far East.

He added that Moscow's actions appear premeditated and draw immediate historical comparisons to Russian "filtration" operations in Chechnya and other areas. These filtration operations, he said, are "separating families, confiscating Ukrainian passports and issuing Russian passports in an apparent effort to change the demographic makeup of parts of Ukraine."

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the U.K. ambassador to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, drew attention to this issue, stating that Russia's actions showed "disregard for the rules that we agreed and observe here at the U.N. -- the collective rules that bind us together. They act as if the charter and international humanitarian law do not apply to them."

RELATED Shelling resumes near large nuclear plant in Ukraine after inspectors' first report

War crime

Although the ambassador made no explicit reference to specific international conventions, there are various prohibitions against forced deportations during war. In particular, Article 49 of the 1949 Geneva Convention IV states: "Individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory to the territory of the occupying power or to that of any other country, occupied or not, are prohibited, regardless of their motive."

The convention was designed to address the bitter historical experience of wartime deportations. Mass deportation or displacement deportation of millions of people took place across many countries during the second world war and on all sides. These deportations had political motives, took place in the course of hostilities or were part of systematic ethnic cleansing.

After the defeat of Nazi Germany, "deportation, and other inhumane acts committed against any civilian population, before or during the war" were deemed "crimes against humanity" by the Nuremberg Tribunal.

Advertisement

In the Soviet Union, there have been mass forced relocations of citizens, especially those deemed to be of "foreign" origin or culture, and move thousands of miles away from their home areas in Siberia or central Asia. Between 1936 and 1952, 20 ethnic groups involving eight entire Indigenous "nations" were affected. This tool of population control, therefore, has been practiced by Moscow often in the past.

The International Criminal Court considers forced deportations a "war crime." Article 7(1)(d) of the 1998 Rome Statute says: "Deportation or forcible transfer of the population ... when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack," is a crime against humanity.

Similarly, according to Article 8(2)(b)(viii): "The transfer, directly or indirectly, by the occupying power of parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies, or the deportation or transfer of all or parts of the population of the occupied territory within or outside this territory" is defined as a "war crime."

A full investigation into allegations of war crimes or genocide in Ukraine since Nov. 21, 2013, was opened by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan QC, on March 2. The International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine set up by the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has also initiated investigations.

Advertisement

The office of the Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova stated in July that it was investigating around 21,000 war crimes committed by Russian forces and the office is receiving 200-300 reports of war crimes per day.

Both Russia and Ukraine are parties to the Geneva conventions, so they are committed to follow the rules. But there is no mechanism for enforcement, and efforts by the U.N. to take action is likely to be thwarted by Russia, which has a veto in the United Nations Security Council.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have ratified the Rome Statute of the ICC, which means that the ICC technically does not have jurisdiction over any war crimes committed in this conflict, unless a non-member accepts the involvement of the court voluntarily.

International pressure

The main purpose of public statements and investigations of war crimes is to bring diplomatic pressure to bear on Russia and stigmatize Russia in the international community.

It challenges the Russian narrative that it is following international law. It demonstrates that this is a war of aggression. And it brings to the attention of the world the horrendous crimes against civilians in the course of this conflict and is intended to mobilize international opinion against this war.

Advertisement

The extent to which Russian leaders can be brought to justice may depend on whether a new regime in Russia after the war is willing to cooperate with international institutions in order to rehabilitate Russia in the global community.The Conversation

Christoph Bluth is a professor of international relations and security at the University of Bradford.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Intense heat waves, flooding battering electricity, water systems
Voices // 23 hours ago
Intense heat waves, flooding battering electricity, water systems
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Increasingly, extreme heat and storms are putting roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure under stress.
U.S. Constitution is the soul of the nation
Voices // 2 days ago
U.S. Constitution is the soul of the nation
Joe Biden faces what he calls two possibly existential conflicts. The first is the struggle between autocracy and democracy. The second is the fight for the soul of the nation against "MAGA Republicans."
In rush to curtail abortion, states adopt stew of definitions for life
Voices // 3 days ago
In rush to curtail abortion, states adopt stew of definitions for life
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- As life-preserving medical technology advanced in the 20th century, doctors and families were faced with a thorny decision, one with weighty legal and moral implications: How should we define when life ends?
Political overconfidence is bad for democracy
Voices // 1 week ago
Political overconfidence is bad for democracy
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Many Americans think they know much more about politics than they really do, which can lead to a breakdown in the ability to learn from one another about political issues and events.
Inflation Reduction Act can help with energy efficiency home improvements
Voices // 1 week ago
Inflation Reduction Act can help with energy efficiency home improvements
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Energy efficiency can save homeowners and renters hundreds of dollars a year, and the new Inflation Reduction Act includes a wealth of home improvement rebates and tax incentives to help Americans secure those saving.
World may be entering phase of dangerous coexistence
Voices // 1 week ago
World may be entering phase of dangerous coexistence
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The seven decades following the hardening of the Cold War through today can strategically be portrayed as the passage of three different MADs.
Focused agenda, policy expertise can help Congress members be effective
Voices // 1 week ago
Focused agenda, policy expertise can help Congress members be effective
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Americans dislike Congress, especially when it fails to act on pressing problems. They are then surprised by legislative accomplishments on climate change, gun control and maintaining competitiveness with China.
Conservative Christians' opposition to homosexuality is not an ancient teaching
Voices // 1 week ago
Conservative Christians' opposition to homosexuality is not an ancient teaching
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The newly formed "Diocese of the Southern Cross" has broken away from the Anglican Church of Australia to form a denomination committed to a highly conservative position on sexuality and marriage equality.
Deplatforming online extremists reduces their followers -- but there's a price
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Deplatforming online extremists reduces their followers -- but there's a price
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Research suggests deplatforming can reduce the activity of nefarious actors on social media sites. But as they migrate elsewhere, they may become more hateful and toxic.
Michigan kidnap plot convictions highlight danger of conspiracies to democracy
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Michigan kidnap plot convictions highlight danger of conspiracies to democracy
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Two of the six men facing federal charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were found guilty by a federal jury on Tuesday. It will be important to see how militias respond to these convictions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'
British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Rising seas could destroy millions of U.S. acres in decades
Rising seas could destroy millions of U.S. acres in decades
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement