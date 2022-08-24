Massive disruptions, political divide are testing America's resilience

A video of former President Donald Trump is played during a House committee hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 28. File Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- America has had some close calls. After the Revolution and well into the 19th century, while protected by two oceans, America remained vulnerable to outside interlopers from Europe. The British burned Congress and the White House in the War of 1812 and a war with British Canada loomed. The Civil War could have partitioned America at the Mason-Dixon line. And if the Japanese generals guessed right and America had been shocked and awed into some form of forced peace following the attack on Pearl Harbor, America's first language may not have been English. Advertisement

Today, if the polls are accurate, over three-quarters of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track. A strong majority fear some form of a civil war will break out. Twenty-million Americans believe that only violence will fix the broken government in Washington. And, for the first time in the history of polling, no former and current president, Congress, and the Supreme Court were concurrently ever held in such low standing and high disregard.

Advertisement

Abroad, America has taken on China and Russia as chief adversaries without necessarily remembering that two front conflicts are often lost. War warnings over Taiwan flitted across the media after two congressional delegations visited that island. And the war in Ukraine risks expanding beyond those borders.

Right now, the 2024 presidential elections could be between two old men, one approaching 80 and the second well into that decade. No matter who wins control of Congress, geriatrics abound on both sides. While Congress "passed" significant legislation on semiconductor chips and science and on a partisan basis -- the oxymoronic named Inflation Reduction Act -- vitriol-filled politics show no sign of abating. Indeed, it's quite the opposite as the November election approaches.

Perhaps one of the most sinister warnings is not that both parties violently disagree on virtually everything. It is that each views the other as evil. Regardless of whether the Jan. 6 hearings in Congress and the investigations in Georgia and New York on possible crimes committed by former President Donald Trump, intensified by the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, lead to indictments, the prospect of a former president standing trial and possibly running for re-election in jail is perhaps too bizarre for even a Hollywood movie.

Advertisement

However, that the Trump Corp.'s chief financial officer has pleaded guilty to various crimes, as did Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen and that Rudy Giuliani is under investigation is not good news for the former president.

America has been in trouble before. But never has that trouble come when the globe has been under so many simultaneous attacks of massive disruptions caused by nature, including pandemics, natural disasters and violent weather extremes, concurrently with great power rivalries having no obvious off-ramps to prevent catastrophe. The last such rivalries brought World War I.

Yet, no serious elected leader has publicly acknowledged these dangers to the nation or acted to prevent them. Most White Houses work on the principle that bad news is a dish that should rarely leave the kitchen. In an election year, the opposition will elevate bad news to deafening proportions in eviscerating the administration. In this process, allegations need not respect truth or fact in condemning the other side -- a further aberration of current American politics.

That a majority of Republicans still assert the 2020 presidential election was stolen is no more surprising than the significant number of Senate Republicans who disdain Trump in private while support and even praise him in public.

Advertisement

If one were Russian President Vladimir Putin with his KGB instincts or Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Sun Tzu genes, exploiting these conditions should be no surprise. Misinformation, disinformation, propaganda and "deep fakes" are very much in evidence to weaken a "decaying and corrupt America." Vladimir Lenin had it right. "Give the capitalists [i.e., America] enough rope and they will hang themselves with it."

Are conditions that hopeless? After all, anyone betting against America would have lost all, or most, of their wagers. The nation has proven its resilience many times. After the 1918-20 Spanish flu and World War I, the nation embarked on the greatest economic boom in its history, although that ended abruptly with the 1929 crash.

One grim prospect: Imagine hundreds of Jan. 6-like attacks to destroy, occupy or damage local, state and federal buildings and offices over the coming months or years. And then ask why this will not happen. You cannot.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

Advertisement

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.