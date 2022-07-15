Trending
Advertisement
Voices
July 15, 2022 / 8:38 AM

Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs

By Struan Stevenson
Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs
Activists opposing the government of Iran place the images of victims of state-sponsored executions of political prisoners in 1988 in Iran, on the east front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington in 2019. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.

It should also accelerate investigations by the United Nations into the genocidal butchery.

Advertisement

In their case against Noury, under universal jurisdiction, the Swedish judiciary cited evidence that many political prisoners who supported the main opposition movement, the People's Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), were executed between July 30 and Aug. 16, 1988 in the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, where he was assistant to the deputy prosecutor.

The indictment stated that Noury was "suspected of participating, together with other perpetrators, in these mass executions and, as such, intentionally taking the lives of a large number of prisoners, who sympathized with the Mojahedin and, additionally, of subjecting prisoners to severe suffering, which is deemed torture and inhuman treatment."

Advertisement

The Swedish prosecutors gathered extensive evidence from witnesses and survivors of the 1988 massacre. Their testaments were horrifying. Witness after witness recounted how Noury helped with the selection of MEK prisoners who were brought before a summary court, where they were asked simply if they still supported the MEK. If, during an arbitrary 2-minute hearing, they answered yes, they were immediately blindfolded and led to the so-called "death corridor" by Noury, where he would order them to stand in line, sometimes for hours, before escorting them to the execution chamber, where they would be made to watch other prisoners being hanged, before being executed themselves.

Nouri often attended and participated in the hanging of prisoners. One witness survived to provide testimony because he had fainted at the sight of his fellow prisoners being hanged.

Noury's sentence will send a resounding message to the mullahs that there can be no impunity for crimes against humanity and genocide. It can only be hoped that the news from the Stockholm court will also be heard in Belgium, where the core principles of European justice were dealt a severe blow last week.

RELATED White House: Iran preparing to send drones to Russia

EU attempts to appease the mullahs' regime reached their apex with the approval in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Belgian Parliament of a scandalous Belgium-Iran Treaty to enable the exchange of prisoners. If approved by the Belgian parliament, terrorist prisoners of Iranian nationality in Belgium and prisoners of Belgian nationality held hostage in Iran, will be exchanged and allowed to serve their prison sentences in their respective home countries. But in a groveling act of appeasement to Iran, the treaty will also allow amnesty to be granted to the exchanged prisoners.

Advertisement

The intention of the treaty, without doubt, is the release from prison of the Iranian terrorist diplomat Assadollah Assadi and his three co-conspirators. The EU appeasers clearly hope that this may improve their chances of resurrecting the deeply flawed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, implemented by U.S. President Barack Obama in 2015 and unilaterally abandoned by President Donald Trump in 2018.

The EU appeasers have tried desperately to resurrect the zombie deal for the past four years, but the mullahs have refused to cooperate unless sanctions are lifted, enabling them to kick-start their crumbling economy. The EU's main appeasers see this as a prime way of acquiring Iranian oil and gas, to fill the vacuum left by the Russian war in Ukraine. It is a classic act of appeasement and a classic betrayal of the core principles of European justice.

RELATED First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime

Assadi and his co-conspirators were tried in Belgium in 2021 for attempting to bomb a mass opposition rally at Villepinte near Paris in 2018. According to the verdict in the Antwerp Court, Assadi was a senior agent of the Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security. He was using the cover of being a diplomat in the Iranian Embassy in Vienna to enable him to plan a bomb attack that would have caused carnage on European soil, potentially killing hundreds of men, women, and children.

Advertisement

Evidence from the Belgian prosecutor showed how Assadi had brought the professionally assembled 550 gm TATP bomb on a commercial flight to Vienna from Tehran in his diplomatic bag and passed it, together with an envelope containing €22,000, to two of his co-conspirators. The court was told that Assadi had instructed them how to prime and detonate the device. A third co-conspirator was posted at the Villepinte rally as a lookout. Already this year, the mullahs saw a Belgian appeal court extend the prison terms of Assadi's three co-conspirators.

There is no doubt Assadi's terrorist plot was ordered from the highest echelons of the regime, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the president at that time Hassan Rouhani and then-foreign Minister Javad Zarif. The EU should have demanded they be held to account, but predictably, Europe's high representative for foreign affairs and security -- Josep Borrell -- said nothing and did nothing. He is one of the arch appeasers of the regime, as is Charles Michel, former Belgian prime minister, now president of the European Council, who has repeatedly confirmed his support for reopening dialogue with the criminal regime in Iran.

There is no doubt that if these convicted terrorists are allowed to return to Iran, under the terms of the reprehensible Belgium-Iran Treaty, they will be hailed as heroes and probably promoted. Their release from prison in Belgium will make a complete mockery of justice and send the clearest signal to Iran that they can use their embassies and diplomats in Europe to conduct terrorist attacks with impunity. Indeed, they will be encouraged to take further European hostages to hold as bargaining chips for future prisoner exchanges. Belgium will become the mullahs' headquarters for planning terrorist atrocities in Europe.

Advertisement

The court's verdict in Stockholm will be worthless if Sweden follows the example of the Belgian appeasers and allows Noury to be exchanged for hostages held in Iran on trumped-up charges. If the EU's appeasers allow these killers and perpetrators of evil to escape the judgment of our courts and to be freed, the founding principles of European justice will be forever shattered. The theocratic regime's terrorists must he held to account and must face the justice of our courts.

Indeed, Sweden could double-down on their court's verdict by indicting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for genocide and crimes against humanity under universal jurisdiction. That would reinforce the core principles of European justice and send the strongest possible message to the Belgian appeasers that there can be no impunity for terrorists and murderers.

Struan Stevenson is the coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change. He was a member of the European Parliament representing Scotland (1999-2014), president of the Parliament's Delegation for Relations with Iraq (2009-14) and chairman of the Friends of a Free Iran Intergroup (2004-14). He is an international lecturer on the Middle East and president of the European Iraqi Freedom Association.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Advertisement

Read More

Biden, Israeli PM Lapid sign joint declaration to improve security, prevent nuclear Iran

Latest Headlines

Tools for stopping mass shootings: proactive prevention, follow-up, training
Voices // 1 day ago
Tools for stopping mass shootings: proactive prevention, follow-up, training
July 14 (UPI) -- Research highlights three top ways we can mitigate and/or respond to mass attacks right now: through proactive prevention, relentless follow-up, and diligent preparation and training.
When muddling through no longer works: U.S. needs leadership, competence
Voices // 2 days ago
When muddling through no longer works: U.S. needs leadership, competence
Consider this image of America's ship of state as a magnificently huge vessel hurtling at great speed into uncharted waters whose rudders are locked and whose powerful engines cannot be stopped.
U.S. abortion restrictions unlikely to influence more liberal global trends
Voices // 3 days ago
U.S. abortion restrictions unlikely to influence more liberal global trends
July 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade bucks a clear worldwide trend. In countries from Iceland to Zambia, abortion restrictions have been lifted over the last two decades, not tightened.
Militant White identity politics on display in GOP ads featuring guns
Voices // 3 days ago
Militant White identity politics on display in GOP ads featuring guns
July 11 (UPI) -- Republican Eric Greitens, a candidate for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat, shocked viewers with a new online political ad in June that encouraged his supporters to go "RINO hunting."
Abortion ruling worsens access to reproductive healthcare for women of color
Voices // 1 week ago
Abortion ruling worsens access to reproductive healthcare for women of color
July 8 (UPI) -- In a mere few days after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization, at least seven states banned abortion.
Ukraine is losing war; West must massively step up military aid
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine is losing war; West must massively step up military aid
July 7 (UPI) -- Western weapons have helped Ukraine hold the line, and are likely to continue to do so. They will, however, be unable to impose strategically meaningful costs on Russia's leaders.
When government becomes disruptive, the world is at great risk
Voices // 1 week ago
When government becomes disruptive, the world is at great risk
Disruption is threatening the future survival of American society and its political system as we know it.
Russia's oil is in long-term decline; Ukraine war has only added to problem
Voices // 1 week ago
Russia's oil is in long-term decline; Ukraine war has only added to problem
July 5 (UPI) -- Immediately after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, world oil prices jumped above $100 per barrel, hitting $130 for Brent crude on March 8.
'Digital iron curtain': Russia's grip on online access threatens global Internet
Voices // 2 weeks ago
'Digital iron curtain': Russia's grip on online access threatens global Internet
July 1 (UPI) -- Since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine in late February, Russian Internet users have experienced what has been dubbed the descent of a "digital iron curtain."
WNBA star Brittney Griner's release uncertain as trial begins in Russia
Voices // 2 weeks ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner's release uncertain as trial begins in Russia
June 30 (UPI) -- Although a Russian court ruled that WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention may be extended for six more months, her trial on drug charges begins Friday, giving her supporters hope that her release is possible.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Florida Red Lobster
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Florida Red Lobster
Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado elections official over bond violation
Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado elections official over bond violation
45 nations commit to collaborating on Russian war crimes investigations
45 nations commit to collaborating on Russian war crimes investigations
Texas sues Biden administration over guidance on emergency abortions
Texas sues Biden administration over guidance on emergency abortions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement