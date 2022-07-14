Trending
Advertisement
Voices
July 14, 2022 / 7:56 AM

Tools for stopping mass shootings: proactive prevention, follow-up, training

By Richard H. Donohue & John S. Hollywood
Tools for stopping mass shootings: proactive prevention, follow-up, training
A participant of the March Fourth rally to ban assault weapons holds a sign for Eduardo Uvaldo, a victim of the Highland Park, Ill., mass shooting, outside the Senate office building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Independence Day celebrations come to a tragic ending; a simple trip to the grocery store and a day at school turn deadly.

These recent events in Highland Park, Ill., Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, have once again brought the issue of mass shootings to the forefront of the national conversation. Policymakers took some steps aimed at helping reduce gun violence with the recent passage of a bipartisan law, but there are some additional clear, concrete steps communities, policymakers and law enforcement could take today to help protect society from mass attacks.

Advertisement

For the last two years, our team analyzed over 600 cases related to mass attacks, including over 300 that were stopped in advance. We reviewed reports and resources related to these events, and interviewed dozens of subject matter experts to learn more about effective (and ineffective) prevention and response strategies.

Advertisement

From all of this, we developed an online educational toolkit, funded by the National Institute of Justice, to provide practical strategies and guidance on deterring, mitigating and responding to mass attacks. Our research highlights three top ways we can mitigate and/or respond to mass attacks right now: through proactive prevention, relentless follow-up, and diligent preparation and training.

RELATED Survivors of mass shootings push for 'real change' in rally at U.S. Capitol

Proactive prevention

Of the cases we examined, more than half were foiled in advance of a mass attack. Almost two-thirds of the clues leading to foiling mass attacks came from the public, with the most important warning signs being serious intentions and preparations to carry out attacks. Examples of intentions to kill include describing (often online) how they are inspired by past attacks or an extremist cause to kill, or describing how they feel they have no choice or are compelled to kill.

Clues related to planning attacks include showing off weapons they want to use, studying how to kill, compiling arsenals of weapons without a benign explanation and site probing. Just recently, a tip reporting overhearing a plot led to stopping a mass shooting at a Fourth of July celebration in Richmond, Va.

RELATED Biden praises bipartisan gun law: 'We're opening door to get much more done'

Awareness and the simple reporting of alarming behavior is the first step in preventing a mass attack. There is a need for more detailed public education on reporting that provides more information on what the most concerning signs are, how to report them and why members of the public should report.

Advertisement

Without engaging community members, the first link necessary to preventing mass attacks can be broken. Prevention needs to be linked in-and-across communities, tying together resources from schools, to the private sector and to law enforcement, among others. Mental health support systems are vital -- as is trust in law enforcement to assist citizens. The latter is especially challenged in today's environment; it is incumbent on police agencies to foster trust and be accountable for their actions.

Relentless follow-up

Once warning signs have been reported, follow-up is critical across community networks. Communities must build prevention teams to tie together information and resources ahead of time, and not wait for an attack to happen.

Warning signs, tips and threats should be assessed by community-based teams and shared with other communities, as well as state- and federal-level partners as necessary. Within teams, each case needs to be led by a single point of contact to lead the assessment and follow-up, ensuring that agreed-to actions are completed. Information simply cannot be left in the field and balls cannot be dropped.

Diligent training, preparation

People and communities need to be trained and educated on what they can do to respond to attacks. This includes, but goes well beyond, the "run, hide, fight" we -- and our children -- have become accustomed to. Advance planning and training are required of all agencies and partners who will jointly respond to mass attacks. This is not just for law enforcement -- it is also for fire, EMS, emergency management and for owners and security managers responsible for protecting public locations.

Advertisement

Diligent training isn't limited to responding to an event in the minutes it unfolds. Being prepared and having resources to support the community after a mass attack (or other tragedy) is key. This includes being prepared to offer mental health and emotional support for first responders, victims and survivors and the critical need for effective communications skills.

Supporting mass attack defenses

In order to foster the prevention and mitigation efforts, there needs to be institutional support. Even though mass attacks are rare, communities can't wait to put these elements together. Federal resources are available. Individual agencies or municipalities can work together to increase their ability to fund and staff efforts, and can leverage existing threat assessment and emergence response-planning efforts

Policymakers could provide key support, as well. First, there could be a need to build on "See Something, Say Something" to provide the public more details on what is most important to look for and how to report it. Second, education and support on detecting, reporting and assessing suspicious gun acquisition attempts could help, as trying to build up arsenals is a key detectable part of mass shootings plots. Third, law enforcement officers may need guidance on how to conduct the wellness checks that provide the initial contact, evaluation and support for a person reported to be at risk.

Advertisement

Finally, more support, best practices development, and education for both the multi-agency threat assessment and response teams may also help avoid new tragedies. Providing this support, and resourcing the needed preparation, could help to realize the wisdom of one of our interviewed experts: "Heroes are made because they prepare for an incident."

Richard H. Donohue is a policy researcher and John S. Hollywood is a senior operations researcher at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corp.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

March Fourth rally to ban assault weapons

A young girl participating in the March Fourth rally to ban assault weapons holds a "Uvalde Strong" sign outside the Senate office buildings at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 13, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Read More

First funerals held for victims of July 4 parade shooting

Latest Headlines

When muddling through no longer works: U.S. needs leadership, competence
Voices // 1 day ago
When muddling through no longer works: U.S. needs leadership, competence
Consider this image of America's ship of state as a magnificently huge vessel hurtling at great speed into uncharted waters whose rudders are locked and whose powerful engines cannot be stopped.
U.S. abortion restrictions unlikely to influence more liberal global trends
Voices // 1 day ago
U.S. abortion restrictions unlikely to influence more liberal global trends
July 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade bucks a clear worldwide trend. In countries from Iceland to Zambia, abortion restrictions have been lifted over the last two decades, not tightened.
Militant White identity politics on display in GOP ads featuring guns
Voices // 2 days ago
Militant White identity politics on display in GOP ads featuring guns
July 11 (UPI) -- Republican Eric Greitens, a candidate for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat, shocked viewers with a new online political ad in June that encouraged his supporters to go "RINO hunting."
Abortion ruling worsens access to reproductive healthcare for women of color
Voices // 6 days ago
Abortion ruling worsens access to reproductive healthcare for women of color
July 8 (UPI) -- In a mere few days after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization, at least seven states banned abortion.
Ukraine is losing war; West must massively step up military aid
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine is losing war; West must massively step up military aid
July 7 (UPI) -- Western weapons have helped Ukraine hold the line, and are likely to continue to do so. They will, however, be unable to impose strategically meaningful costs on Russia's leaders.
When government becomes disruptive, the world is at great risk
Voices // 1 week ago
When government becomes disruptive, the world is at great risk
Disruption is threatening the future survival of American society and its political system as we know it.
Russia's oil is in long-term decline; Ukraine war has only added to problem
Voices // 1 week ago
Russia's oil is in long-term decline; Ukraine war has only added to problem
July 5 (UPI) -- Immediately after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, world oil prices jumped above $100 per barrel, hitting $130 for Brent crude on March 8.
'Digital iron curtain': Russia's grip on online access threatens global Internet
Voices // 1 week ago
'Digital iron curtain': Russia's grip on online access threatens global Internet
July 1 (UPI) -- Since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine in late February, Russian Internet users have experienced what has been dubbed the descent of a "digital iron curtain."
WNBA star Brittney Griner's release uncertain as trial begins in Russia
Voices // 2 weeks ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner's release uncertain as trial begins in Russia
June 30 (UPI) -- Although a Russian court ruled that WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention may be extended for six more months, her trial on drug charges begins Friday, giving her supporters hope that her release is possible.
America's two-front defense strategy is a ticking time bomb
Voices // 2 weeks ago
America's two-front defense strategy is a ticking time bomb
Warning to the Biden administration, looking at threats from Russia and China: Those who start two-front wars lose.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Flooding leads to dozens missing in Virginia, evacuations at Tennessee campground
Family opts for open casket for funeral of Jayland Walker, shot 60 times by police
Family opts for open casket for funeral of Jayland Walker, shot 60 times by police
Ex-CIA programer convicted of 'brazen' theft of agency secrets
Ex-CIA programer convicted of 'brazen' theft of agency secrets
Men indicted for stealing Eagles' 'Hotel California' lyrics
Men indicted for stealing Eagles' 'Hotel California' lyrics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement