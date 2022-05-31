Trending
Advertisement
Voices
May 31, 2022 / 9:23 AM

U.N. environmental diplomacy has evolved since first conference 50 years ago

By Mihaela Papa, Tufts University
U.N. environmental diplomacy has evolved since first conference 50 years ago
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the Climate Action Summit at the 74th General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters at in New York City on September 23, 2019. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- In 1972, acid rain was destroying trees. Birds were dying from DDT poisoning, and countries were contending with oil spills, contamination from nuclear weapons testing and the environmental harm of the Vietnam War. Air pollution was crossing borders and harming neighboring countries.

At Sweden's urging, the United Nations brought together representatives from countries around the world to find solutions. That summit -- the U.N. Conference on the Human Environment, held in Stockholm 50 years ago on June 5-16, 1972 -- marked the first global effort to treat the environment as a worldwide policy issue and define the core principles for its management.

Advertisement

The Stockholm Conference was a turning point in how countries thought about the natural world and the resources that all nations share, like the air.

It led to the creation of the U.N. Environment Program to monitor the state of the environment and coordinate responses to the major environmental problems. It also raised questions that continue to challenge international negotiations to this day, such as who is responsible for cleaning up environmental damage, and how much poorer countries can be expected to do.

Advertisement

The Stockholm Conference began on June 5, 1972. File Photo by Yutaka Nagata/United Nations

On the 50th anniversary of the Stockholm Conference, let's look at where half a century of environmental diplomacy has led and the issues emerging for the coming decades.

The Stockholm Conference, 1972

From a diplomacy perspective, the Stockholm Conference was a major accomplishment.

RELATED NRA evolved from machine gun ban to blocking most firearm restrictions

It pushed the boundaries for a U.N. system that relied on the concept of state sovereignty and emphasized the importance of joint action for the common good. The conference gathered representatives from 113 countries, as well as from U.N. agencies, and created a tradition of including nonstate actors, such as environmental advocacy groups. It produced a declaration that included principles to guide global environmental management going forward.

The declaration explicitly acknowledged states' "sovereign right to exploit their own resources pursuant to their own environmental policies, and the responsibility to ensure that activities within their jurisdiction or control do not cause damage to the environment of other States or of areas beyond the limits of national jurisdiction." An action plan strengthened the U.N.'s role in protecting the environment and established UNEP as the global authority for the environment.

Advertisement

The Stockholm Conference also put global inequality in the spotlight. Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi questioned the urgency of prioritizing environmental protection when so many people lived in poverty. Other developing countries shared India's concerns: Would this new environmental movement prevent impoverished people from using the environment and reinforce their deprivation? And would rich countries that contributed to the environmental damage provide funding and technical assistance?

RELATED Where is America headed? It's no longer an academic question

The Earth Summit, 1992

Twenty years later, the 1992 U.N. Conference on Environment and Development -- the Earth Summit -- in Rio de Janeiro provided an answer. It embraced sustainable development -- development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. That paved the way for political consensus in several ways.

First, climate change was making it clear that human activities can permanently alter the planet, so the stakes were high for everyone. The imperative was to establish a new global partnership mobilizing states, key sectors of societies and people to protect and restore the health of the Earth's ecosystems.

Second, economic development, environmental protection and social development were treated as interdependent.

Finally, while all countries were expected to pursue sustainable development, it was acknowledged that developed countries had more capacity to do so and that their societies placed greater pressures on the environment.

Advertisement

The Earth Summit produced the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, laying the foundation for global climate negotiations that continue today; the Convention on Biological Diversity; nonbinding Forest Principles; and an overarching action plan to transition to sustainability.

Progress, but major challenges ahead

The increasing awareness of environmental challenges over the past 50 years has led to the spread of national environmental agencies and the growth of global environmental law.

The world has pulled together to stop the destruction of the ozone layer, phase out leaded gasoline and curb the pollutants from burning fossil fuels that create acid rain. In 2015, U.N. member countries adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals with measurable targets and signed the Paris climate agreement. Countries in 2022 committed to develop a treaty to reduce pollution from plastics. Climate change and sustainable resource use have also become higher priorities in foreign policymaking, international organizations and corporate boardrooms.

But while environmental diplomacy has demonstrated that progress is possible, the challenges the world still faces are immense.

Greenhouse gas concentrations are still increasing, and rising temperatures are fueling devastating wildfires, heat waves and other disasters. More than a million plant and animal species are threatened with extinction, potentially leading toward the worst loss of life on the planet since the time of dinosaurs. And 99% of the global population breathes air that exceeds World Health Organization guidelines for pollutants.

Advertisement

The next 50 years: Trends to watch

As environmental diplomacy heads into its next 50 years, climate change, biodiversity and effects on human health are high on the agenda. Here are a few newer trends that also bear watching.

The idea of a circular economy is gaining interest. People produce, consume and throw away billions of tons of materials every year, while recycling or reusing only a small percentage. Ongoing efforts to create a more circular economy, which eliminates waste and keeps materials in use, can help mitigate climate change and restore natural systems.

Advocacy for rights of nature and animal rights is becoming more prominent in environmental diplomacy.

Outer space is another theme, as it increasingly becomes a domain of human exploration and settlement ambitions with the growth of private space travel. Space junk is accumulating and threatening Earth's orbital space, and Mars exploration raises new questions about protecting space ecosystems.

The 50th anniversary of the Stockholm Conference is an important opportunity to think about development rights and responsibilities for the future while using environmental diplomacy today to preserve and regenerate the Earth.The Conversation

Advertisement

Mihaela Papa is an adjunct assistant professor in Sustainable Development and Global Governance at The Fletcher School at Tufts University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

Read More

Ukraine war could boost tensions between U.S., China over Taiwan

Latest Headlines

Ukraine war could boost tensions between U.S., China over Taiwan
Voices // 4 days ago
Ukraine war could boost tensions between U.S., China over Taiwan
May 27 (UPI) -- China is becoming "more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad," according to the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
NRA evolved from machine gun ban to blocking most firearm restrictions
Voices // 5 days ago
NRA evolved from machine gun ban to blocking most firearm restrictions
May 26 (UPI) -- The mass shootings at a New York supermarket and an elementary school in Texas just 10 days apart are stirring the now-familiar national debate over guns. Inevitably, many blame the NRA for thwarting stronger gun laws.
Where is America headed? It's no longer an academic question
Voices // 6 days ago
Where is America headed? It's no longer an academic question
Where is America headed? This is no longer an idle or academic question. It could be existential.
For Philippines under new President Marcos, cold hard truths lie ahead
Voices // 1 week ago
For Philippines under new President Marcos, cold hard truths lie ahead
May 24 (UPI) -- The prospects for the Philippines under newly elected President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos have as much to do with a murky past as they do with modern challenges.
Mike Pompeo offers momentous support for Iranian opposition
Voices // 1 week ago
Mike Pompeo offers momentous support for Iranian opposition
May 23 (UPI) -- When Mike Pompeo visited the main democratic Iranian opposition movement, the People's Mojahedin of Iran, in Albania, he may have recalled a Thomas Jefferson quote: "When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty."
Baby formula industry primed for disaster before key factory closed
Voices // 1 week ago
Baby formula industry primed for disaster before key factory closed
May 20 (UPI) -- The conditions that led to a shortage of baby formula were set in motion long before the February closure of the Similac factory tipped the United States into a crisis.
Loop Current, fueler of monster hurricanes, looking a lot like year of Katrina
Voices // 1 week ago
Loop Current, fueler of monster hurricanes, looking a lot like year of Katrina
May 19 (UPI) -- A current of warm tropical water is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
Mark Esper's code of duty, honor collided with Donald Trump's chaos
Voices // 1 week ago
Mark Esper's code of duty, honor collided with Donald Trump's chaos
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper's book is a stunning indictment of President Donald Trump, who Esper ultimately believed was unfit for office.
In Midwestern schools, LGBTQ teachers face discrimination, hate and their own fears
Voices // 2 weeks ago
In Midwestern schools, LGBTQ teachers face discrimination, hate and their own fears
May 17 (UPI) -- The national debate about LGBTQ issues in schools has come to the Midwest. In the wake of the passage of Florida's so-called "don't say gay" law, more than a dozen other states have proposed similar legislation.
Ireland's abortion ban was a story of suffering and death
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Ireland's abortion ban was a story of suffering and death
May 16 (UPI) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States, the nation may find itself on a path similar to that trod by the Irish people from 1983 to 2018.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
No bail for Chicago suspect charged with setting homeless man on fire
No bail for Chicago suspect charged with setting homeless man on fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement