Trending
Advertisement
Voices
May 25, 2022 / 6:00 AM

Where is America headed? It's no longer an academic question

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
1/3
Where is America headed? It's no longer an academic question
That Democrats in the House may vote to indict Republican members for defying subpoenas issued by the Jan. 6 committee would be reciprocated by the GOP if it held the majority. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Where is America headed? This is no longer an idle or academic question. It could be existential. While that alone is a highly startling admission, consider how the United States was created.

The most trenchant statement in the Declaration of Independence, arguably, is not equality of men and by extension women. Rather, "When government becomes destructive, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it and establish a new one!"

Advertisement

That precipitated a successful revolution in 1776. What happens in 2026 or indeed sooner? The trajectory of the nation is not good.

As argued in my latest book, The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large, of the seven major disruptors, failed and failing, i.e., destructive, government is the most dangerous. Democrats and Republicans have demonstrated a singular inability to govern. Yes, the U.S. Congress has overwhelmingly agreed to sending $40 billion in aid to Ukraine. And both parties concur that China is the largest clear and present danger to the United States.

Advertisement
RELATED Ally nations have agreed to send new weapons to Ukraine, U.S. defense chief says

But ... Congress is unable and possibly incapable of dealing with the border and immigration; political time bombs in the form of the "4Gs" -- guns, gays, God and gestation periods; debt; and imposing even a patina of civility and compromise in deliberations. That Democrats in the House may vote to indict Republican members for defying subpoenas issued by the Jan. 6 committee would be reciprocated by the GOP if it held the majority. Public resentment over failure to govern is one reason Congress is held in such contempt.

Internationally, U.S. national security strategy, to be updated shortly, has been to "contain, deter and if war comes defeat" a number of adversaries headed by China and Russia. That strategy, however, has failed to contain and deter Russia from invading Ukraine and China from its aggressive policies. Worse, that strategy is unaffordable, even spending $800 billion a year on national defense, because uncontrolled real annual cost growth exceeds annual defense increases by about $100 billion.

Domestically, violence is becoming widespread. Drug overdose deaths exceeded 100,000 this year and may be increasing -- another sign of social ill health. Depending on how the final Supreme Court decision on Roe vs. Wade in Dobbs vs. Jackson is written, protests in front of the court building could explode as happened on Jan. 6.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden, Quad leaders pledge 'free' Indo-Pacific amid 'dark hour' in Russia-Ukraine war

A country divided 50/50 on virtually every issue, in which opposition is based more on political affiliation than objective differences, vitriol and emotion make resolution almost impossible. As Abraham Lincoln noted, a nation so divided cannot long endure. And as one wing of one political party rejects the results of the 2020 presidential election as "stolen," despite every court decision and legitimate piece of evidence to the contrary, this is highly unhealthy.

Three crucial questions must be addressed. First, is this assessment of America's political health accurate? Second, if it is, what can be done to reverse this condition? Third, can and how can corrective action be implemented?

President Joe Biden ran on uniting the country. So far, that has not worked. The divides have been exacerbated. Republicans have no answer except to win control of Congress in November.

RELATED Drug overdose deaths in U.S. hit record high in 2021, CDC reports

The Fifth Horseman offers several corrective ideas and recommendations. First must be broader public recognition and understanding of the dangerous state of the union and the vital need to relieve and reverse this condition. That requires closer public involvement. Mandatory voting might precipitate that engagement as voting should require greater scrutiny and selection of candidates.

Second, creating a public-private partnership for a National Investment Infrastructure Fund patterned after the greatest economic boom in American history following the end of the 1918-20 Spanish flu pandemic is essential. As Americans bought war bonds in World War II, inflation-adjusted bond guaranteed by the government paying several percent over prime, could raise $3 trillion to $4 trillion above the $1.2 trillion appropriated by Congress.

Advertisement

Oversight would be by both government and private sector personnel. The bonds would be repaid not only through tolls and fees. In those investments in infrastructure technology companies, government would take equity positions, as it did in the Troubled Assets Recovery Program responding to the 2008 financial crisis and made money. That would be repeated.

Last, the president and leaders of Congress must meet and agree to areas of common interest for as long as it takes. If not, beware the Declaration of Independence and destructive government.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

For Philippines under new President Marcos, cold hard truths lie ahead
Voices // 22 hours ago
For Philippines under new President Marcos, cold hard truths lie ahead
May 24 (UPI) -- The prospects for the Philippines under newly elected President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos have as much to do with a murky past as they do with modern challenges.
Mike Pompeo offers momentous support for Iranian opposition
Voices // 1 day ago
Mike Pompeo offers momentous support for Iranian opposition
May 23 (UPI) -- When Mike Pompeo visited the main democratic Iranian opposition movement, the People's Mojahedin of Iran, in Albania, he may have recalled a Thomas Jefferson quote: "When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty."
Baby formula industry primed for disaster before key factory closed
Voices // 4 days ago
Baby formula industry primed for disaster before key factory closed
May 20 (UPI) -- The conditions that led to a shortage of baby formula were set in motion long before the February closure of the Similac factory tipped the United States into a crisis.
Loop Current, fueler of monster hurricanes, looking a lot like year of Katrina
Voices // 5 days ago
Loop Current, fueler of monster hurricanes, looking a lot like year of Katrina
May 19 (UPI) -- A current of warm tropical water is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
Mark Esper's code of duty, honor collided with Donald Trump's chaos
Voices // 1 week ago
Mark Esper's code of duty, honor collided with Donald Trump's chaos
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper's book is a stunning indictment of President Donald Trump, who Esper ultimately believed was unfit for office.
In Midwestern schools, LGBTQ teachers face discrimination, hate and their own fears
Voices // 1 week ago
In Midwestern schools, LGBTQ teachers face discrimination, hate and their own fears
May 17 (UPI) -- The national debate about LGBTQ issues in schools has come to the Midwest. In the wake of the passage of Florida's so-called "don't say gay" law, more than a dozen other states have proposed similar legislation.
Ireland's abortion ban was a story of suffering and death
Voices // 1 week ago
Ireland's abortion ban was a story of suffering and death
May 16 (UPI) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States, the nation may find itself on a path similar to that trod by the Irish people from 1983 to 2018.
Study suggests video games boost intelligence in children
Voices // 1 week ago
Study suggests video games boost intelligence in children
May 13 (UPI) -- Many parents feel guilty when their children play video games for hours on end. Some even worry it could make their children less clever. And, indeed, that's a topic scientists have clashed over for years.
Wealthy nations carving up space and its riches, leaving others behind
Voices // 1 week ago
Wealthy nations carving up space and its riches, leaving others behind
May 12 (UPI) -- Satellites help run the Internet and television and are central to the Global Positioning System. Nations that don't have their own satellites providing these services rely on other countries.
Containment, deterrence an illusory strategy with Russia, China
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Containment, deterrence an illusory strategy with Russia, China
For 75 years, containment and deterrence were foundational for American and Western strategic thinking. But are both still relevant?
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
Scientists discover fossil of massive flying 'Dragon of Death'
Scientists discover fossil of massive flying 'Dragon of Death'
14-year-old boy found guilty of murdering 12-year-old girl in Britain
14-year-old boy found guilty of murdering 12-year-old girl in Britain
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania back yard
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania back yard
Southern Baptist leaders vow to release secret list of accused sex abusers
Southern Baptist leaders vow to release secret list of accused sex abusers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement