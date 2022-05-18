Trending
Advertisement
Voices
May 18, 2022 / 6:00 AM

Mark Esper's code of duty, honor collided with Donald Trump's chaos

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
1/3
Mark Esper's code of duty, honor collided with Donald Trump's chaos
Then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks to the media as President Donald Trump looks on at the White House in 2020. File Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rarely have serving secretaries of state called their president a "[expletive] moron." Rex Tillerson did.

Mark Esper, the 27th secretary of defense did not go quite that far in his memoir, Sacred Oath. However, Esper's description of Donald Trump and his White House during Esper's 15 months of service could hardly have been more profane, not in language but in a stunning indictment of a president who Esper ultimately believed was unfit for office.

Advertisement

As defense secretary, Esper would become torn between his alma mater West Point's codes of "duty, honor and country" and "cadets do not lie, cheat or steal or tolerate those that do" with a boss he described as incapable of discerning reality, truth and fact from his own opinions and instincts. As harsh as that condemnation was, other senior members of that administration told me that it was impossible to understate how chaotic, undisciplined and flawed the Trump White House was.

Advertisement

All White Houses fall victim to leaks, internal dissent, bad press and scandal in part because the demands of the presidency exceed the capacity of any individual or administration to control and because, in Washington, politics are a blood sport. Presidents and their administrations are routinely savaged in the press and by the out-of-power party.

RELATED Esper memoir says Trump asked about firing missiles in Mexico, shooting protesters

Infighting and palace intrigue abound in all administrations, as well as colossal errors in judgment, whether the Watergate break-in during the Nixon administration and Bill Clinton's affair with an intern leading to impeachment or George W. Bush's disastrous policies that led to losing two wars.

Yet, in telling his story, Esper cites many instances of why Trump was such a dangerous president and why Esper believed it was his duty to remain in office to restrain the White House from committing destructive acts. Esper had clear defense and national security credentials.

A 1986 West Point graduate, he was awarded the Douglas MacArthur prize for leadership as a senior. In the first Gulf War, he won a bronze star. After leaving the Army, Esper served in staff positions in both houses of Congress, earned a PhD and served as a deputy assistant secretary of defense. Before joining the Trump administration, his last job in the private sector was the Raytheon Corp.'s chief lobbyist.

Advertisement
RELATED Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper drops suit over memoir redactions

In November 2017 Esper was sworn in as Army Secretary. The Army Chief was Gen. Mark Milley, who would be chosen as Trump's second chairman of the joint chiefs. Esper and Milley developed an unusually close relationship. On July 23, 2019, after serving for two months as acting secretary of defense and confirmed 90-8 by the Senate, Esper formally assumed the post. It was here that Esper and Trump collided.

The book's most riveting run-ins have been well reported. Among them were Trump's threats to recall two retired generals to active duty to court martial them for disloyalty and launching missile strikes against Mexican drug cartels and then denying responsibility. According to Esper, Trump neither understood nor had any use for posse comitatus, the law barring the military from conducting law enforcement duties.

That led Trump to consider invoking the Insurrection Act to use the military to put down the riots and violence following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. It was Esper's vocal opposition to using the military in that capacity that would finally end his tenure after the November election. As Esper wrote, for the next five months, he was awaiting a dismissal call every day.

Advertisement
RELATED Judge dismisses lawsuits against federal officials in Lafayette Square protest

Esper records how he attempted to redirect what he considered Trump's most ill-conceived orders, such as directing substantial force reductions in Germany and Afghanistan. However, the authority of a subordinate to override a presidential directive would have seemed best resolved by resignation or a private meeting in the Oval Office. Neither occurred.

Overlooked by the press and book reviews was the unique interaction between Esper, nicknamed "Yesper" by Trump, and Milley. Self-described as "battle buddies" in the book, Milley was as much a father and father confessor to Esper as he was principal military adviser.

The strength of the book is not its revelations about a president. Rather, it is as an unintended case study about the moral dilemma of dealing with a president whose actions contradicted the values and principles of a key subordinate. In an impossible situation, rather than resign, Esper stayed, hoping to keep the president from going off the rails or appointing a yes man successor -- a questionably noble effort that ultimately led to Esper's firing and, more importantly, failed.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

Advertisement

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

In Midwestern schools, LGBTQ teachers face discrimination, hate and their own fears
Voices // 21 hours ago
In Midwestern schools, LGBTQ teachers face discrimination, hate and their own fears
May 17 (UPI) -- The national debate about LGBTQ issues in schools has come to the Midwest. In the wake of the passage of Florida's so-called "don't say gay" law, more than a dozen other states have proposed similar legislation.
Ireland's abortion ban was a story of suffering and death
Voices // 1 day ago
Ireland's abortion ban was a story of suffering and death
May 16 (UPI) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States, the nation may find itself on a path similar to that trod by the Irish people from 1983 to 2018.
Study suggests video games boost intelligence in children
Voices // 4 days ago
Study suggests video games boost intelligence in children
May 13 (UPI) -- Many parents feel guilty when their children play video games for hours on end. Some even worry it could make their children less clever. And, indeed, that's a topic scientists have clashed over for years.
Wealthy nations carving up space and its riches, leaving others behind
Voices // 5 days ago
Wealthy nations carving up space and its riches, leaving others behind
May 12 (UPI) -- Satellites help run the Internet and television and are central to the Global Positioning System. Nations that don't have their own satellites providing these services rely on other countries.
Containment, deterrence an illusory strategy with Russia, China
Voices // 1 week ago
Containment, deterrence an illusory strategy with Russia, China
For 75 years, containment and deterrence were foundational for American and Western strategic thinking. But are both still relevant?
It's time for a new U.S.-Korea alliance for a free, unified peninsula
Voices // 1 week ago
It's time for a new U.S.-Korea alliance for a free, unified peninsula
May 10 (UPI) -- A small group of civil society stakeholders from South Korea, North Korea, the United States, Japan and China recently convened in the mountains of Virginia to address the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.
If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, there's no guarantee of abortions in liberal states
Voices // 1 week ago
If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, there's no guarantee of abortions in liberal states
May 9 (UPI) -- Liberal policymakers are quickly positioning their states as abortion havens after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion indicating that the court could overturn Roe vs. Wade was made public.
Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory
Voices // 1 week ago
Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory
May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad.
Russian weapons depend on Western components, despite arms embargo
Voices // 1 week ago
Russian weapons depend on Western components, despite arms embargo
May 5 (UPI) -- The U.K. government has launched an inquiry into how British-manufactured components have made their way into Russian weapons systems, despite an arms embargo being in operation since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
Vladimir Putin's potential use of nuclear weapons can't be dismissed
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Vladimir Putin's potential use of nuclear weapons can't be dismissed
The question haunting Washington and other capitals is whether Russian President Vladimir Putin might resort to using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas water tower leak makes Johnny Cash silhouette appear to be urinating
Arkansas water tower leak makes Johnny Cash silhouette appear to be urinating
Toddler uses mom's phone to order 31 cheeseburgers delivered
Toddler uses mom's phone to order 31 cheeseburgers delivered
Reports: China Eastern Airlines crash may have been intentional
Reports: China Eastern Airlines crash may have been intentional
Amber Heard wraps up testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard wraps up testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Johns Hopkins students invent edible 'Tastee Tape' to keep burritos together
Johns Hopkins students invent edible 'Tastee Tape' to keep burritos together
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement