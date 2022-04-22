Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 22, 2022 / 8:10 AM

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter would restrict, rather than promote, free speech

By Jaigris Hodson, Royal Roads University
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter would restrict, rather than promote, free speech
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is trying to take over Twitter. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- In mid-April, Elon Musk made public his desire to acquire Twitter, make it a private company and overhaul its moderation policies.

Citing ideals of free speech, Musk claimed, "Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square, so it's just really important that people have the, both the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law."

Advertisement

While making Twitter free for all "within the bounds of the law" seems like a way to ensure free speech in theory, in practice, this action would actually serve to suppress the speech of Twitter's most vulnerable users.

My team's research into online harassment shows that when platforms fail to moderate effectively, the most marginalized people may withdraw from posting to social media as a way to keep themselves safe.

Advertisement
RELATED SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites into space

Withdrawal responses

In various research projects since 2018, we have interviewed scholars who have experienced online harassment, surveyed academics about their experiences with harassment, conducted in-depth reviews of literature detailing how knowledge workers experience online harassment, and reached out to institutions that employ knowledge workers who experience online harassment.

Overwhelmingly, throughout our various projects, we've noticed some common themes:

  • Individuals are targeted for online harassment on platforms like Twitter simply because they are women or members of a minority group (racialized, gender non-conforming, disabled or otherwise marginalized). The topics people post about matter less than their identities in predicting the intensity of online harassment people are subjected to.
  • Men who experience online harassment often experience a different type of harassment than women or marginalized people. Women, for example, tend to experience more sexualized harassment, such as rape threats.
  • When people experience harassment, they seek support from their organizations, social media platforms and law enforcement, but often find the support they receive is insufficient.
  • When people do not receive adequate support from their organizations, social media platforms and law enforcement, they adopt strategies to protect themselves, including withdrawing from social media.
Advertisement
RELATED Elon Musk details financing plan for Twitter buyout offer

This last point is important, because our data show that there is a very real risk of losing ideas in the unmoderated Twitter space that Musk says he wants to build in the name of free speech.

Or in other words, what Musk is proposing would likely make speech on Twitter less free than it is now, because people who cannot rely on social media platforms to protect them from online harassment tend to leave the platform when the consequences of online harassment become psychologically or socially destructive.

Arenas for debate

RELATED Elon Musk says he would eliminate pay for Twitter's board

Political economist John Stuart Mill famously wrote about the marketplace of ideas, suggesting that in an environment where ideas can be debated, the best ones will rise to the top. This is often used to justify opinions that social media platforms like Twitter should do away with moderation in order to encourage constructive debate.

This implies that bad ideas should be taken care of by a sort of invisible hand, in which people will only share and engage with the best content on Twitter, and the toxic content will be a small price to pay for a thriving online public sphere.

The assumption that good ideas would edge out the bad ones is both counter to Mill's original writing and the actual lived experience of posting to social media for people in minority groups.

Advertisement

Mill advocated that minority ideas be given artificial preference in order to encourage constructive debate on a wide range of topics in the public interest. Importantly, this means that moderation of online harassment is key to a functioning marketplace of ideas.

Regulation of harassment

The idea that we need some sort of online regulation of harassing speech is borne out by our research. Our research participants repeatedly told us that the consequences of online harassment were extremely damaging. These consequences ranged from burnout or inability to complete their work, to emotional and psychological trauma, or even social isolation.

When targets of harassment experienced these outcomes, they often also experienced economic impacts, such as issues with career progression after being unable to complete work. Many of our participants tried reporting the harassment to social media platforms. If the support they received from the platform was dismissive or unhelpful, they felt less likely to engage in the future.

When people disengage from Twitter due to widespread harassment, we lose those voices from the very online public sphere that Musk says he wants to foster. In practice, this means that women and marginalized groups are most likely to be the people who are excluded from Musk's free speech playground.

Advertisement

Given that our research participants have told us that they already feel Twitter's approach to online harassment is limited at best, I would suggest that if we really want a marketplace of ideas on Twitter, we need more moderation, not less. For this reason, I'm happy that the Twitter Board of Directors is attempting to resist Musk's hostile takeover.The Conversation

Jaigris Hodson is an associate professor of interdisciplinary studies at Royal Roads University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee comes amid her declining health, royal backlash
Voices // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee comes amid her declining health, royal backlash
April 21 (UPI) -- A platinum jubilee is unprecedented for the British royal family. While historic, this year's celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne comes at an awkward time for the monarch.
Shock and awe a la Kyiv: the sinking of Russian flagship Moskva
Voices // 2 days ago
Shock and awe a la Kyiv: the sinking of Russian flagship Moskva
The sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship, the 46-year-old Moskva, last week was a stunning example of shock and awe a la Kyiv.
Texas' new standard is abortions for those who can afford to leave Texas
Voices // 2 days ago
Texas' new standard is abortions for those who can afford to leave Texas
April 19 (UPI) -- Texas hasn't outlawed abortion for everyone -- just for those who can't afford to travel to other states and countries where the decision about whether to have a child is left to the person who's pregnant.
Tackling corruption is key to rebuilding Ukraine
Voices // 4 days ago
Tackling corruption is key to rebuilding Ukraine
April 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine's main contribution to reconstruction -- its talented workforce and private sector -- could make their best contribution if long-delayed reforms were undertaken.
Dianne Feinstein faces pressure to end her 30 years in Senate
Voices // 1 week ago
Dianne Feinstein faces pressure to end her 30 years in Senate
April 15 (UPI) -- California's Dianne Feinstein is 88 and has served in the U.S. Senate for almost 30 years. But concerns continue to be raised about whether she is still mentally sharp enough to continue in her current position.
Battle for Ukraine's Donbas will be protracted and bloody
Voices // 1 week ago
Battle for Ukraine's Donbas will be protracted and bloody
April 14 (UPI) -- There will be no peace deals, no cease-fires and no surrenders in Ukraine. The next two months will bring what U.S. defense officials have called "a knife fight" in the Donbas.
Resentment of the West driving Vladimir Putin's barbarism in Ukraine
Voices // 1 week ago
Resentment of the West driving Vladimir Putin's barbarism in Ukraine
April 13 (UPI) -- What is driving Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unconscionable, barbaric invasion of Ukraine? Is Putin in control of his emotions or is he irrational? Here are some possible answers.
Vladimir Putin, czar of macho politics, threatened by gender, sexuality rights
Voices // 1 week ago
Vladimir Putin, czar of macho politics, threatened by gender, sexuality rights
April 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned "gender freedoms" more than once to justify Russia's war against Ukraine and simultaneously crack down on its own citizens.
French election: As Marine Le Pen advances, left-wing vote troubles Emmanuel Macron
Voices // 1 week ago
French election: As Marine Le Pen advances, left-wing vote troubles Emmanuel Macron
April 11 (UPI) -- Despite a poor campaign, centrist French President Macron has emerged in first place, with 27.8% of the vote -- 3 points up on 2017 and better than final opinion polls predicted.
Ukraine war tests evangelicals' support for Putin as leader of conservative values
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Ukraine war tests evangelicals' support for Putin as leader of conservative values
April 8 (UPI) -- A significant subset of the U.S. evangelical community, particularly White conservatives, has been developing a political and emotional alliance with Russia for almost 20 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
Man arrested in stabbing death of New York mother
Man arrested in stabbing death of New York mother
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement