Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 21, 2022 / 8:52 AM

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee comes amid her declining health, royal backlash

By Catherine Ellis, Ryerson University
Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs the service of Thanksgiving for the life of her husband, Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29. The couple were married there in 1947. Andrew died in April 2021. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- A platinum jubilee is unprecedented for the British royal family. While historic, this year's celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne comes at an awkward time for the monarch.

It coincides with concerns about her declining health, ongoing campaigns to remove the queen as head of state, controversy over Prince Andrew's return to the public eye and calls for the royal family to apologize for its role in colonialism and slavery.

Advertisement

But this is not the queen's first annus horribilis (horrible year) and she has proven adept at coming back from low points.

Jubilees are critical to renewing the royal family's relationship with the British people. They simultaneously reinforce the separation of the monarch from her subjects and attempt to integrate the monarchy into everyday life.

Advertisement
RELATED Queen Elizabeth II marks 96th birthday with new photo

History of jubilees

Queen Victoria's first 25 years on the throne were not celebrated with a jubilee because she was mourning the death of her husband, Prince Albert. In 1887, however, Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee was an ambitious event that set the tone for future celebrations.

Her Golden Jubilee reinforced Britain's imperial status with visits from colonial dignitaries, an elaborate procession through London and celebratory events across the British Empire.

RELATED Famous birthdays for April 21: Iggy Pop, Robert Smith

Queen Victoria was in poor health when it was time for her Diamond Jubilee in 1897 but the celebrations were still elaborate and emphasized the queen's role as "mother" of the British Empire.

Britain's first Silver Jubilee honored King George V in 1935 and provided a model for current celebrations. His reign was marked with a month of royal addresses, religious services, a procession through London and festivities throughout the British Empire and Commonwealth.

In the midst of the Great Depression, the jubilee attracted some criticism, but was considered a great success overall -- both a welcome distraction and reinforcement of Britain's global reach.

RELATED Prince Harry on visit to the queen: 'It was really nice to catch up with her'

As Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee approached in 1977, there were questions about the wisdom of celebrating the monarchy during a period of economic crisis, growing nationalism in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and significantly reduced global power for Britain.

Advertisement

The Silver Jubilee proceeded nonetheless with a calendar of events that emphasized tradition and unity at home and abroad. The queen travelled to all parts of the United Kingdom, including a risky trip to Northern Ireland, and visited every country of which she was head of state.

"Jubilee Week" featured the lighting of a symbolic chain of bonfires across Britain, a royal boat trip on the river Thames and thousands of street parties. It demonstrated the capacity of a jubilee to redirect public attention to the stability and legitimacy of the monarchy.

Modern royal jubilees

Recent royal jubilees have shifted from an emphasis on tradition to more community-focused events. In 2002, the Golden Jubilee was an opportunity for the queen to thank her people for "their support and loyalty over her reign" after widespread criticism of the royal family's response to the death of Diana, the princess of Wales.

The queen reprised her travels throughout the United Kingdom and many parts of the former British Empire as millions turned out for a "Jubilee Weekend." The queen also showed her willingness to modernize and connect with the public by hosting a "Party at the Palace" pop concert, which was watched by over 200 million people worldwide and has become a fixture in subsequent jubilees.

Advertisement

Despite predictions that the Golden Jubilee would fail due to declining public support for the monarchy, the success of the celebrations could not be denied. A decade later, a similar combination of tradition and innovation for the queen's Diamond Jubilee pushed her public approval ratings to a new high.

As the queen marks her 96th birthday and undertakes only "light duties," it will be difficult to replicate such celebrations with the Platinum Jubilee.

This year's jubilee

The queen's personal popularity remains high, but support for the monarchy is waning in Britain and the Commonwealth.

The challenge for this year's jubilee is to promote respect for the queen's unique status, while also building public support for her successors -- so far, the signs are not positive.

Prince William's recent tour of the Caribbean was received much more critically than his grandmother's earlier visits. Commonwealth countries, such as Canada, have replaced large-scale jubilee celebrations with DIY resources and grass-roots events, while the Jamaican government has refused to celebrate, citing the jubilee as a symbol of colonialism and oppression.

William acknowledged that his tour had "brought into sharper focus questions about the past and the future" but this year's calendar of events doesn't suggest a reckoning with Britain's colonial past, no matter how necessary.

Advertisement

Instead, Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw on many of the traditions that have bolstered support for monarchs since the early 1800s: the lighting of beacons, the presentation of Jubilee medals, a festive Jubilee Weekend and the Platinum Pageant.

New and old will also come together in more community-oriented events, such as the Big Jubilee Lunch, the Queen's Green Canopy and the Platinum Pudding Competition.

This combination of tradition and novelty has served the queen well in past jubilees. It could succeed again.The Conversation

Catherine Ellis is an associate professor in the Department of History at Ryerson University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Shock and awe a la Kyiv: the sinking of Russian flagship Moskva
Voices // 1 day ago
Shock and awe a la Kyiv: the sinking of Russian flagship Moskva
The sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship, the 46-year-old Moskva, last week was a stunning example of shock and awe a la Kyiv.
Texas' new standard is abortions for those who can afford to leave Texas
Voices // 2 days ago
Texas' new standard is abortions for those who can afford to leave Texas
April 19 (UPI) -- Texas hasn't outlawed abortion for everyone -- just for those who can't afford to travel to other states and countries where the decision about whether to have a child is left to the person who's pregnant.
Tackling corruption is key to rebuilding Ukraine
Voices // 3 days ago
Tackling corruption is key to rebuilding Ukraine
April 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine's main contribution to reconstruction -- its talented workforce and private sector -- could make their best contribution if long-delayed reforms were undertaken.
Dianne Feinstein faces pressure to end her 30 years in Senate
Voices // 6 days ago
Dianne Feinstein faces pressure to end her 30 years in Senate
April 15 (UPI) -- California's Dianne Feinstein is 88 and has served in the U.S. Senate for almost 30 years. But concerns continue to be raised about whether she is still mentally sharp enough to continue in her current position.
Battle for Ukraine's Donbas will be protracted and bloody
Voices // 1 week ago
Battle for Ukraine's Donbas will be protracted and bloody
April 14 (UPI) -- There will be no peace deals, no cease-fires and no surrenders in Ukraine. The next two months will bring what U.S. defense officials have called "a knife fight" in the Donbas.
Resentment of the West driving Vladimir Putin's barbarism in Ukraine
Voices // 1 week ago
Resentment of the West driving Vladimir Putin's barbarism in Ukraine
April 13 (UPI) -- What is driving Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unconscionable, barbaric invasion of Ukraine? Is Putin in control of his emotions or is he irrational? Here are some possible answers.
Vladimir Putin, czar of macho politics, threatened by gender, sexuality rights
Voices // 1 week ago
Vladimir Putin, czar of macho politics, threatened by gender, sexuality rights
April 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned "gender freedoms" more than once to justify Russia's war against Ukraine and simultaneously crack down on its own citizens.
French election: As Marine Le Pen advances, left-wing vote troubles Emmanuel Macron
Voices // 1 week ago
French election: As Marine Le Pen advances, left-wing vote troubles Emmanuel Macron
April 11 (UPI) -- Despite a poor campaign, centrist French President Macron has emerged in first place, with 27.8% of the vote -- 3 points up on 2017 and better than final opinion polls predicted.
Ukraine war tests evangelicals' support for Putin as leader of conservative values
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine war tests evangelicals' support for Putin as leader of conservative values
April 8 (UPI) -- A significant subset of the U.S. evangelical community, particularly White conservatives, has been developing a political and emotional alliance with Russia for almost 20 years.
Will Smith's 'benevolent' sexism: Movies perpetuate idea that women need saving
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Will Smith's 'benevolent' sexism: Movies perpetuate idea that women need saving
April 7 (UPI) -- The Will Smith slap: Although men defending a woman's dignity may appear as an appealing romantic concept, it also assumes certain weaknesses in women.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Arbitrator orders Trump campaign to pay $1.3M to former White House aide
Arbitrator orders Trump campaign to pay $1.3M to former White House aide
Mississippi prison found to have violated inmates' constitutional rights
Mississippi prison found to have violated inmates' constitutional rights
Two USS George Washington shipmates died by suicide one day apart
Two USS George Washington shipmates died by suicide one day apart
Tennessee set to execute man whose lethal injection was delayed 2 years by COVID-19
Tennessee set to execute man whose lethal injection was delayed 2 years by COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement