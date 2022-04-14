Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 14, 2022 / 8:17 AM

Battle for Ukraine's Donbas will be protracted and bloody

By Frank Ledwidge, University of Portsmouth
Battle for Ukraine's Donbas will be protracted and bloody
Ammunition abandoned by Russian forces lies on the side of a road in in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5.  Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- There will be no peace deals, no cease-fires and no surrenders in Ukraine. The next two months will bring what U.S. defense officials have called "a knife fight" in the area the Ukrainian army call "The Joint Forces Operation." We know this region better as Donbas.

For eight years, the two sides have fought there, with Russian regular army elements supplementing separatist units. Now, after defeat in Kyiv, Russian forces are redeploying there to take on Ukraine's best and most experienced units. The battles to come will resemble more the maneuver battles of World War II than those fought around the cities of Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy in the six weeks the war has raged so far. Nonetheless, the Russians are unlikely to prevail.

Advertisement

After their recent defeat in the north, Russia has made some significant changes. Most importantly, an overall commander has been appointed. The importance of this is not the identity or experience of the individual, Col. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov -- rather it is the fact that the Russians will have a single command staff to coordinate and attempt to achieve a single-focused and ostensibly realistic operational objective, instead of three separate competing ones in the north, south and east.

Advertisement

Russia is desperately trying to replace its considerable losses, up to 20% of its force already. Those efforts will make little difference. The conscript troops and reactivated reserves called up recently will not be ready for months. Nonetheless, the force the Russians will amass will be formidable, and with shorter and better established supply lines into Russia, they may be able to avoid some of the appalling foul-ups that have characterized their war so far.

RELATED Russian flagship damaged by explosion off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces

Equally importantly, in theory, they should be able to use their air force to greater effect, being closer to its bases and air defense cover. But recent events have shown that theory is a poor guide to what the Ukrainian air defenses can achieve. Finally, the Russian army has always been and remains very strong in artillery, the arm they call "the Red God of War."

Battles in bulges

These forces are pitched against Ukrainian defenders deployed in several salients or "bulges" -- areas surrounded on three sides by Russian-backed separatists. Throughout military history, these have offered the possibility of trapping enemy forces in "pockets." Military historians will recall the Ypres Salient (1914-18), Verdun (1916), Kursk (1943) and of course the Battle of the Bulge (1944-45) as the most prominent examples of this.

Advertisement
RELATED Australia hits 14 Russian companies with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

The Russians will seek to probe and break through Ukrainian defenses, surround those salients, trap the Ukrainians and annihilate them using their advantages in air and artillery power, or at the very least force them to retreat. Russian-backed separatist troops successfully conducted such an operation on a relatively small scale at the Battle of Debaltseve in February 2015, where artillery was used to devastating effect.

U.S. military analysts report they expect Ukrainian positions in the Severodonetsk Salient, and especially around the town of Sloviansk to be the initial targets for a Russian attempt at encirclement, with an eventual strike at the city of Dnipro -- a major communications and road hub -- to secure the entire region east of the Dneieper River. All of this this is very well known by the Ukrainian commander, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi and his staff. The Russians want quick battles of annihilation. What they will get is a war of attrition.

Ukrainian commanders fully and completely understand from bitter experience the risks of being surrounded. They have demonstrated the qualities of agility and tactical innovation required for this kind of battle. Even better, they know what is coming. NATO air and space reconnaissance and surveillance, as well as Ukraine's own intelligence capabilities will ensure that there will be no surprise attacks.

Advertisement
RELATED EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'

Long war?

With continued and increased Western assistance, Ukraine should be able to sustain a long war better than the Russians. NATO assistance will be vital in firming up the defenders' armored units, giving them a far greater chance to counterattack and retake ground. Retaining some level of control of the air, though, is the single most important factor, which is why retaining and strengthening anti-aircraft missile defenses is an absolute priority.

Despite Russia's advantages in technology and equipment, Ukrainian forces will continue to exploit Russia's chronic and acute weaknesses in logistics and supply.

Finally, it is one of the firmest rules of warfare that a successful attacker should enjoy a 3-to-1 preponderance. Russia's depleted force has nowhere near that preponderance. There are exceptions to this general 3-to-1 rule -- such as the Gulf War of 1991, where a well-led and equipped U.S.-led coalition annihilated a larger and combat-experienced Iraqi army. In such cases, the attackers more than made up for a relative lack of quantity with quality in training, planning and the crucial moral components of cohesion and motivation.

In the spring battles of 2022, it is the defenders, not the attackers, who are in abundant possession of those factors against a Russian army beset by chronic issues of endemic corruption, professionalism and training, which has rendered them apparently incapable of conducting complex operations. These problems are not going away, and will not be solved by a change in command or operational focus.

Advertisement

Above all, the ravages inflicted upon them by the Ukrainian armed forces have cut away at their manpower, equipment and morale. The next battle will begin within the next two weeks. Attempting to predict its precise course is ultimately futile, not even the opposing generals know that. It may well be that the Russian army's fate has already been sealed in what is likely to be a long war.

The single qualification to this may be that Russia could default to escalation using "weapons of mass destruction" of one form or another -- whether tactical nuclear warheads or chemical weapons. Reports from Mariupol that the Russians may already have resorted to the latter would, if proved, show that Russia is prepared to resort to something even more serious if they fear a complete military humiliation in Ukraine.The Conversation

Frank Ledwidge is a senior lecturer in military strategy and law at the University of Portsmouth.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Advertisement

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Resentment of the West driving Vladimir Putin's barbarism in Ukraine
Voices // 1 day ago
Resentment of the West driving Vladimir Putin's barbarism in Ukraine
April 13 (UPI) -- What is driving Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unconscionable, barbaric invasion of Ukraine? Is Putin in control of his emotions or is he irrational? Here are some possible answers.
Vladimir Putin, czar of macho politics, threatened by gender, sexuality rights
Voices // 2 days ago
Vladimir Putin, czar of macho politics, threatened by gender, sexuality rights
April 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned "gender freedoms" more than once to justify Russia's war against Ukraine and simultaneously crack down on its own citizens.
French election: As Marine Le Pen advances, left-wing vote troubles Emmanuel Macron
Voices // 2 days ago
French election: As Marine Le Pen advances, left-wing vote troubles Emmanuel Macron
April 11 (UPI) -- Despite a poor campaign, centrist French President Macron has emerged in first place, with 27.8% of the vote -- 3 points up on 2017 and better than final opinion polls predicted.
Ukraine war tests evangelicals' support for Putin as leader of conservative values
Voices // 6 days ago
Ukraine war tests evangelicals' support for Putin as leader of conservative values
April 8 (UPI) -- A significant subset of the U.S. evangelical community, particularly White conservatives, has been developing a political and emotional alliance with Russia for almost 20 years.
Will Smith's 'benevolent' sexism: Movies perpetuate idea that women need saving
Voices // 1 week ago
Will Smith's 'benevolent' sexism: Movies perpetuate idea that women need saving
April 7 (UPI) -- The Will Smith slap: Although men defending a woman's dignity may appear as an appealing romantic concept, it also assumes certain weaknesses in women.
U.S.' existential battle is with internal political parties, not autocracies abroad
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S.' existential battle is with internal political parties, not autocracies abroad
President Joe Biden has monopolized the international megaphone to rally the "free world" in an existential struggle against autocracy and to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin's reprehensible war on Ukraine.
Revolutionary changes in transportation could slow global warming if done right
Voices // 1 week ago
Revolutionary changes in transportation could slow global warming if done right
April 5 (UPI) -- Revolutionary changes are under way in transportation. More electric vehicles are on the road, people are taking advantage of ride-sharing, and the rise in telework has shifted the way people think about commuting.
Russia's intelligence agencies compete to please isolated Vladimir Putin
Voices // 1 week ago
Russia's intelligence agencies compete to please isolated Vladimir Putin
April 4 (UPI) -- Vladimir Putin has become intolerant of opinions that contradict his preferred course of action and the different security services compete and undertake their own projects in the hope that this pleases him.
Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations have yet to get serious
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations have yet to get serious
April 1 (UPI) -- Another round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey has brought little progress toward a cease-fire, let alone a peace agreement.
Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change
Voices // 1 week ago
Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change
March 31 (UPI) -- Hardcore enthusiasts argue crypto will get people to trust in technology rather than government, which they see as inherently untrustworthy. This ideology leads people to encourage its use while downplaying its risk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
Plasma ejections from the sun could cause damage on Earth, scientists say
Plasma ejections from the sun could cause damage on Earth, scientists say
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
Biden authorizes additional $800 million in Ukrainian military aid
Biden authorizes additional $800 million in Ukrainian military aid
Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of abortion law
Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of abortion law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement