Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 5, 2022 / 8:22 AM

Revolutionary changes in transportation could slow global warming if done right

By Alan Jenn, University of California Davis
1/4
Revolutionary changes in transportation could slow global warming if done right
A driver uses an electric car recharge station in Beijing. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Around the world, revolutionary changes are under way in transportation. More electric vehicles are on the road, people are taking advantage of sharing mobility services such as Uber and Lyft, and the rise in telework during the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way people think about commuting.

Transportation is a growing source of the global greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change, accounting for 23% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions worldwide in 2019 and 29% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

Advertisement

The systemic changes under way in the transportation sector could begin lowering that emissions footprint. But will they reduce emissions enough?

In a new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released Monday, scientists from around the world examined the latest research on efforts to mitigate climate change. The report concludes that falling costs for renewable energy and for electric vehicle batteries, in addition to policy changes, have slowed the growth of climate change in the past decade, but that deep, immediate cuts are necessary to stop emissions growth entirely and keep global warming in check.

Advertisement
RELATED U.N. report urges 'immediate and deep emissions reductions'

The transportation chapter, which I contributed to, homed in on transportation transformations -- some just starting and others expanding -- that in the most aggressive scenarios could reduce global greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by 80% to 90% of current levels by 2050. That sort of drastic reduction would require a major, rapid rethinking of how people get around globally.

Future of EVs

All-electric vehicles have grown dramatically since the Tesla Roadster and Nissan Leaf arrived on the market a little over a decade ago, following the popularity of hybrids.

RELATED CH4 responsible for more than 80% of recent atmospheric methane growth

In 2021 alone, the sales of electric passenger vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, doubled worldwide to 6.6 million, about 9% of all car sales that year.

Strong regulatory policies have encouraged the production of electric vehicles, including California's Zero Emission Vehicle regulation, which requires automakers to produce a certain number of zero-emission vehicles based on their total vehicles sold in California; the European Union's CO2 emissions standards for new vehicles; and China's New Energy Vehicle policy, all of which have helped push EV adoption to where we are today.

Beyond passenger vehicles, many micro-mobility options -- such as autorickshaws, scooters and bikes -- as well as buses, have been electrified. As the cost of lithium-ion batteries decreases, these transportation options will become increasingly affordable and further boost sales of battery-powered vehicles that traditionally have run on fossil fuels.

Advertisement
RELATED Manchin sends letter to SEC opposing climate disclosure rule

An important aspect to remember about electrifying the transportation system is that its ability to cut greenhouse gas emissions ultimately depends on how clean the electricity grid is. China, for example, is aiming for 20% of its vehicles to be electric by 2025, but its electric grid is still heavily reliant on coal.

With the global trends toward more renewable generation, these vehicles will be connected with fewer carbon emissions over time. There are also many developing and potentially promising co-benefits of electromobility when coupled with the power system. The batteries within electric vehicles have the potential to act as storage devices for the grid, which can assist in stabilizing the intermittency of renewable resources in the power sector, among many other benefits.

Other areas of transportation are more challenging to electrify. Larger and heavier vehicles generally aren't as conducive to electrification because the size and weight of the batteries needed rapidly becomes untenable.

For some heavy-duty trucks, ships and airplanes, alternative fuels such as hydrogen, advanced biofuels and synthetic fuels are being explored as replacements for fossil fuels. Most aren't economically feasible yet, and substantial advances in the technology are still needed to ensure they are either low- or zero-carbon.

Advertisement

Other ways to cut emissions

While new fuel and vehicle technologies are often highlighted as decarbonization solutions, behavioral and other systemic changes will also be needed to meet to cut greenhouse gas emissions dramatically from this sector. We are already in the midst of these changes.

Telecommuting: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the explosion of teleworking and video conferencing reduced travel, and, with it, emissions associated with commuting. While some of that will rebound, telework is likely to continue for many sectors of the economy.

Shared mobility: Some shared mobility options, like bike and scooter sharing programs, can get more people out of vehicles entirely.

Car-sharing and on-demand services such as Uber and Lyft also have the potential to reduce emissions if they use high-efficiency or zero-emission vehicles, or if their services lean more toward car pooling, with each driver picking up multiple passengers. Unfortunately, there is substantial uncertainty about the impact of these services. They might also increase vehicle use and, with it, greenhouse gas emissions.

New policies such as the California Clean Miles Standard are helping to push companies like Uber and Lyft to use cleaner vehicles and increase their passenger loads, though it remains to be seen whether other regions will adopt similar policies.

Advertisement

Public transit-friendly cities: Another systemic change involves urban planning and design. Transportation in urban areas is responsible for about 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

Efficient city planning and land use can reduce travel demand and shift transportation modes, from cars to public transit, through strategies that avoid urban sprawl and disincentivize personal cars. These improvements not only decrease greenhouse gas emissions, but can decrease congestion, air pollution and noise, while improving the safety of transportation systems.

How do these advances translate to lower emissions?

Much of the uncertainty in how much technological change and other systemic shifts in transportation affects global warming is related to the speed of transition.

The new IPCC report includes several potential scenarios for how much improvements in transportation will be able to cut emissions. On average, the scenarios indicate that the carbon intensity of the transportation sector would need to decrease by about 50% by 2050 and as much as 91% by 2100 when combined with a cleaner electricity grid to stay within the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) target for global warming.

These decreases would require a complete reversal of current trends of increasing emissions in the transportation sector, but the recent advances in transportation provide many opportunities to meet this challenge.The Conversation

Advertisement

Alan Jenn is an assistant professional researcher in transportation at the University of California, Davis.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Russia's intelligence agencies compete to please isolated Vladimir Putin
Voices // 1 day ago
Russia's intelligence agencies compete to please isolated Vladimir Putin
April 4 (UPI) -- Vladimir Putin has become intolerant of opinions that contradict his preferred course of action and the different security services compete and undertake their own projects in the hope that this pleases him.
Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations have yet to get serious
Voices // 4 days ago
Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations have yet to get serious
April 1 (UPI) -- Another round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey has brought little progress toward a cease-fire, let alone a peace agreement.
Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change
Voices // 4 days ago
Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change
March 31 (UPI) -- Hardcore enthusiasts argue crypto will get people to trust in technology rather than government, which they see as inherently untrustworthy. This ideology leads people to encourage its use while downplaying its risk.
NATO's Article 5: Joe Biden sees it as an ironclad promise
Voices // 6 days ago
NATO's Article 5: Joe Biden sees it as an ironclad promise
With the war in Ukraine raging and Russia's Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons should outside forces cross some undefined "red lines," NATO's Article 5 has understandably received greater attention.
Vehicle-to-home charging is coming as demand for electric vehicles climbs
Voices // 6 days ago
Vehicle-to-home charging is coming as demand for electric vehicles climbs
March 29 (UPI) -- In areas like California and Texas that have suffered large weather-related power failures in recent years, consumers are starting to consider EVs in a new way: as a potential electricity source when the lights go out.
Local governments are attractive targets for cyberattacks
Voices // 1 week ago
Local governments are attractive targets for cyberattacks
March 28 (UPI) -- Local governments, like schools and hospitals, are particularly enticing "soft targets" for cyberattacks. For those attacking such targets, the goal is not necessarily financial reward but disrupting society.
BBC World Service relaunches shortwave service to Ukraine
Voices // 1 week ago
BBC World Service relaunches shortwave service to Ukraine
March 25 (UPI) -- The BBC World Service is restarting four-hour daily shortwave transmissions in English to Ukraine after Russian forces began to deliberately target Ukrainian communications equipment, including the Kyiv television tower.
Use naming, shaming to disrupt Vladimir Putin's 'strong man' attitude
Voices // 1 week ago
Use naming, shaming to disrupt Vladimir Putin's 'strong man' attitude
March 24 (UPI) -- What exactly is the psychology behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's destructive leadership, and what can we do to counteract its negative effects?
Below the radar: failing democracies, Pakistani turmoil and spread of nukes
Voices // 1 week ago
Below the radar: failing democracies, Pakistani turmoil and spread of nukes
American transfixion on Ukraine does not mean other events are on hold and other forces are not at work globally.
Ukraine's women fighters reflect a cultural tradition of feminist independence
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Ukraine's women fighters reflect a cultural tradition of feminist independence
March 22 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of Ukrainian women have taken up arms during the war sparked by Russia's invasion. According to media reports, women constitute as much as 15% to 17% of the Ukrainian fighting force.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Bipartisan negotiators reach deal for $10B in supplemental COVID funding
Bipartisan negotiators reach deal for $10B in supplemental COVID funding
Hubble telescope shows 'gas giant' planet forming in unexpected way
Hubble telescope shows 'gas giant' planet forming in unexpected way
Kansas stages historic rally vs. North Carolina, wins 4th NCAA men's national title
Kansas stages historic rally vs. North Carolina, wins 4th NCAA men's national title
Canadian woman reunited with lost cat after 5 years
Canadian woman reunited with lost cat after 5 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement