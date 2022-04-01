Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 1, 2022 / 8:51 AM

Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations have yet to get serious

By Stefan Wolff, University of Birmingham
Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations have yet to get serious
Firefighters work to put out a fire after missiles struck a fuel storage facility on the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Another round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey has brought little progress toward a cease-fire, let alone a peace agreement. Based on statements by Moscow and Kyiv, it appears that there is some consensus on the issues that need to be negotiated, but little on what the sides might consider acceptable solutions.

The current Ukrainian position is centered around two main issues: neutrality and territorial integrity. The former will require an amendment to the Ukrainian constitution that changes the current commitment to "the irreversibility of the ... Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine" and instead provides for the country's permanent neutral status.

Advertisement

While the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has committed to a referendum on any agreement with Russia, this will not remove the need for a two-thirds majority in the Ukrainian parliament -- the Verkhovna Rada -- and a favorable opinion of the constitutional court on whether the amendments are "are oriented toward the liquidation of the independence or violation of the territorial indivisibility of Ukraine." Both of these are required for constitutional amendments. Moreover, no constitutional amendments are allowed "in conditions of martial law or a state of emergency."

Advertisement

On the one hand, the referendum and the super-majority in the Rada will ensure that any approved deal will have the necessary support in Ukraine. On the other, it limits the "bargaining space" that Zelensky has in his negotiations.

RELATED Ukraine launches first attack on Russian soil; Red Cross to try to evacuate Mariupol again

Neutrality will also require security guarantees. Again, this is something that Russia and Ukraine agree on. But the two sides differ in how they view this. What Russia wants guaranteed is Ukrainian neutrality -- what Ukraine wants guaranteed is its territorial integrity. These are not the same, and they will require different guarantors and guarantee mechanisms.

What the Ukrainian side has in mind is an international treaty under which the guarantor countries "are legally obliged to provide military assistance to our country, in particular in the form of armaments and the closure of the skies" in case of any aggression against Ukraine.

Potential guarantor countries -- apart from the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council -- would include Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland and Israel. As a consequence of this, there would then also need to be two separate, or overlapping, negotiation formats, one between Russia and Ukraine on the substance of neutrality status and one involving them and likely guarantor countries.

Advertisement
RELATED Russian troops leaving Chernobyl, plant operator reports

The second issue on the agenda concerns the country's territorial integrity. Here, Zelensky previously ruled out compromises on the status of Crimea and Donbas -- as well as any territories acquired by Russia since the invasion. At least concerning Crimea, there now seems to be some more flexibility on the Ukrainian side.

Kyiv appears willing to decouple negotiations on the peninsula's future status from those on neutrality and address them separately in a bilateral format with Russia over the course of the next 15 years. But even this would require some minimum consensus with the Kremlin. The two sides would need to agree on the conditions under which these negotiations are delayed, what kind of interim status would apply, and what a final settlement would look like.

Ukraine's neutrality, demilitarization and recognition of Russian territorial gains are still on the table, while "denazification" (or, more literally, regime change) is off the table. According to Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, the sides are discussing "an Austrian or Swedish version of a demilitarized state in Ukraine."

RELATED U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian tech, sanctions evasion networks

The Swedish and Austrian neutrality regimes are in essence voluntary, lack security guarantees for the two countries, and allow them to decide what is permissible under their commitments to neutrality. This has allowed both of them to join the European Union in 1995 and participate in the union's Common Foreign and Security Policy. Given the gulf between these arrangements -- and thus Ukraine's vision of its own future armed neutrality -- and what Russia envisages in terms of a demilitarized neutrality, it is not clear what room for compromise there might be.

Advertisement

Will a deal be possible and how soon?

A lot will depend on the extent to which Russia and Ukraine are willing to make concessions on or across the main issue areas and the extent to which they and the presumptive security guarantors are willing and able to deliver on any deal that might ultimately shape up.

The Russian announcement that it would be scaling back its military operation around Kyiv and "shift" to the south and east has been met with heavy skepticism by Ukraine and its Western partners.

But the announcement also looks like a tentative Russian timeline before negotiations will get serious. Once Russia has established a land bridge to Crimea and satisfied further territorial ambitions east of the River Dnipro in central Ukraine, there might be progress toward a cease-fire and eventually a peace agreement. Yet, the likely cost of intensified operations in this area to both sides will additionally complicate their negotiations.The Conversation

Advertisement

Putin's signing of a decree ordering the mobilization of almost 150,000 new conscripts as part of the annual spring military draft is an ominous sign. It appears that the Russian president is far from finished with his disastrous war in Ukraine.

Stefan Wolff is a professor of international security at the University of Birmingham.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change
Voices // 1 day ago
Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change
March 31 (UPI) -- Hardcore enthusiasts argue crypto will get people to trust in technology rather than government, which they see as inherently untrustworthy. This ideology leads people to encourage its use while downplaying its risk.
NATO's Article 5: Joe Biden sees it as an ironclad promise
Voices // 2 days ago
NATO's Article 5: Joe Biden sees it as an ironclad promise
With the war in Ukraine raging and Russia's Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons should outside forces cross some undefined "red lines," NATO's Article 5 has understandably received greater attention.
Vehicle-to-home charging is coming as demand for electric vehicles climbs
Voices // 3 days ago
Vehicle-to-home charging is coming as demand for electric vehicles climbs
March 29 (UPI) -- In areas like California and Texas that have suffered large weather-related power failures in recent years, consumers are starting to consider EVs in a new way: as a potential electricity source when the lights go out.
Local governments are attractive targets for cyberattacks
Voices // 4 days ago
Local governments are attractive targets for cyberattacks
March 28 (UPI) -- Local governments, like schools and hospitals, are particularly enticing "soft targets" for cyberattacks. For those attacking such targets, the goal is not necessarily financial reward but disrupting society.
BBC World Service relaunches shortwave service to Ukraine
Voices // 1 week ago
BBC World Service relaunches shortwave service to Ukraine
March 25 (UPI) -- The BBC World Service is restarting four-hour daily shortwave transmissions in English to Ukraine after Russian forces began to deliberately target Ukrainian communications equipment, including the Kyiv television tower.
Use naming, shaming to disrupt Vladimir Putin's 'strong man' attitude
Voices // 1 week ago
Use naming, shaming to disrupt Vladimir Putin's 'strong man' attitude
March 24 (UPI) -- What exactly is the psychology behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's destructive leadership, and what can we do to counteract its negative effects?
Below the radar: failing democracies, Pakistani turmoil and spread of nukes
Voices // 1 week ago
Below the radar: failing democracies, Pakistani turmoil and spread of nukes
American transfixion on Ukraine does not mean other events are on hold and other forces are not at work globally.
Ukraine's women fighters reflect a cultural tradition of feminist independence
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine's women fighters reflect a cultural tradition of feminist independence
March 22 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of Ukrainian women have taken up arms during the war sparked by Russia's invasion. According to media reports, women constitute as much as 15% to 17% of the Ukrainian fighting force.
West owes Ukraine much more than arms and admiration
Voices // 1 week ago
West owes Ukraine much more than arms and admiration
March 21 (UPI) -- The real trigger for the West's momentum has been the resistance of Ukraine's people, its armed forces and its president.
Russia's Vladimir Putin not a fascist, totalitarian or revolutionary -- he's a reactionary tyrant
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Russia's Vladimir Putin not a fascist, totalitarian or revolutionary -- he's a reactionary tyrant
March 18 (UPI) -- What Russia's Vladimir Putin retains from the Soviet era is not its utopianism but its late-period security obsession, via his personal background in the KGB.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
Ukraine launches first attack on Russian soil; Red Cross to try to evacuate Mariupol again
Ukraine launches first attack on Russian soil; Red Cross to try to evacuate Mariupol again
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school
12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement