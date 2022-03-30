Trending
NATO's Article 5: Joe Biden sees it as an ironclad promise

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
If Russian President Vladimir Putin thought he could bluff his way not only to deter but to shatter NATO cohesion through challenging Article 5 by threatening or launching an actual attack on NATO, would he do so? Photo b Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik Pool/EPA-EFE

With the war in Ukraine raging and Russia's Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons should outside forces cross some undefined "red lines," NATO's Article 5 has understandably received greater attention, but not necessarily closer scrutiny.

For those who have not studied Article 5, the impression, underscored by U.S. President Joe Biden's repeated assurances is that it is "ironclad." It is not.

Article 5 was in essence a successful bluff that was never called throughout the Cold War. Would NATO have gone to war if attacked by a nuclear superpower? Fortunately, we will never find out. Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine raises this question again unless Biden's commitment to Article 5 has removed any ambiguities and bluffs.

The relevant parts of Article 5 are not definitive and state (emphasis mine): "The parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them...shall be considered an attack against them all and...each of them...will assist the party or arties so attacked by taking...such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force."

Once Article 5 is invoked, all of NATO's 30 governments must approve the use of force or a declaration of war. Article 5 was invoked only once -- on Sept. 12, 2001 -- after the al-Qaida attacks on America. But not every NATO nation went to war in Afghanistan.

Suppose, for example, a Russian cruise or ballistic missile attacked a resupply convoy inside Poland bound for Ukraine. Would that necessitate an Article 5 response? To be more provocative, suppose Russia employed a sub-kiloton nuclear weapon equivalent to 400 or 500 tons of high explosives -- the largest conventional weapon the United States has carries 10 tons -- in a similar attack. Would that constitute Article 5?

If Article 5 were invoked, would all NATO governments agree on using force or declaring war? If the answer were yes, what might be the appropriate responses? If consensus was not reached, how would that affect the alliance and the responses of those members willing to use force?

Of course, these scenarios have been played countless times in countless war games in defense ministries, NATO staffs, war colleges and other venues. But those exercises were academic. Suppose NATO were forced to invoke Article 5 for the second time?

In the United States, the Constitution raises an impossible contradiction. The president is commander-in-chief. Thus, he (or she) can legally order the military into action. But only Congress has the power to declare war.

This contradiction was intensified by the Cold War. Had the Soviet Union launched a first nuclear strike against America, the commander-in-chief would have had only minutes to respond. If a counter-strike were ordered, a de facto war would have been declared without congressional consent. Despite some near misses, this contradiction never arose.

In these Ukraine scenarios with time for deliberations on Article 5, Congress would have to vote to use force or declare war. But suppose one or two members in the Senate chose to filibuster the resolution? Or sufficient members of both Houses, opposing war or fearful of the potentially existential consequences, failed to be present to deny a quorum. And worse, suppose the resolution was divided along party lines with the vice president casting the deciding vote? With today's septic politics, even a nightmare scenario would seem plausible.

Of course, Congress could readily approve a resolution. But then what?

Putin must be aware of these political realities. If Putin thought he could bluff his way not only to deter but to shatter NATO cohesion through challenging Article 5 by threatening or launching an actual attack on NATO, would he do so? On the other hand, as with every Soviet leader during the Cold War, would the escalatory risks deter Putin?

Biden was criticized and even mocked for his ad lib in last week's Warsaw speech of "For God's sake, this man cannot stay in power." Biden and NATO have also declared that none of our forces will be sent to Ukraine. Nor, as Biden has reaffirmed, does he want to start World War III. However, his ironclad commitment to defending "every inch of NATO territory" must be taken very seriously.

Any Russian attack on or against NATO is an entirely different proposition. Putin must know that Biden has proven inflexible on a number of vital issues. Afghanistan is one. Biden said "out." And the United States departed leaving a country in chaos.

Putin better understand that, according to the American president, Article 5 is ironclad. And that is no bluff.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

