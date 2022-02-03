Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Feb. 3, 2022 / 9:02 AM

Amazon land grab: Brazil clearing way for deforestation

By Gabriel Cardoso Carrero & Cynthia S. Simmons & Robert T. Walker, University of Florida

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Imagine that several state legislators decide that Yellowstone National Park is too big. Also imagine that, working with federal politicians, they change the law to downsize the park by a million acres, which they sell in a private auction.

Outrageous? Yes. Unheard of? No. It happens routinely and with increasing frequency in the Brazilian Amazon.

Advertisement

The most widely publicized threat to the Amazonian rainforest is deforestation. Less well understood is that public lands are being converted to private holdings in a land grab we've been studying for the past decade.

Much of this land is cleared for cattle ranches and soybean farms, threatening biodiversity and the Earth's climate. Prior research has quantified how much public land has been grabbed, but only for one type of public land called "undesignated public forests."

RELATED NASA launches climate change-tracking Landsat 9 satellite

Our research provides a complete account across all classes of public land. We looked at Amazonia's most active deforestation frontier, southern Amazonas State, starting in 2012 as rates of deforestation began to increase because of loosened regulatory oversight. Our research shows how land grabs are tied to accelerating deforestation spearheaded by wealthy interests, and how Brazil's National Congress, by changing laws, is legitimizing these land grabs.

Advertisement

How it began

RELATED Study: Up to 50K people in Brazil hospitalized due to wildfire smoke annually

Brazil's modern land grab started in the 1970s, when the military government began offering free land to encourage mining industries and farmers to move in, arguing that national security depended on developing the region. It took lands that had been under state jurisdictions since colonial times and allocated them to rural settlement, granting 150- to 250-acre holdings to poor farmers.

Federal and state governments ultimately designated over 65% of Amazonia to several public interests, including rural settlement. For biodiversity, they created conservation units, some allowing traditional resource use and subsistence agriculture. Leftover government lands are generally referred to as "vacant or undesignated public lands."

Tracking the land grab

RELATED Deforestation in the Amazon threatens one of the world's largest eagle species

Studies have estimated that by 2020, 32% of "undesignated public forests" had been grabbed for private use. But this is only part of the story, because land grabbing is now affecting many types of public land.

Importantly, land grabs now impact conservation areas and Indigenous territories, where private holdings are forbidden.

We compared the boundaries of self-declared private holdings in the government's Rural Environmental Registry database, known as CAR, with the boundaries of all public lands in southern Amazonas State. The region has 50,309 square miles in conservation units. Of these, we found that 10,425 square miles, 21%, have been "grabbed," or declared in the CAR register as private between 2014 and 2020.

Advertisement

In the United States, this would be like having 21% of the national parks disappear into private property.

Our measurement is probably an underestimate, given that not all grabbed lands are registered. Some land grabbers now use CAR to establish claims that could become legal with changes in the law.

Land grabs put the rainforest at risk by increasing deforestation. In southern Amazonas, our research reveals that twice as much deforestation occurred on illegal as opposed to legal CAR holdings between 2008 and 2021, a relative magnitude that is growing.

Pointing to wealth

So who are these land grabbers?

In Pará State, Amazonas State's neighbor, deforestation in the 1990s was dominated by poor family farms in rural settlements. On average, these households accumulated 120 acres of farmland after several decades by opening 4 to 6 acres of forest every few years in clearings visible on satellite images as deforestation patches.

Since then, patch sizes have grown dramatically in the region, with most deforestation occurring on illicit holdings whose patches are much larger than on legal holdings.

Large deforestation patches indicate the presence of wealthy grabbers, given the cost of clearing land.

Land grabbers benefit by selling the on-site timber and by subdividing what they've grabbed for sale in small parcels. Arrest records and research by groups such as Transparency International Brazil show that many of them are involved in criminal enterprises that use the land for money laundering, tax evasion and illegal mining and logging.

Advertisement

In the 10-year period before President Jair Bolsonaro took office, satellite data showed two deforestation patches exceeding 3,707 acres in Southern Amazonas. Since his election in 2019, we can identify nine massive clearings with an average size of 5,105 acres. The clearance and preparation cost for each Bolsonaro-era deforestation patch, legal or illicit, would be about $353,000.

Legitimizing land grabbing

Brazil's National Congress has been making it easier to grab public land.

A 2017 change in the law expanded the legally allowed size of private holdings in undesignated public lands and in rural settlements. This has reclassified over 1,000 square miles of land that had been considered illegal in 2014 as legal in southern Amazonas. Of all illegal CAR claims in undesignated public lands and rural settlements in 2014, we found that 94% became legal in 2017.

Congress is considering two additional pieces of legislation. One would legitimize land grabs up to 6,180 acres, about 9.5 square miles, in all undesignated public forests -- an amount already allowed by law in other types of undesignated public lands. The second would legitimize large holdings on about 80,000 square miles of land once meant for the poor.

Advertisement

Our research also shows that the federal government increased the amount of public land up for grabs in southern Amazonas by shrinking rural settlements by 16%, just over 2,000 square miles, between 2015 and 2020. Large ranches are now absorbing that land. Similar downsizing of public land has affected Amazonia's national parks.

Satellite images over time show how deforestation spread in the Amazon. What can turn this around?

Because of policy interventions and the greening of agricultural supply chains, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon fell after 2005, reaching a low point in 2012, when it began trending up again because of weakening environmental governance and reduced surveillance.

Other countries have helped Brazil with billions of dollars to protect the Amazon for the good of the climate, but in the end, the land belongs to Brazil. Outsiders have limited power to influence its use.

At the U.N. climate summit in 2021, 141 countries -- including Brazil -- signed a pledge to end deforestation by 2030. This pledge holds potential because, unlike past ones, the private sector has committed $7.2 billion to reduce agriculture's impact on the forest. In our view, the global community can help by insisting that supply chains for Amazonian beef and soybean products originate on lands deforested long ago and whose legality is longstanding.The Conversation

Advertisement

Gabriel Cardoso Carrero is a graduate student fellow and PhD candidate in geography; Cynthia S. Simmons is a professor of geography; and Robert T. Walker is a professor of Latin American studies and geography at the University of Florida.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

Latest Headlines

Infrastructure plan's flaw: No one is in charge
Voices // 1 day ago
Infrastructure plan's flaw: No one is in charge
On Nov. 15, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. How much of that bill has already been spent so far? The public will be shocked and probably not surprised by the answer.
New flood maps show U.S. damage rising 26% in next 30 years
Voices // 2 days ago
New flood maps show U.S. damage rising 26% in next 30 years
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Climate change is raising flood risks in neighborhoods across the United States much faster than many people realize.
Brad Pitt's green housing for Hurricane Katrina survivors turned into a nightmare
Voices // 3 days ago
Brad Pitt's green housing for Hurricane Katrina survivors turned into a nightmare
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt's Make It Right Foundation built 109 affordable homes in New Orleans, where many people were displaced by damage wrought by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Now this housing development is in disarray.
Era of consensus passing with retirement of pragmatic Justice Stephen Breyer
Voices // 6 days ago
Era of consensus passing with retirement of pragmatic Justice Stephen Breyer
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Stephen Breyer will leave a legacy that reflects the Supreme Court he joined nearly three decades ago -- less fractious and less partisan than the bench he is reportedly set to leave at the end of the current term.
History shows pandemic can be deadly military adversary
Voices // 1 week ago
History shows pandemic can be deadly military adversary
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Mobilizing for great power conflict is hard enough, but with a new variant of COVID-19 running rampant, the U.S. military would have its hands full if it had to fight tonight.
Amid Ukraine crisis with Russia, NATO needs new strategy now
Voices // 1 week ago
Amid Ukraine crisis with Russia, NATO needs new strategy now
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The standoff over Ukraine has underscored a pressing need for NATO. Even though NATO released its new military strategy of defense and deterrence last year, given the events in Ukraine, that strategy appears dated.
Ukraine crisis could reverse decline of U.S. military presence in Europe
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine crisis could reverse decline of U.S. military presence in Europe
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Up to 8,500 U.S. troops could soon be heading to Eastern Europe -- bolstering an American military presence on the continent that has been in decline since the end of the Cold War.
Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused atmosphere to ring like a bell
Voices // 1 week ago
Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused atmosphere to ring like a bell
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The expansion of the wave front from the Tonga eruption was a particularly spectacular example of the phenomenon of global propagation of atmospheric waves, which has been seen after explosive events like nuclear tests.
Boris Johnson and 'Partygate': He who lives by Brexit sword dies by Brexit sword
Voices // 1 week ago
Boris Johnson and 'Partygate': He who lives by Brexit sword dies by Brexit sword
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Boris Johnson's time as the United Kingdom's prime minister is under immediate threat.
Pandemic's unequal toll on people of color underlines U.S. health inequities
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Pandemic's unequal toll on people of color underlines U.S. health inequities
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- From the earliest days of the pandemic, COVID-19 has wrought a far higher toll in communities of color than in the general population.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader, will address nation
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader, will address nation
Students identified as suspects in Minnesota school shooting
Students identified as suspects in Minnesota school shooting
4 men arrested in connection to Michael K. Williams' overdose death
4 men arrested in connection to Michael K. Williams' overdose death
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement