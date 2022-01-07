Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Jan. 7, 2022 / 8:15 AM

Biden urges America to see truth of Jan. 6 -- and understand its place in history

In his speech, Biden sought to disinfect the body politic with the light of truth.

By John M. Murphy, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
1/5
Biden urges America to see truth of Jan. 6 -- and understand its place in history
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on the Capitol building by supporters of former President Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden closed his speech commemorating and deploring the events of Jan. 6, 2021, by asking God to "bless those who stand watch over democracy."

To "stand watch" is to stand guard, but as a metaphor, it runs deeper. To stand watch on a ship is to keep out a weather eye -- to keep an eye on the sea and sky for potential danger. In this larger sense, Biden's address called on Americans to see the plain truth, to bear witness to the violence of Jan. 6 and survey the coming threats.

Advertisement

As a scholar of presidential rhetoric, I pay attention to metaphors because they often reveal a lot about the ideas, values and beliefs of particular chief executives and, indeed, of the nation as a whole.

Believe with your own eyes

Advertisement
RELATED On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'

Biden's speech of Jan. 6, 2022, is of interest not only because of the circumstances that led to its being necessary, but also because of the visual language it employed.

The speech expressed a powerful faith in the plain truth. It asked Americans to believe their own eyes. That reflects a long philosophical tradition in Western culture equating sight or light with the truth. Yet there's always been a countertradition, one that assumes real power lies in the shadows, conspires behind the curtains.

Former President Donald Trump's fondness for conspiracies is well known -- it was evident in his pushing of the Barack Obama "birther" lie and his reluctance to disavow the QAnon conspiracy.

RELATED Congress marks Jan. 6 anniversary with speeches, moment of silence

It has also shaped the view of many in his party that the 2020 election was somehow "stolen."

In his speech, Biden sought to disinfect the body politic with the light of truth. He did so in several ways.

Biden shaped the nation's memory of Jan. 6 by what Americans saw that day. It was a violent attack, he said, an effort to overturn a fair election and overthrow American democracy.

RELATED 'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York

To make that definition vivid, he repeatedly urged audience members, "Close your eyes," asking them to see again what people saw that day. A mob dragging, stomping, attacking police officers. Rioters using flagpoles as spears. Confederate flags in Statuary Hall. A gallows on the Capitol lawn, readied for the vice president of the United States.

Advertisement

Recognize that violence for what it was, Biden urged. Ignore the excuses that have been made since. See the truth.

'Dagger at the throat of democracy'

Not only did the president ask the nation to see Jan. 6 clearly, he also asked us to understand its place in history.

Biden asked the audience to look at Statuary Hall, the chamber within the U.S. Capitol from which Biden spoke. It wasn't just a convenient backdrop for his address. It is a record of history, symbolized by the statue of Clio, the classical muse of history, who stood watch over the Capitol and recorded all that happened there.

History saw Confederate flags and knew they had never appeared before in this sacred space. History saw police dying in defense of the Capitol and knew that had never happened before in this space. History saw, in Biden's words, "a dagger at the throat" of democracy -- a powerful visual image.

History saw the facts -- they were plain and clear for all to see. The former president was defeated. He lost by millions of votes. Republican judges and politicians rejected his conspiracies.

This is the visual language of democracy. Democracies, Biden asserted, face their problems and recognize reality. They do not fall victim to shadows or what Biden described as Trump's "big lie." The truth is right there for all Americans to see, plain and clear. The Conversation

Advertisement

John M. Murphy is a professor of communication at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

President Joe Biden, members of Congress mark anniversary of Capitol attack

Former Vice President Dick Cheney (R) and his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., walk through the U.S. Capitol on the one-year anniversary of the riot by supporters loyal to former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

U.S. military presence abroad faces domestic, foreign opposition
Voices // 1 day ago
U.S. military presence abroad faces domestic, foreign opposition
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- As the United States draws down its military presence in Afghanistan and other conflict zones, it remains an influential global player.
Possibility of a Jan. 6 redux shows bleakness of American politics
Voices // 2 days ago
Possibility of a Jan. 6 redux shows bleakness of American politics
Can a Jan. 6 attack happen again -- and in how much political danger is the nation and its democracy?
Capitol attack showed Americans the real danger of conspiracy theories
Voices // 2 days ago
Capitol attack showed Americans the real danger of conspiracy theories
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Americans had to confront a new reality when an angry mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: Some of their fellow citizens were in the grips of a false reality and had resorted to violence to support it.
Facial expressions seem to help humans trust medical robots
Voices // 4 days ago
Facial expressions seem to help humans trust medical robots
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Robots, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems are increasingly being used in hospitals around the world. They help with a range of tasks, from surgical procedures and taking vital signs to helping with security.
E.O. Wilson's study of insects drove urgent call for conservation
Voices // 1 week ago
E.O. Wilson's study of insects drove urgent call for conservation
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- E.O. Wilson recognized that refusal to acknowledge the Earth's limits, coupled with the unsustainability of perpetual economic growth, had set humans well on their way to ecological oblivion.
Grading America by the preamble to the Constitution reveals deficiencies
Voices // 1 week ago
Grading America by the preamble to the Constitution reveals deficiencies
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Whether or not schools, colleges and universities still issue report cards, one is desperately needed to grade how well or badly the United States is doing at home and abroad.
Misinformation could be a growing challenge in 2022, experts predict
Voices // 1 week ago
Misinformation could be a growing challenge in 2022, experts predict
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Offering a sense of what 2022 could hold, three researchers weigh in on the evolution of misinformation on social media.
Desmond Tutu earned respect, love of millions
Voices // 1 week ago
Desmond Tutu earned respect, love of millions
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu earned the respect and love of millions of South Africans and the world, carving out a permanent place in their hearts and minds.
Sen. Joe Manchin's Build Back Better opposition is a political balancing act
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Sen. Joe Manchin's Build Back Better opposition is a political balancing act
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better demonstrates his effort to balance support for government programs that will benefit people in West Virginia with the social conservatism that many adhere to.
Omicron, political divisions paint grim outlook for 2022
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Omicron, political divisions paint grim outlook for 2022
The arrival of Omicron and the extraordinary mutations that may have created a far more contagious virus paints what could be a very grim picture for 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown
Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown
Message in a bottle crosses Atlantic Ocean from Maryland to Ireland
Message in a bottle crosses Atlantic Ocean from Maryland to Ireland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement