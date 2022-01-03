Advertisement
Voices
Jan. 3, 2022 / 8:24 AM

Facial expressions seem to help humans trust medical robots

By Joel Pinney, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Facial expressions seem to help humans trust medical robots
Canbot robots show different facial expressions and designs. Photo courtesy of Joel Pinney/The Conversation

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Robots, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems are increasingly being used in hospitals around the world. They help with a range of tasks, from surgical procedures and taking vital signs to helping out with security.

Such "medical robots" have been shown to help increase precision in surgeries and even reduce human error in drug delivery through their automated systems. Their deployment into care homes has also shown they have the capability to help reduce loneliness.

Advertisement

Many people will be familiar with the smiling face of the Japanese Pepper robots (billed in 2014 as the world's first robot that reads emotions). Indeed, "emotional" robot companions are now widely available. But despite the apparent technical and emotional advantages, research shows that a clear majority refuse to trust robots and machines with important and potentially life-saving roles.

Advertisement

To be clear, I'm not saying robots should replace human doctors and nurses. After all, people who are scared and ill don't forget the experience of someone holding their hand, explaining complicated issues, empathizing and listening to their worries. But I do think robots will play a vital role in the future of healthcare and dealing with possible future pandemics.

RELATED Robotic cat may help people with dementia, researchers say

So I am on a mission to understand why some people are reluctant to trust medical robots. My research investigates the applications of robot intelligence. I am particularly interested in how different robotic facial expressions and design elements, like screens on the face and chest, may contribute to the construction of a medical robot that people will more readily trust.

Past research has shown that our facial cues can influence a person's ability to trust. So to begin with, I conducted a questionnaire with 74 people from across the world and asked them if they would trust a robot doctor in everyday life. Only 31% of participants said yes. People were also reluctant to see robots take on other high-risk jobs, such as police officer and pilot.

Advertisement

'Facial' expressions

RELATED Technology enables researchers to teach robots to think like humans

To establish how to build a robot that exuded trustworthiness, I began to look into a range of facial expressions, designs and modifications to the Canbot-U03 robot. This robot was selected for its non-intimidating appearance, standing only about 16 inches tall. It forms part of the Canbot family and is advertised as a "sweet companion and caring partner" for "24 hours of unconditional companionship and house managing."

Once I'd found my robot, I decided to incorporate psychological research that has suggested that facial expressions can help to determine trustworthiness. Smiling indicates a trusting nature while angry expressions are associated with dishonesty, for example.

With this in mind, I began looking at the facial expressions of the robot and how the manipulation of these features may improve human/robot interaction.

RELATED Winged microchip is the world's smallest human-made flying structure

As expected, those robots which represented "happy/smiling" faces were generally accepted and trusted more. Meanwhile, robots with distorted, angry and unfamiliar faces were classed as "uncertain and uncomfortable" and intrinsically untrustworthy.

The uncanny valley

I also designed a robot with human eyes -- that took on the most human characteristics. Surprisingly, this was also largely unaccepted, with 86% of participants saying they disliked its appearance.

Participants said they wanted a robot that resembled humans with a face, a mouth and eyes but -- crucially -- not an identical representation of human features. In other words, they still wanted them to look like a robot, not some unsettling cyborg hybrid.

Advertisement

These findings align with a phenomenon called the "uncanny valley," which states that we accept robots with a human likeness -- but only up to a certain point. Once we cross this point, and the robot looks too human, our acceptance of it can swiftly go from positive to negative.

The chest screen also provides an additional platform for conveying information and trust. In a hospital, this may be used for communicating data to patients and staff. For me, the interest lies in how both facial and chest screens can work together to communicate the trustworthiness of this information.

To evaluate the influence of both facial and chest screens, we introduced a range of distinctive modifications. For example, there were hand-drawn faces, happy cartoon faces and cyborg faces, as well as cracked and blurry screens or screens with error messages on them.

We asked participants to decide which robot was displaying the correct answer to complex mathematical problems, based solely on the robot's appearance. This was carried out under strict time constraints. The complicated equation relied on the participant to trust the robot's visual appearance to decide which answer they felt was honest -- and therefore correct. The vast number of participants were repeatedly only drawn to trusting the robot that had a happy or neutral face.

Advertisement

So the combination of facial expressions and what is displayed on the screen is important. For serious medical messages, a serious or impassive "face" would be needed to impart a serious statement. But general communication with patients may require a more empathetic or happy appearance.

I believe that building more human characteristics into robot design will help build trust. But we also have to be aware of the limits.The Conversation

Joel Pinney is a PhD candidate in data visualization, robotics and creative computing at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

E.O. Wilson's study of insects drove urgent call for conservation
Voices // 4 days ago
E.O. Wilson's study of insects drove urgent call for conservation
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- E.O. Wilson recognized that refusal to acknowledge the Earth's limits, coupled with the unsustainability of perpetual economic growth, had set humans well on their way to ecological oblivion.
Grading America by the preamble to the Constitution reveals deficiencies
Voices // 5 days ago
Grading America by the preamble to the Constitution reveals deficiencies
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Whether or not schools, colleges and universities still issue report cards, one is desperately needed to grade how well or badly the United States is doing at home and abroad.
Misinformation could be a growing challenge in 2022, experts predict
Voices // 6 days ago
Misinformation could be a growing challenge in 2022, experts predict
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Offering a sense of what 2022 could hold, three researchers weigh in on the evolution of misinformation on social media.
Desmond Tutu earned respect, love of millions
Voices // 6 days ago
Desmond Tutu earned respect, love of millions
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu earned the respect and love of millions of South Africans and the world, carving out a permanent place in their hearts and minds.
Sen. Joe Manchin's Build Back Better opposition is a political balancing act
Voices // 1 week ago
Sen. Joe Manchin's Build Back Better opposition is a political balancing act
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better demonstrates his effort to balance support for government programs that will benefit people in West Virginia with the social conservatism that many adhere to.
Omicron, political divisions paint grim outlook for 2022
Voices // 1 week ago
Omicron, political divisions paint grim outlook for 2022
The arrival of Omicron and the extraordinary mutations that may have created a far more contagious virus paints what could be a very grim picture for 2022.
Mich. school shooting: Charging parents for child's alleged crimes not unprecedented
Voices // 1 week ago
Mich. school shooting: Charging parents for child's alleged crimes not unprecedented
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Many were surprised when James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy accused of killing four classmates at Oxford High School in Michigan, were charged in the tragedy.
Kim Jong Un's decade in power: Starvation, repression, brutal rule
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Kim Jong Un's decade in power: Starvation, repression, brutal rule
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- By the grim metric of fatalities in the first 10 years of a dictator's rule, North Korea's Kim Jong Un has yet to match the records set by his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, or father, Kim Jong Il.
Texas ducks the federal courts with abortion law, inspiring copycats
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Texas ducks the federal courts with abortion law, inspiring copycats
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Texas' government has become a laboratory for bad ideas.
Poland's border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Poland's border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Poland is planning to build a wall along its border with Belarus, primarily to block migrants fleeing the Middle East and Asia. But the wall would also divide the ancient Białowieża Forest, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine
Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine
Two new outbreaks of bird flu reported at farms in northern Israel
Two new outbreaks of bird flu reported at farms in northern Israel
Terrifying video shows moment a man is struck by lightning during storm
Terrifying video shows moment a man is struck by lightning during storm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement