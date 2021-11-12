Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Nov. 12, 2021 / 8:24 AM

COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry

By Jeremy Moss, UNSW
1/5
COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry
Protesters gather to demand urgent action to avert disastrous climate change at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on September 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- For the Glasgow, Scotland, climate summit to be judged a success, a key outcome had to be that parties agree the majority of the world's fossil fuel reserves need to be left in the ground.

As recent research suggests, 89% of coal and 59% of gas reserves need to stay in the ground if there's to be even a 50% chance of global temperature rise staying under the crucial limit of 1.5℃ this century.

Advertisement

The summit, COP26, has not lived up to that ambition because there are too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry to exploit.

Some promising proposals have been put forward, including the pledge to cut methane emissions, some increased emissions reductions targets at the national level, limits to deforestation and ending some overseas funding of fossil fuels. On Thursday, 13 countries launched a new alliance to end gas and oil production within their borders, led by Denmark and Costa Rica.

RELATED World leaders hope for landmark climate agreement on final day of COP26 summit

But most proposals suffer either from a lack of ambition or a lack of participation from key countries.

Take the pledge to cut methane emissions. Some of the biggest methane emitters such as Russia, China and Australia failed to sign up. Similarly, the plan to phase out coal allows some signatories such as Indonesia to keep building coal-fired power plants.

Advertisement

What these proposals and, indeed, the whole COP process, suffer from is an inability to address the fact that if we're to avoid the worst of climate change, we simply can't keep extracting fossil fuels.

RELATED Volcanoes hastened Chinese dynasties' collapse, researchers call it a warning

While national governments and their negotiators remain willing to listen to the interests of fossil fuel lobbyists, the COP process will continue to be riddled with loopholes that will derail the achievement of real targets. Five big loopholes come to mind.

1. Subsidies and finance

Much has been made of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a global coalition of financial institutions that aims to accelerate the decarbonization of the economy.

RELATED U.S., China announce surprise agreement to work together on climate change

But many of its efforts will be undermined while governments continue to subsidize the fossil fuel industry. With fossil fuel subsidies globally running at $11 million every minute, GFANZ is insufficient to halt emissions because subsidizing the cost of production and sale of fossil fuels continues to make the industry feasible.

Moreover, GFANZ is voluntary, when we need commitments to be binding. It also includes banks who have recently provided $575 billion in fossil fuel finance to some of the world's biggest polluters.

Governments should not wait for future COPs to address this issue. Countries such as Australia should immediately start reining in the subsidies that make the industry profitable and should not entertain new subsidies, such as the National Party's proposal in Australia for a coal rail line to Gladstone.

Advertisement

2. New production

Despite the overwhelming evidence that most of the world's fossil fuel reserves must stay in the ground, governments are still approving new projects. The U.K. government has 40 fossil fuel projects in the pipeline despite being host of COP26.

Australia, too, continues to approve new gas and coal developments. The NSW government has approved eight new projects since 2018, despite the state's target of 50% emissions reduction by 2030.

Until future climate negotiations put a ban on new fossil fuel projects and agree to a clear and rapid phase out of current production levels, the fossil fuel industry will continue to thrive.

3. Business as usual

A further loophole for the fossil fuel industry is how it's being allowed to continue its huge levels of production because it has committed (in some cases) to making its operations greener.

Measures such as carbon capture and storage and offsetting have been touted by some governments as solutions to bringing the industry's emissions down. But these are not real solutions if they simply allow fossil fuel production and use to continue at dangerous levels.

While offsetting will have to play a role in reducing emissions in some hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation and agriculture, it is not a substitute for genuine cuts to fossil fuel use and misleadingly gives the impression fossil fuel companies are going green.

Advertisement

4. Influence

These loopholes that allow fossil fuel production are, of course, no accident. The largest group of representatives at COP26 were from the fossil fuel industry.

One of the striking and disturbing characteristics of government approaches to climate change is the impact of fossil fuel companies on decision making. It's hard to think of other issues (smoking, peace negotiations) where we tolerate this kind of influence.

The industry's influence on successive Australian governments has been well documented, with over $136.8 million in donations recorded between 1999 and 2019.

Having a display by gas company Santos (a major donor to Australian political parties) at Australia's COP26 pavilion rightly provoked ridicule.

5. Decoupling production

The failure to address these loopholes will mean the production of fossil fuels in countries like Australia will continue for much longer than it should.

The fact there are still willing buyers for fossil fuel assets such as BHP's Queensland coal mines indicates investors are anticipating years of profits (and few climate liabilities) from fossil fuels, despite the measures proposed at COP26.

One of the most glaring failures of COP26 is the failure to connect emission cuts with production cuts. Nowhere is this more apparent than in countries such as Norway, which have impressive domestic reduction targets (55% by 2030) yet continue to champion fossil fuel production through oil and gas exploration.

Advertisement

A key to progress at future COPs and domestically is ending the false idea one can make progress on climate by cutting domestic emissions while simultaneously supporting fossil fuel production. If countries such as Australia and Norway can't come together to agree on cutting support for production, then we will continue to see loopholes that allow the industry to flourish.

Some countries are taking positive steps. The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance that aims to phase out production is key to cutting supply of fossil fuels.

Multilateral action such as this, whether as part of COP or outside it -- and, crucially, the pressure from below that causes it -- must be a focus if we're to avoid climate change.The Conversation

Jeremy Moss is a professor of political philosophy, UNSW.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Advertisement

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Supply chain disruptions mean high prices are here to stay
Voices // 1 day ago
Supply chain disruptions mean high prices are here to stay
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Consumer prices soared in October and are up 6.2% from a year earlier -- higher than most economists' estimates and the fastest increase in more than three decades.
Joe Biden, Democrats must rally around a more centrist agenda
Voices // 2 days ago
Joe Biden, Democrats must rally around a more centrist agenda
The recent election, in which Democrats got trounced, may mark a turning point and redound to President Joe Biden's fortune -- an unintended stroke of luck.
At Glasgow climate summit, talks intensify amid grandstanding, anger outside
Voices // 3 days ago
At Glasgow climate summit, talks intensify amid grandstanding, anger outside
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Young people poured into the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, angry and impatient as the first week of the U.N. climate summit ended. Their anger is matched by anxiety in the conference halls.
Spending the $1T in infrastructure bill can drive innovative policy
Voices // 4 days ago
Spending the $1T in infrastructure bill can drive innovative policy
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The massive influx of spending from the infrastructure bill can be used as an innovative policy tool to further the government's social, economic and environmental goals.
Net-zero emissions plans expect too much from nature
Voices // 1 week ago
Net-zero emissions plans expect too much from nature
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Most net-zero emissions pledges rely heavily on planting trees or protecting forests or farmland to absorb some of their emissions. Research suggests nature can't handle the expectations.
Many countries use exposure to guard against indoctrination in education
Voices // 1 week ago
Many countries use exposure to guard against indoctrination in education
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Exposure happens when students encounter competing ideas about the world and have a chance to discuss them together. It works against indoctrination by opening up new concepts and experiences for consideration.
Why are Joe Biden's poll numbers so low -- or maybe so high?
Voices // 1 week ago
Why are Joe Biden's poll numbers so low -- or maybe so high?
After less than 10 months in office, President Joe Biden's public opinion poll results have precipitously plummeted.
Supreme Court to consider gun rights outside the home
Voices // 1 week ago
Supreme Court to consider gun rights outside the home
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday on a clear question: Does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home? The answer may alter gun regulations in many states.
Glasgow COP26: Climate finance pledges from rich nations inadequate
Voices // 1 week ago
Glasgow COP26: Climate finance pledges from rich nations inadequate
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, have begun. A key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called "climate finance" for developing nations.
Nipah virus likely won't be next pandemic, but should be watched
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Nipah virus likely won't be next pandemic, but should be watched
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A recent outbreak of Nipah virus in India has raised the question of whether we should start to consider it as a future threat, and look to build up our arsenal of defenses now.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami mayor: Residents to receive dividends from MiamiCoin cryptocurrency
Miami mayor: Residents to receive dividends from MiamiCoin cryptocurrency
Blizzard warnings issued in South Dakota, Minnesota
Blizzard warnings issued in South Dakota, Minnesota
Los Angeles Rams sign ex-Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Los Angeles Rams sign ex-Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Worshippers descend on India's Yamuna River despite toxic foam
Worshippers descend on India's Yamuna River despite toxic foam
Woman injured in 2018 Toronto van attack dies
Woman injured in 2018 Toronto van attack dies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement