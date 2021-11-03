Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Nov. 3, 2021 / 6:00 AM

Why are Joe Biden's poll numbers so low -- or maybe so high?

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
Why are Joe Biden's poll numbers so low -- or maybe so high?
President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the  United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday. Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

After less than 10 months in office, President Joe Biden's public opinion poll results have precipitously plummeted.

Polls change, of course, and may often be inaccurate. However, the most recent NPR-PBS-NewsHour poll stunningly "found 44 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believe that a new nominee will give them their best shot at victory in the next presidential election .... 36 percent want the party to stick with Biden.... 20 percent aren't sure."

Advertisement

How did this happen?

It usually takes administrations a few years to reach such a low public standing. The answers will not please Democrats or the administration. The great American humorist Will Rogers provided one of them, admitting he was not a member of an organized political party. He was a Democrat.

RELATED White House unveils plan to reduce gun-related suicides in U.S.

For someone as experienced in governing -- 36 years in the Senate and chairing the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees and eight as vice president -- Biden's main accomplishment has been replacing Donald Trump. His often faltering public performances have led critics to believe he is showing his soon to be 79 years of age. His team more resembles a Senate staff rather than a serious administration.

The bungled Afghan withdrawal; failure so far to pass the infrastructure bills; and deteriorating relations with China and Russia have all badly damaged Biden's standing. His embrace of social issues has not been universally popular. Nor has placing diversity over experience and competence in appointing his team gone down well with many Americans.

Advertisement

In fairness, holds on appointees placed by Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have prevented the White House from filling out its national security team. No prior administration has been put at such a handicap for cynical, political reasons. That, however, is no excuse for some the major mistakes.

RELATED 100 nations sign pledge to stop deforestation by 2030

The most serious was the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. The February 2020 Doha Agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban did not include the Afghan government. In it, the United States committed to full withdrawal by May 2021. The Biden administration knew this when it entered office. It also knew that in addition to removing the remaining 2,500 American and other coalitions forces, the termination of some 20,000 contractors would make it virtually impossible for the Afghan security forces to operate.

The administration extended the withdrawal date until the end of August. However, the administration failed to develop a coherent plan for a successful withdrawal not only of forces but dual national citizens and Afghans whose lives would be at risk under Taliban rule. Nor did it fully inform the public, NATO allies and the Afghans on its plans and intentions.

After the agreement in Doha, no sensible Afghan could not have foreseen what would unfold, even though the rapid collapse of the government surprised most observers and the administration. While the evacuation at Karzai International Airport was a military miracle, credibility of the administration was badly tarnished.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden admin. drops appeals allowing same-sex partners access to survivors benefits

The failure, so far, to pass the infrastructure and "Build Back Better" bills reflects the president's inability to reconcile the profound divisions inside the Democratic Party even in an equally divided Senate and slim House majority that gives leverage to individual senators and the Progressive Caucus. And initial success in taming COVID-19 no longer seems to be helping the president. Off-year elections may also hurt the president's polls.

At best, the G20 meeting in Rome and then the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, will do the president no harm. But failure to achieve any meaningful progress could further erode Biden's standing, as expectations were running high and climate change is among the president's highest priorities.

The administration has also managed to worsen the poor relations with China and Russia. Speculation over a Chinese invasion of Taiwan was fueled when the president forgot that the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act was not a mutual defense pact. At a town hall, Biden dismissed the law, stating the United States would go to Taiwan's assistance in the event of a Chinese attack, quickly clarified by White House representatives.

The expulsion of eight Russian officials assigned to NATO on espionage charges and Russia's shutting down its mission in Brussels and NATO 's office in Moscow drove relations even lower. If continued cyberattacks and the Havana syndrome that may have harmed U.S. diplomats with high energy sources are attributed to Moscow, a crisis could follow.

Advertisement

Ironically, given all this bad news, one might wonder why the president's polls are as high as they are, not even lower.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington, D.C.'s Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of the upcoming book "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large."

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court to consider gun rights outside the home
Voices // 22 hours ago
Supreme Court to consider gun rights outside the home
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday on a clear question: Does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home? The answer may alter gun regulations in many states.
Glasgow COP26: Climate finance pledges from rich nations inadequate
Voices // 1 day ago
Glasgow COP26: Climate finance pledges from rich nations inadequate
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, have begun. A key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called "climate finance" for developing nations.
Nipah virus likely won't be next pandemic, but should be watched
Voices // 4 days ago
Nipah virus likely won't be next pandemic, but should be watched
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A recent outbreak of Nipah virus in India has raised the question of whether we should start to consider it as a future threat, and look to build up our arsenal of defenses now.
With papal visit, Joe Biden may take page from Ronald Reagan's playbook
Voices // 5 days ago
With papal visit, Joe Biden may take page from Ronald Reagan's playbook
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, who will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, is Catholic.
Unless U.S. political parties reform, decline is inevitable
Voices // 1 week ago
Unless U.S. political parties reform, decline is inevitable
Too often, American public opinion operates as if it were a school of fish. Even the slightest disturbance in the water can impel the school to change course instantly and en masse as if it were a practiced drill team.
The Great Resignation: American workers suffering a crisis of meaning
Voices // 1 week ago
The Great Resignation: American workers suffering a crisis of meaning
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. This phenomenon has been dubbed the Great Resignation and created significant shortages of workers for businesses.
Iranian regime's credibility is shrinking
Voices // 1 week ago
Iranian regime's credibility is shrinking
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Clearly there is a sense of panic in Tehran. The previous bullish rhetoric from the newly appointed President Ebrahim Raisi has been radically toned down.
Founding Fathers would agree with vaccine mandates for public good
Voices // 1 week ago
Founding Fathers would agree with vaccine mandates for public good
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has mandated vaccines for a large part of the American workforce, a requirement that has prompted protest from those opposed to the measure.
Future of college will involve fewer professors
Voices // 1 week ago
Future of college will involve fewer professors
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The future of teaching and learning in college will involve artificial intelligence and a drastically reduced role for full-time tenured or tenure-track faculty who teach face to face.
'Integrated deterrence' must be a strategy, not a slogan
Voices // 2 weeks ago
'Integrated deterrence' must be a strategy, not a slogan
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced his concept of "integrated deterrence" as "the cornerstone of defense to make sure U.S. adversaries know that the risk of aggression is out of line with any conceivable benefit."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Braves close out Astros in six games, win first World Series title in 26 years
Braves close out Astros in six games, win first World Series title in 26 years
Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charge in fatal Vegas crash
Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charge in fatal Vegas crash
Missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith found alive and well in Western Australia home
Missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith found alive and well in Western Australia home
NASA prepares to fuel James Webb telescope for Dec. 18 launch
NASA prepares to fuel James Webb telescope for Dec. 18 launch
Rare (and smelly) corpse flower blooms in San Diego for 1st time in years
Rare (and smelly) corpse flower blooms in San Diego for 1st time in years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement