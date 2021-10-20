Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Oct. 20, 2021 / 6:00 AM

'Integrated deterrence' must be a strategy, not a slogan

By
Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says integrated deterrence is the cornerstone of U.S. defense strategy. Pool Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says "integrated deterrence" is the cornerstone of U.S. defense strategy. Pool Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI | License Photo

At the change of command for the Indo-Pacific region in Pearl Harbor last spring, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced his concept of "integrated deterrence" as "the cornerstone of defense to make sure U.S. adversaries know that the risk of aggression is out of line with any conceivable benefit."

Austin went on to explain that ID "is the right mix of technology, operational concepts and capabilities -- all woven together and networked in a way that is credible, flexible and so formidable that it will give any adversary pause...is multi-domain, spans numerous geographic areas of responsibility, is united with allies and partners and is fortified by all instruments of national power." Further, ID "means working together in ways that were not done before...and all of us giving it our all."

Advertisement

But the question is whether integrated deterrence is a slogan or a real strategy. That is far from clear. No matter the answer, the Defense Department is confident that integrated deterrence will be central to the Biden administration's forthcoming national security strategy due out in early 2022.

Many recall that in earlier times, this was called a "whole of government" or "comprehensive approach." Because the secretary spoke in aspirational and non-specific terms, it is impossible to know in what ways we will work together that is different from the past. And it is also clear that the secretary believes that Cold War and 20th century definitions of deterrence still apply in the 21st century, despite the profound and even revolutionary changes that transpired beyond the attacks of Sept. 11 and what is viewed by the last three administrations as the threat from China politically, strategically, ideologically, militarily and, perhaps most importantly, economically, as well that continuing to emerge from Russia.

Advertisement
RELATED Top U.S. Space Force general calls for increased space cooperation with South Korea

Start with the meaning of deterrence. During the Cold War, deterrence was expressed in the shorthand of MAD for Mutual Assured Destruction, meaning that in a thermonuclear war, the side struck first had the capacity to destroy the other several times over. The ability to retaliate in essence deterred war.

The Soviet Union never shared that definition. Sderzhivanie is the Russian term. It applies a more active defense namely to constrain by threatening to minimize the effects of a first strike that is more than just retaliation. Indeed, some analysts concluded the Soviet Union was preparing to fight and not deter a nuclear war if one started. The Russian Federation has not changed that view.

In the 21st century, from what are China and Russia being deterred? Given that neither the United States nor China and Russia want war, where is deterrence applicable? It surely has not prevented China from Belt and Road; intimidating Taiwan; militarizing islets in the China seas; and adopting "wolf warrior" tactics by its diplomats. Russia was not deterred from moving into South Ossetia; eastern Ukraine; annexing Crimea; or conducting "active measures" to disrupt and destabilize the West.

RELATED Citing Russian occupation, U.S. signs new defense pact with Georgia

About "integrated," what does that mean? In some ways, given inter-service rivalries and more or less equal budget shares, the military services are not necessarily integrated. The Unified Command Plan in its divisions of areas of responsibility is not integrated with how the State Department had divided up the world in its organization or the CIA, or for that matter the NSC. And there is no commonality with the key congressional committees that oversee the Pentagon: the armed services and appropriations committees.

Advertisement

One can argue that the United States traditionally has been less than candid with its friends and allies, choosing to inform rather than consult on key matters. The decision to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31 stunned NATO, and the Doha Agreement negotiated by the Trump administration ignored allies, particularly the government in Kabul. What will be different under integrated deterrence?

Slogans are not strategy. And it appears integrated deterrence so far is a slogan. The same can be said of the Trump National Defense Strategy that aimed "to compete, deter and if war came defeat" China or Russia without defining with specificity those objectives. Indeed, if integrated deterrence is foundational, more effort must be applied in specifying what is integrated and how and why it will deter.

RELATED Russia closes diplomatic mission to NATO over spying accusations

For outside observers engaged at a distance and lacking access to Pentagon thinking, it is difficult to see how integrated deterrence will be made operational in terms of policy, strategy, budget priorities, military capabilities and capacities and organizational changes. That is Austin's challenge: to ensure integrated deterrence drives strategy and is not a slogan.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington, D.C.'s Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of the upcoming book, "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large."

Advertisement

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

As patriot and Black man, Colin Powell embodied African American experience
Voices // 22 hours ago
As patriot and Black man, Colin Powell embodied African American experience
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Colin Powell knew where he fit in American history.
Iran seeks to add Beirut to list of capitals it controls
Voices // 1 day ago
Iran seeks to add Beirut to list of capitals it controls
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has made no secret of his wish to dominate the Middle East. Current target: Lebanon.
Our automated cultural landscape: Netflix shapes who we are
Voices // 4 days ago
Our automated cultural landscape: Netflix shapes who we are
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix's dystopian Korean drama Squid Game has become the streaming platform's biggest-ever series launch, with 111 million viewers watching at least two minutes of an episode.
Philippines is set for a fiery election, even without any Dutertes
Voices // 5 days ago
Philippines is set for a fiery election, even without any Dutertes
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- After five years under Rodrigo Duterte's brutal rule, Filipinos will soon go to the polls to choose a new leader -- and potentially a new direction for the country.
Great power competition with Russia, China is a fallacy
Voices // 1 week ago
Great power competition with Russia, China is a fallacy
The Obama, Trump and Biden administrations have pursued remarkably similar foreign policies based on a great power competition with Russia and principally China.
U.S. default on debt could cause dollar -- and standard of living -- to fall
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S. default on debt could cause dollar -- and standard of living -- to fall
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road -- but the threat of a future default still exists.
Even in exile, Belarus' Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya fights authoritarianism
Voices // 1 week ago
Even in exile, Belarus' Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya fights authoritarianism
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- If the elections hadn't been rigged, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya would have become president of Belarus in August 2020. Perhaps she would have won the Nobel Peace Prize.
Chang'e-5 samples reveal youngest moon rocks ever seen
Voices // 1 week ago
Chang'e-5 samples reveal youngest moon rocks ever seen
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Lava was still flowing on the surface of the moon 1.97 billion years ago -- and now we have the rocks to prove it.
Case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions
Voices // 1 week ago
Case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high.
Black Sea poses a contradiction for NATO
Voices // 1 week ago
Black Sea poses a contradiction for NATO
CONSTANTA, Romania, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Black Sea poses a fundamental contradiction for NATO, but it could become a vital geostrategic asset.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Big bomb cyclone is set to wallop the West Coast
Big bomb cyclone is set to wallop the West Coast
FBI searches homes linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
FBI searches homes linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
Houston plane crash leaves no major injuries, 2 minor
Houston plane crash leaves no major injuries, 2 minor
Bear wanders into house, breaks computer monitor
Bear wanders into house, breaks computer monitor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/